Dogwood honors nurses for keeping facility COVID-free

Dogwood Village of Orange County recognized its extraordinary nurse work force during National Nurse Week for all they have done to keep all residents free from COVID-19 over the past year. Care, compassion and infection control practices continue to be the priority as well as the commitment and dedication to the residents in providing the best care possible. Dogwood Village Health and Rehab nurses include: Timeka Adams, Meagan Elam, Sheila Green, Jodie Velasco, Tayla Nelson, Joyce Keplinger, Shaylin Greene, Ryann Smith, Christina Kitts, Terrie Vann, Janet Wilcox, Lois Boston, Jessica Gentry, Mary Franklin, Sherianne Gaines, Erica Collier (pictured), Charity Wolf, Lois Hurt, Arielle Milen, Lynn Mazzola, Paige Wester, Carrie Corbin, Kimberly Furrow, Nancy Soule, Andrea Washington, Gennifer Lerch, Sherrell Coles, Amanda Shull, Matrissa Carter, Jasmine Buckner-Jones, Cristin Jernigan, Camila Jorge, Madalyn Estes, Katherine May, Doresa Weimer, Gertrude Carter, Crystal Leathers, Brenda Miller, Sheila Dabney, Tabitha Payne, Pat Supernaugh, Jennifer Harper, Tracy Wolfrey, Brandy Mayes, Jeanette Keim, Stephanie Racer, Teresa Watson, April McDowell-Ryder, Kristen Huff, Joanne Gould and Lisa Cooper. Senior living nurses include: Loretta Holt, Margaret Schrock, Wanda Stover, Sherrell Carter, Linda Grimes, Tiana Lewis, Elsie Haynes and Sheri G. Teaford.