Coming events for Sept. 9, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
SEPTEMBER CLEARANCE
Everyone in the Orange County community is invited to shop the Love Outreach Clothes Closet September clearance. All summer items are free to all. Located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, the Clothes Closet is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, Sept. 20, from 4 - 6 p.m. The shop will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 29 for stocking fall and winter items.
SEPT. 9
STAGE ALIVE CONCERT SERIES
Internationally renowned group, The Diamonds, will be performing a Broadway music extravaganza live at Culpeper County High School Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Stage Alive concert series. Limited single tickets are available at the door for this concert for $25 (adults) and $10 (students). Seating is first-come, first-served and doors open at 7 p.m. All concert attendees will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the building. For more information, call (540) 972-7117 or visit the Community Concert Association website at www.stagealive.org.
SEPT. 10
FREE SQUARE DANCE SESSIONS
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering a free, beginner square dance drop-in session. No dancing skills or special clothes are required. The free dance will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For more information and specific directions visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home or text or call (703) 298-6245.
SEPT. 10 – 12
SOMERSET STEAM AND GAS PASTURE PARTY
The Somerset Steam and Gas Engine Association will host its annual pasture party at Fairfield View Dairy Farm on Route 231 in Somerset beginning Friday, Sept. 10 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 12. A $10 gate donation is requested. Kids under 12 are free. For more information, call 672-3429 or email info@somersetsteamandgas.org.
SEPT. 11
HONOR OUR HEROES AT ORANGE STREET FESTIVAL
Saturday, Sept. 11, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host the 46th annual Orange Street Festival in downtown Orange. The street festival annually features more than 200 artisan, craft and commercial vendors, a variety of food and beverage vendors, live music, a kid’s zone, and beer/wine garden. This year’s event, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, will pay special tribute to Orange County’s heroes. Visit www.orangevachamber.com for information. Vendors interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com.
FORT GERMANNA PUBLIC ACCESS DAY
The Germanna Foundation will hold a free public access day at the Fort Germanna site Saturday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will get the chance to see the progress made by archaeologists searching for the fort commissioned by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. Hear about the everyday experiences of the English, the German settlers and the African American populations who lived and worked at Germanna. The event is free, but tickets are limited. Visit germanna.org or Eventbrite.com for tickets.
SOUNDS ON SHORT
The Orange Downtown Alliance will revive its traditional ribs and brews event as “Sounds on Short Honoring Our Heroes” Saturday, Sept. 11, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Short Street in downtown Orange. The event follows the Orange Street Festival and opens with Billy and the Backbeats, followed by Curt Krandall and True Story. Admission is $5 at the door and beer, wine and food will be for sale on-site. For more information, call (540) 672-2540.
SEPT. 13
NAACP CANDIDATE FORUM
The NAACP-Orange County Branch will host a virtual candidate forum on Monday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Candidates will answer questions developed by the NAACP and there will be an opportunity to submit questions from the audience as well. Please register ahead of time for this event at naacpocva.org. For questions about the registration process or for those having technical difficulties, contact host Bruce Monroe at (540) 219-2636.
“Virginia Legends & Lore” Book Talk
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a hybrid book talk with author Charles A. Mills to discuss his new book, “Virginia Legends & Lore,” Monday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m. Attend via Zoom (link is on our website and Facebook Page) or in-person at the newly restored Halley’s/Hilltop building; now “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. The book is available in the museum gift shop. Please RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
SEPT. 14
NURSE AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program is offering a nurse aide program Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 14 at Dogwood Village of Orange County. The cost is $875 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.
SEPT. 15
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Sept. 15 for lunch at 2 Brothers Restaurant in Locust Grove. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
SEPT. 16 - 17
APPLE CRISP IN A BOX
Apple Crisp In A Box sign-ups are live. This free, at-home activity will be a hit for the whole family. Sign-ups close Wednesday, Sept. 8. Participants can pick up their free kits at the Orange Extension office Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All instructions will be included if for those who want to complete the project as a family or on their own. Orange County Extension will host a live Zoom program on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The kit includes all ingredients (except butter) as well as a cooking tin for one batch of apple crisp. Boxes are limited and are limited to one per household. The Market at Grelen has donated apples for the project. To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/TYDVuVvUudfUnR8y7.
SEPT. 18
GARDEN CLUB PLANT SALE
The Dolley Madison Garden Club will hold a plant sale Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Taylor Park in downtown Orange. Dahlias, iris, hydrangea, succulents, lavender, shrubs, trees, perennials and more will be available for purchase. Grown by club members, these beautiful plants will be wonderful additions to local gardens. Come early for the selection. Notecards and other items will be available for sale as well.
SEPT. 18
CONSTITUTION DAY
Join James Madison’s Montpelier as it celebrates Constitution Day Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with house and archaeology tours, a food truck, live music, Mr. Madison and more. For more information, visit www.montpelier.org.
SEPT. 19
CONSTITUTIONAL DISCUSSION
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a free virtual conversation with George Van Cleave and William Treanor as they discuss flaws in the U.S. Constitution Sunday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
Sept. 22
THRIVE BEYOND 55
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office Triad program is hosting a healthy, safety and crime prevention conference specifically designed for citizens 55 and older Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company at 301 East Baker Street, Gordonsville. Admission is free, but participants should pre-register. Light breakfast refreshments and a catered lunch will be provided. Speakers include representatives from: Virginia Senior Medicare Patrol, law enforcement and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office. The event also includes door prizes, on-site vendors and a 50/50 drawing. To register: Email your full name to OCTriad@gmail.com or call (540) 661-6156 and leave your full name and a contact number. Registration is open until Sept. 15, or when capacity has been reached.
Sept. 23
CHAMBER CANDIDATE FORUM
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce will hold a candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., at Lafayette Station in Rhoadesville. Candidates for the 30th District House of Delegates, District 3 Orange County Board of Supervisors and District 4 Orange County School Board will participate. Lafayette Station is located at 26322 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville.
SEPT. 25
EMS BENEFIT
Crescere Farm at 2423 South Blue Ridge Turnpike, Rochelle, will host a fundraising event to benefit Madison County emergency services Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music, local food, beverage and community vendors, a silent auction, arts and crafts, fishing, hay rides and more. For ticket information, visit www.crescerefarm.com for ticket information.
MUSEUM Kids’ Activity: Making Berry Ink
Wear old clothes, kids! Have fun making ink from berries at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. The program is sponsored by “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. The book is available in the museum gift shop. Please RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
Sept. 26
Quilling Workshop
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for its next quilling session Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. This time we will be decorating trinket boxes. RSVP with payment to reserve your space. The cost is $15 per person and is limited to 30 participants. All proceeds benefit the museum. The program is sponsored by “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. RSVP to (540) 672-1776 or pay in advance through the museum website via PayPal at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net (Events/Donation Page).
SEPT. 27 – OCT. 8
PERSONAL CARE AIDE/DIRECT AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program is offering a personal care aide/direct care class Monday through Friday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. Class size is limited to six people and participants must complete a background check. The cost is $225 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Classes will be held at the department of social services. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.
OCT. 1
TEE UP FOR HEALTHCARE
The 18th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Meadows Farms Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $80 per individual before Sept. 13, and $90 per player after. Registration ends Sept. 24. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Doug Ponton (434) 981-4531 or Kim Frye Smith (540) 672-3530 for more information, to participate or sponsor. Visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org to pay online.
OCT. 2
FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL
The Town of Gordonsville will hold its ninth annual Fried Chicken Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. The town also will be hosting its fifth annual 5K and third annual kids’ 1K. Visit the town’s website for more information at www.townofgordonsville.org.
OCT. 4-13
EXTENSION DRINKING WATER TESTING
Do you have a well, spring or cistern and want to learn about the quality of your drinking water? The Orange office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering low-cost, confidential testing. The fee for testing is $55, and includes analysis for 14 chemical and bacteriological constituents. Testing kits will be available from the Orange Extension office, at 140 North Madison Road, from Oct. 4 to 12. Participants will then collect their samples and return them to the Orange Extension Office on the morning of Oct. 13. The confidential results will be available in November. Assistance with interpretation of the results will be available. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.
Oct. 5
“Dolley Madison and the War of 1812”
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a hybrid book talk with author Libby Carty McNamee to discuss her just-released book, “Dolley Madison and the War of 1812,” Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Attend via Zoom (link is on the museum website and Facebook Page) or in-person at the newly restored Halley’s/Hilltop building; now “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. The book is available in the museum gift shop. Please RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
OCT. 6
OUTDOOR HIRING EVENT
Virginia Career Works and the Orange County Office of Economic Development will hold an outdoor hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the Sedwick Building on Madison Road in Orange. More details to come.
For more events, see
OCT. 13
OCHS ’59 – ’60 REUNION
The Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will have a get-together for lunch and fellowship Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street. OCHS alumni and friends are invited as well. Lunch is a barbecue buffet, served by Summy’s Catering. Cost per person is $20 (all-inclusive). All attendees will pay by cash at the door. No credit cards or personal checks can be accepted. Reservations are required by Monday, Oct. 4. Space is limited, so please make your reservation now by contacting B. J. Carpenter Simms at (540) 967-7416 or bettydoyle@comcast.net, or Clyde Davis at cdavis161@verizon.net or (757) 566-9747.
OCT. 12 - 13
DEMENTIA EDUCATION CONFERENCE
Aging Together and the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee will offer a virtual dementia education conference and exhibit hall Oct. 12 - 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day virtual conference includes topics such as: resiliency, overcoming social isolation, Parkinson’s, grief and guilt, community resources and more. The program is free to family caregivers and $25 for healthcare professionals. For more information or to register to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.agingtogether.org or call (540) 829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org.
Oct. 5
“Dolley Madison and the War of 1812”
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a hybrid book talk with author Libby Carty McNamee to discuss her just-released book, “Dolley Madison and the War of 1812,” Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Attend via Zoom (link is on the museum website and Facebook Page) or in-person at the newly restored Halley’s/Hilltop building; now “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. The book is available in the museum gift shop. Please RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
Oct. 16
Annual Antiques Appraisal Fair
It’s just like “Antiques Roadshow!” Bring your collectibles, treasures, objects and odds and ends to the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for an oral appraisal by one of our three appraisers Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per item; or three items for $50. Payment is requested in advance, either in-person or through the museum website at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net (Events/Donation Page). RSVP for your half-hour to one-hour appointment by calling (540) 672-1776.
NOV. 10
TICKETS ON SALE: BIG DREAMS, SMALL GARDEN
The Dolley Madison Garden Club presents author, columnist and speaker, Marianne Willburn at a brunch lecture and book signing at The Barn at Willow Grove, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and tickets are available online at www.dmgcvirginia.org.
NOV. 13
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group should call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org. (Please note that COVID-19 restrictions may change and event organizers will do their best to keep participants and the public informed.)
Nov. 14
Suffragette Tea Party
Suffragettes didn’t just drink tea for refreshment, but used it as a central cog within their political strategy. “Suffrage teas” served as fundraisers where women could gather and discuss the cause. Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage in belatedly celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment with a tea party Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and is limited to 30 participants. Tea and snacks will be served. The special guest speaker will be Corinne Field, Associate Professor of Women, Gender & Sexuality at The University of Virginia. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
THROUGH NOV. 15
MASTER NATURALIST SPRING 2022 TRAINING CLASS
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be accepting applications for its spring 2022 training class from August 1 through November 15. If you are interested in becoming a master naturalist, go to www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/join-us.html for more information and to apply.
Nov. 20
MUSEUM KIDS’ ACTIVITY: PINE CONE TURKEYS
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a children’s activity Saturday, Nov. 20, to make pine cone turkeys. The free craft event and story time will be held at 11 a.m. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
NOTICES
MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS
Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.
HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS
Two more documentaries from AHHA Productions (Philip Audibert and Ross Hunter) have been added to the Orange County Historical Society’s History to Go YouTube channel. “In the Season...the Edna Lewis Story” tells the tale of how this Orange County native became the “grande dame of southern cooking.” The second documentary, “Gordonsville...A Strong Fabric,” tells the story of the town from its 1813 founding to it’s 200th birthday in 2013. To view these documentaries and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meet for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.