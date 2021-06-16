Community invited to Bull Run Hunt Club "Puppy Party"

The Bull Run Hunt Club invites everyone to show off their dogs and enjoy in a variety of human and canine activities at a “puppy party,” Saturday, June 19 at Highland Farm in Rapidan.

The event annually serves as the hunt club’s puppy naming party, but includes a variety of new features this year and is open to the public. Suggested donation for entry to the event is $20 per vehicle.

The day’s event will feature a range of classes to celebrate all manner of dogs with a handful of races and contests.

Registration begins at 1:30 p.m., with the first events—fun classes and human races—scheduled at 2 p.m.

The fun classes (costume class, walk and sit class) are open to all breeds of dogs, with all classes done on-leash. Those with aggressive dogs are asked to bring muzzles. Cost is $5 per dog per class. To pre-register, sponsor a class or for more information, contact Jody Michel at (410) 829-6004.

Meanwhile, sack races and egg-and-spoon races will be offered for children and adults.