Coming events for Sept. 30, 2021

The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual fall rabies clinic Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. This drive- through clinic will be held at the shelter at 11362 Porter Road, Orange. Citizens will remain in their vehicles. This is a rabies clinic. The only services provided will be rabies, distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. A three-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a one-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Only check or cash will be accepted. For more information, call the Orange County Animal Shelter at (540) 672-1124.

The Germanna Foundation presents Salubria After Dark Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 with stories to fright and delight the young and old alike. Tickets are are $15 per person (and only available online at Eventbrite.com, search for Salubria After Dark). Guests will be divided into three groups of 20 and will be led by a Germanna Foundation staff member to three stops, where everyone will be greeted by a professional storyteller. Each tour will last approximately one hour. Tour goes on rain or shine! Parking is free and on site. Tour times are 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. This event is recommended for children 13 and up as some of the stories may not be suitable for young children. Most of the event will take place outside where masks are not required but we recommend social distancing. Masks will be required inside any building.