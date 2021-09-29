Coming events for Sept. 30, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
OCT. 1
OCHS HOMECOMING
Orange County High School will celebrate homecoming this Friday, Oct. 1, with a parade through town, followed by the annual homecoming game against Albemarle High School at Porterfield Park. The parade begins at 5 p.m. and town businesses and residents are encouraged to paint the town orange to show their support for OCHS. Game time is 7 p.m.
TEE UP FOR HEALTHCARE
The 18th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Meadows Farms Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $80 per individual before Sept. 13, and $90 per player after. Registration ends Sept. 24. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Doug Ponton (434) 981-4531 or Kim Frye Smith (540) 672-3530 for more information, to participate or sponsor. Visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org to pay online.
OCT. 1 – 16
“PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE”
Four County Players presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” opening Oct. 1 and continuing through Oct. 16 on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $18; senior citizen and student tickets are $16; children (12 and under) are $14; and all Friday tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Four County Players’ Box Office at (540) 832-5355, visit their new website at www.fourcp.org, or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.
OCT. 2
FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL
The Town of Gordonsville will hold its ninth annual Fried Chicken Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. The town also will be hosting its fifth annual 5K and third annual kids’ 1K. Visit the town’s website for more information at www.townofgordonsville.org.
FREE COMMUNITY DENTAL DAY
Piedmont Smiles, a free community dental day event, is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2, at Fauquier High School in Warrenton. As a free dental day event, Piedmont Smiles will offer free dental care to eligible adult residents of the region, including Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Dental volunteers will provide cleanings, fillings, extractions, oral surgery, and endodontic services at the event. For more information, visit www.piedmontsmiles.org.
RICHMOND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Stage Alive! Community Concert Association presents the Richmond Symphony Orchestra Saturday, Oct. 2, at 7:30 p.m. at Orange County High School. A long-time favorite with Stage Alive audiences, the orchestra will perform for the first time under the baton of their new music director, Valentina Peleggi. Single admission tickets are $25 at the door. Season tickets are $65 each can be purchased at the concert, with credit for a single admission ticket at this performance. Contact Peter Williams at (540) 972-7117
Culpeper Cycling Century
The 14th annual Culpeper Cycling Century is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2. Participants can can choose between 30-, 60- or 100-mile rides through Culpeper, Madison and Fauquier counties. The bike ride will benefit the Culpeper Recreation Foundation Inc. COVID-19 protocols will be followed for participants safety and participants should bring a mask for sign-in. To check in, 100-milers will check in from 7 to 7:50 a.m.; 60-milers from 8 to 8:50 a.m.; and 30-milers from 9 to 9:50 a.m. at Eastern View High School. For complete event details, visit www.CulpeperCyclingCentury.com.
CRUISE-IN BENEFIT
Saturday, Oct. 1, from 1 to 5 p.m., a fundraising “cruise-in” will be held at the Pro Collision Center on Route 15 in Orange with first-responders demonstrating vehicle extrications, music, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, including a full auto detailing, and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Fisher House Foundation which provides homes on American military bases to enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis. CDC public health guidelines will be observed. This is a weather-permitting event.
THROUGH OCT. 2
TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT
The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee announce the return of the tire amnesty event with a new format. The updated format will be voucher-based, self-serve, with a disposal period lasting more than a month. Those with county-issued vouchers can bring tires to the landfill from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 2. For more information, call 661-5323.
OCT. 2-3
FALL FIBER FESTIVAL
The Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials return to Montpelier Station the first weekend in October. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 10 and under are free. The festival is held at 11395 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Visit www.fallfiberfestival.org for more information.
THROUGH OCT. 3
AROUND TOWN SCAVENGER HUNT
The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is hosting a new “Around Town Scavenger Hunt.” The event began last Friday and concludes Sunday, Oct. 3. Participants will follow photo clues from the event flyer to locate 10 architectural details around the downtown areas of Gordonsville and Orange. Six lucky winners will be randomly drawn and awarded a $50 gift card. Event forms can be downloaded at www.thinkorangeva.com/living-here/orange-county-is-retail-ready or picked up at the visitor centers in Orange and Gordonsville. For more information on the Around Town Scavenger Hunt, contact Turner at (540) 672-1238.
OCT. 2 - 9
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
A one-week book sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Gordonsville Library at 319 North Main Street, Gordonsville. Books for all ages, fiction and nonfiction, as well as CDs and DVDs will be available. All-day specials: $5 bag of books, $10 box of books. Sale hours are: Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hours the rest of the week corresponding to regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the library.
OCT. 4-13
EXTENSION DRINKING WATER TESTING
Do you have a well, spring or cistern and want to learn about the quality of your drinking water? The Orange office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering low-cost, confidential testing. The fee for testing is $55, and includes analysis for 14 chemical and bacteriological constituents. Testing kits will be available from the Orange Extension office, at 146 North Madison Road, from Oct. 4 to 12. Participants will then collect their samples and return them to the Orange Extension Office on the morning of Oct. 13. The confidential results will be available in November. Assistance with interpretation of the results will be available. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.
OCT. 5
“DOLLEY MADISON AND THE WAR OF 1812”
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a hybrid book talk with author Libby Carty McNamee to discuss her just-released book, “Dolley Madison and the War of 1812,” Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Attend via Zoom (link is on the museum website and Facebook Page) or in-person at the newly restored Halley’s/Hilltop building; now “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. The book is available in the museum gift shop. Please RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
A GUIDE FOR RETAIL RENEWAL
The Orange County Economic Development Office, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC), is hosting two free business development opportunities in early October. Guest speaker Marc Willson will present “A Guide for Retail Renewal” virtual workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, followed by one-on-one, individual counseling sessions with area businesses. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only. Call the CVSBDC at (434) 295-8198 or email events@cvsbdc.org to schedule an appointment. Both the virtual workshop and the counseling sessions are free to local businesses. To reserve a spot for the workshop, register online at https://bit.ly/3jOhyze. For more information, contact Susan Turner, Orange County Economic Development and Tourism Assistant, at (540) 672-1238 or sturner@orangecountyva.gov.
OCT. 6
OUTDOOR HIRING EVENT
Virginia Career Works and the Orange County Office of Economic Development will hold an outdoor hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the Sedwick Building on Madison Road in Orange. More details to come.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Oct. 6, for their annual picnic at the home of Tom and Mary Dickinson. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
OCT. 7
Montpellier Chapter DAR
The Montpelier Chapter DAR will meet Thursday, Oct. 7,at 11 a.m. at the Lydia Mountain Lodge, 426 Mountain Laurel Pass, Stanardsville. The cost of the meal is $25 per person and reservations are required by sending payment to: Karen Lohr, 1136 Lost Mountain Road Aroda, VA 22709.
RRRC AWARDS BANQUET AT LOW
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission (RRRC) will honor five community and regional leaders from the region at its 2021 annual meeting at the Lake of the Woods Thursday, Oct. 7. The event will include a keynote address from Jay Grant, director of outreach, planning and compliance with the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. Registration for the event is $20 and can be completed at https://www.rrregion.org/annualmeeting or by calling the Regional Commission at (540) 829-7450.
OCT. 9
HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD WASTE
Orange County will host a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Orange County Landfill. Common items accepted include: acids, aerosols, aluminum paint, antifreeze, cleaners, fertilizer, flammable liquids and solids, liquid and solid herbicides, household batteries, mercury toxic, oil, paint, pesticides, and camp propane cylinders.No business waste or unknown substances can be accepted. For a complete list of accepted items, visit www.orangecountyva.gov. For additional information, please contact the landfill at (540) 672-9315.
Battlefield history tour
Join a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) historian for a guided walking tour of the battlefield Saturday, Oct. 9. Participants will learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded.The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
CANCELED
OCHS ’59 – ’60 REUNION
The Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 get-together scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been canceled.
OCT. 12 - 13
DEMENTIA EDUCATION CONFERENCE
Aging Together and the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee will offer a virtual dementia education conference and exhibit hall Oct. 12 - 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day virtual conference includes topics such as: resiliency, overcoming social isolation, Parkinson’s, grief and guilt, community resources and more. The program is free to family caregivers and $25 for healthcare professionals. For more information or to register to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.agingtogether.org or call (540) 829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org.
OCT. 14
HOSPICE VIRTUAL CAMP FOR GRIEVING YOUTH
Hospice of the Piedmont announces S’More Journeys Camp@Home offered for children (4-12) and families who are affected by the death of a loved one. The fall virtual camp will be held for free on Thursday, October 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. A special guest will lead the children in self-expression through play therapy. All campers will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application or more information about bereavement support, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at 434-817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501 or visit www.hopva.org.
TOOLS FOR MARKETING AND PRESERVING FARMLAND
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and Virginia Cooperative Extension announce the Greater Piedmont Farmland Marketing Conference for Realtors: Tools for Marketing and Preserving Farmland. This workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the PVCC Giuseppe Center in Greene. The fee for this workshop is $25, which includes a box lunch. To register online with a credit card visit https://tinyurl.com/Farmland-Marketing. For more information, contact Katie Woodward at (540) 948-6881 or kjenk@vt.edu.
OCT. 16
ANNUAL ANTIQUES APPRAISAL FAIR
It’s just like “Antiques Roadshow!” Bring your collectibles, treasures, objects and odds and ends to the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for an oral appraisal by one of our three appraisers Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per item; or three items for $50. Payment is requested in advance, either in-person or through the museum website at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net (Events/Donation Page). RSVP for your half-hour to one-hour appointment by calling (540) 672-1776.
OCT. 17
OC FALL RABIES CLINIC
The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual fall rabies clinic Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. This drive- through clinic will be held at the shelter at 11362 Porter Road, Orange. Citizens will remain in their vehicles. This is a rabies clinic. The only services provided will be rabies, distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. A three-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a one-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Only check or cash will be accepted. For more information, call the Orange County Animal Shelter at (540) 672-1124.
Oct. 22-23
Scrapbooking Crop
Belmont Club of Women will hold a scrapbooking crop Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, at 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. The event will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Registration is $65 and includes dinner Friday, Saturday lunch and dinner, a six-foot table, door prizes, vendors and more. For registration and info, call (540) 219-3646 or email corbinanne@gmail.com.
OCT. 23
SALUBRIA AFTER DARK
The Germanna Foundation presents Salubria After Dark Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 with stories to fright and delight the young and old alike. Tickets are are $15 per person (and only available online at Eventbrite.com, search for Salubria After Dark). Guests will be divided into three groups of 20 and will be led by a Germanna Foundation staff member to three stops, where everyone will be greeted by a professional storyteller. Each tour will last approximately one hour. Tour goes on rain or shine! Parking is free and on site. Tour times are 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. This event is recommended for children 13 and up as some of the stories may not be suitable for young children. Most of the event will take place outside where masks are not required but we recommend social distancing. Masks will be required inside any building.
Oct. 29
HOWLOWEEN GHOUL-A-PALOOZA
The Orange Downtown Alliance will hold its annual HowlOween Ghoul-a-palooza on Main Street Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Visit downtown Orange for trick-or-treating, the MPS and St. Thomas book give-away and a special treat. Businesses, agencies and organizations interested in participating should notify ODA by sending an email to odaexecd@gmail.com, or by calling (540) 672-2540.
Oct. 30
HALLOWEEN OBSERVED SATURDAY IN ORANGE
Halloween trick or treating in the Town of Orange will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30.
NOV. 10
BIG DREAMS, SMALL GARDEN
The Dolley Madison Garden Club presents author, columnist and speaker, Marianne Willburn at a brunch lecture and book signing at The Barn at Willow Grove, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and tickets are available online at www.dmgcvirginia.org.
NOV. 13
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group should call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org. (Please note that COVID-19 restrictions may change and event organizers will do their best to keep participants and the public informed.)
NOV. 14
SUFFRAGETTE TEA PARTY
Suffragettes didn’t just drink tea for refreshment, but used it as a central cog within their political strategy. “Suffrage teas” served as fundraisers where women could gather and discuss the cause. Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage in belatedly celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment with a tea party Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and is limited to 30 participants. Tea and snacks will be served. The special guest speaker will be Corinne Field, Associate Professor of Women, Gender & Sexuality at The University of Virginia. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
THROUGH NOV. 15
MASTER NATURALIST SPRING 2022 TRAINING CLASS
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be accepting applications for its spring 2022 training class through November 15. If you are interested in becoming a master naturalist, go to www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/join-us.html for more information and to apply.
NOV. 20
MUSEUM KIDS’ ACTIVITY: PINE CONE TURKEYS
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a children’s activity Saturday, Nov. 20, to make pine cone turkeys. The free craft event and story time will be held at 11 a.m. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
NOTICES
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS
Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.
HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS
Two more documentaries from AHHA Productions (Philip Audibert and Ross Hunter) have been added to the Orange County Historical Society’s History to Go YouTube channel. “In the Season...the Edna Lewis Story” tells the tale of how this Orange County native became the “grande dame of southern cooking.” The second documentary, “Gordonsville...A Strong Fabric,” tells the story of the town from its 1813 founding to it’s 200th birthday in 2013. To view these documentaries and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meet for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.