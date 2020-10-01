Cruise-in event Saturday supports military families

Cruisin For Heroes and Pro Collision Center will hold a fundraising event this weekend to support the Fisher House Foundation.

Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., a fundraising “cruise-in” will be held at the Pro Collision Center on Route 15 with first-responders demonstrating vehicle extrications, music, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more.

In addition to a donation from Pro Collision, all funds collected will be donated to the Fisher House Foundation.

The Fisher House program is a unique private-public partnership supporting America’s military in their time of need. The program recognizes the special sacrifices of servicemen and women with help beyond that normally provided by the departments of defense and veterans affairs.

The Fisher House Foundation currently has 90 “comfort home” locations on the grounds of major military and VA medical centers across the United States, Germany and England. These homes enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis. The Fisher House program has provided more than 10 million nights of lodging to more than 400,000 families saving them more than $500 million.