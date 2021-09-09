Coming events for Sept. 9, 2021

The 18th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Meadows Farms Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $80 per individual before Sept. 13, and $90 per player after. Registration ends Sept. 24. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Doug Ponton (434) 981-4531 or Kim Frye Smith (540) 672-3530 for more information, to participate or sponsor. Visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org to pay online.

The Town of Gordonsville will hold its ninth annual Fried Chicken Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. The town also will be hosting its fifth annual 5K and third annual kids’ 1K. Visit the town’s website for more information at www.townofgordonsville.org .

Do you have a well, spring or cistern and want to learn about the quality of your drinking water? The Orange office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering low-cost, confidential testing. The fee for testing is $55, and includes analysis for 14 chemical and bacteriological constituents. Testing kits will be available from the Orange Extension office, at 140 North Madison Road, from Oct. 4 to 12. Participants will then collect their samples and return them to the Orange Extension Office on the morning of Oct. 13. The confidential results will be available in November. Assistance with interpretation of the results will be available. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.