Community invited to Bull Run Hunt Club "Puppy Party"

The Bull Run Hunt Club invites everyone to show off their dogs and enjoy in a variety of human and canine activities at a “puppy party,” Saturday, June 19 at Highland Farm in Rapidan.
The event annually serves as the hunt club’s puppy naming party, but includes a variety of new features this year and is open to the public. Suggested donation for entry to the event is $20 per vehicle.
The day’s event will feature a range of classes to celebrate all manner of dogs with a handful of races and contests.
Registration begins at 1:30 p.m., with the first events—fun classes and human races—scheduled at 2 p.m.
The fun classes (costume class, walk and sit class) are open to all breeds of dogs, with all classes done on-leash. Those with aggressive dogs are asked to bring muzzles. Cost is $5 per dog per class. To pre-register, sponsor a class or for more information, contact Jody Michel at (410) 829-6004.
Meanwhile, sack races and egg-and-spoon races will be offered for children and adults.
A series of eight races across a variety of classes will begin at 2:30 p.m. Race classes include Jack Russell Terriers, open terrier/small dog, etc. Races are open to all those small enough to fit into the starting box. A final race will feature the winners from each race in a contest against each other.
Subsequent races will be held for in-hand terriers at 3:30 p.m., followed by in-hand-all breed races at 3:45 p.m. and lurcher races at 4 p.m. Dogs will run in male, female divisions and are open to any large dog breed.
The final race will pit each class winner against the others.
Sack races for children of all ages will be held at 4:30 p.m.
At 5 p.m., the club will host a hound show, judged by Green Spring Valley Hounds’ Huntsman Ashley Hubbard.
Following the show, the club will hold its annual puppy naming auction, where participants bid to name this year’s nine new puppies. Names must begin with “Se.”
On-site food provided by C&C BBQ Factory and drinks will be available from the Bull Run Hunt Club.
Highland Farm is located at 23042 Cedar Mountain Drive, Rapidan. For more information, visit www.bullrunhuntclub.com or find them on Facebook at Bull Run Hunt.