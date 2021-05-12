Coverlets not bedspreads

What is the difference between a bedspread and a coverlet? A bedspread is all-encompassing and usually drapes well over the side of the mattress and box spring, covering the bed skirt or dust ruffle. A coverlet is a bed covering that drapes over the sides of the bed, reaching but not covering the bed skirt or dust ruffle.

The two coverlets featured in this column are both “overshot,” meaning a weave structure of plain-weave cloth (cotton) with a decorative supplementary weft that lies on top, or floats over the plain-weave. The pattern weft overshoots the ground warp and weft webbing. If you pull out all of the pattern weft threads, you are left with a plain weave cloth formed by the warp and the tabby weft. Plain woven undyed cotton warp and a weft featuring repeating geometric patterns created with a supplementary of dyed wool.

Overshot weaving as design was fostered in rural southern Appalachia (Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and North Carolina; the Blue Ridge section as well as forested land) on a simple, four-harness loom. The four-harness loom was the primary tool of hand-weavers in the region into the early 20th century.