Coming events for Sept. 23, 2021

SEPTEMBER CLEARANCE
Everyone in the Orange County community is invited to shop the Love Outreach Clothes Closet September clearance. All summer items are free to all. Located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, the Clothes Closet is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, Sept. 20, from 4 - 6 p.m. The shop will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 29 for stocking fall and winter items.
SEPT. 22 – 24
THE AFFROLACHIAN ON-TIME MUSIC GATHERING
The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering, affectionately known by attendees as “The Thang,” is celebrating its fourth year. This annual gathering started in 2018 as a way for Dena and Donnie Jennings to provide a private retreat for Black string band musicians and their allies, and has grown over the years since. Following an online-only presentation in 2020, this year’s event is focused on local Virginian musicians and presented both online and in-person. On September 22-24, ticketholders can enjoy concerts by participating musicians onsite at the Little House on the Piedmont or view the broadcast in town at The Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased on the day for $10 per day or $20 for a three-night pass. All proceeds go directly to the Musician’s Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works (a 501c(3) nonprofit organization). For tickets or information, visit imaniworks.org.
SEPT. 23
CHAMBER CANDIDATE FORUM
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce will hold a candidate forum Thursday, Sept. 23, at 6 p.m., at Lafayette Station in Rhoadesville. Candidates for the 30th District House of Delegates, District 3 Orange County Board of Supervisors and District 4 Orange County School Board will participate. Lafayette Station is located at 26322 Constitution Highway, Rhoadesville. Those who would like to attend virtually can email occcexec@gmail.com.
SEPT. 25
EMS BENEFIT
Crescere Farm at 2423 South Blue Ridge Turnpike, Rochelle, will host a fundraising event to benefit Madison County emergency services Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music, local food, beverage and community vendors, a silent auction, arts and crafts, fishing, hay rides and more. For ticket information, visit www.crescerefarm.com for ticket information.
MUSEUM KIDS’ ACTIVITY: MAKING BERRY INK
Wear old clothes, kids! Have fun making ink from berries at the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Saturday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. The program is sponsored by “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. The book is available in the museum gift shop. Please RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
FREE FAMILY ART
Join the Arts Center in Orange for its longstanding free Saturday family art making day, Saturday, Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. This month’s program will be led by artist Farley Farrar, who taught at the Arts Center as our Children’s Summer Clay Class instructor, and is an accomplished ceramic artist. Come have fun and make something memorable. The Arts Center is located at 129 East Main Street and can be reached by calling (540) 672-7311 or emailing info@artscenterinorange.com.
SEPT. 26
QUILLING WORKSHOP
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for its next quilling session Sunday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m. This time we will be decorating trinket boxes. RSVP with payment to reserve your space. The cost is $15 per person and is limited to 30 participants. All proceeds benefit the museum. The program is sponsored by “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. RSVP to (540) 672-1776 or pay in advance through the museum website via PayPal at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net (Events/Donation Page).
SEPT. 27 – OCT. 8
PERSONAL CARE AIDE/DIRECT AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program is offering a personal care aide/direct care class Monday through Friday, Sept. 27 through Oct. 8, from 5 to 9 p.m. Class size is limited to six people and participants must complete a background check. The cost is $225 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Classes will be held at the department of social services. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.
SEPT. 29
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Sept. 29, for The Box Game. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
OCT. 1
TEE UP FOR HEALTHCARE
The 18th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Meadows Farms Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $80 per individual before Sept. 13, and $90 per player after. Registration ends Sept. 24. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Doug Ponton (434) 981-4531 or Kim Frye Smith (540) 672-3530 for more information, to participate or sponsor. Visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org to pay online.
OCT. 2
FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL
The Town of Gordonsville will hold its ninth annual Fried Chicken Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. The town also will be hosting its fifth annual 5K and third annual kids’ 1K. Visit the town’s website for more information at www.townofgordonsville.org.
THROUGH OCT. 2
TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT
The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee announce the return of the tire amnesty event with a new format. The updated format will be voucher-based, self-serve, with a disposal period lasting more than a month. Those with county-issued vouchers can bring tires to the landfill from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 2. For more information, call 661-5323.
FREE COMMUNITY DENTAL DAY
Piedmont Smiles, a free community dental day event, is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2, at Fauquier High School in Warrenton. As a free dental day event, Piedmont Smiles will offer free dental care to eligible adult residents of the region, including Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Dental volunteers will provide cleanings, fillings, extractions, oral surgery, and endodontic services at the event. For more information, visit www.piedmontsmiles.org.
OCT. 2-3
FALL FIBER FESTIVAL
The Fall Fiber Festival and Montpelier Sheep Dog Trials return to Montpelier Station the first weekend in October. The festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 3. Admission is $5 for adults, while children 10 and under are free. The festival is held at 11395 Constitution Highway, Montpelier Station. Visit www.fallfiberfestival.org for more information.
THROUGH OCT. 3
AROUND TOWN SCAVENGER HUNT
The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is hosting a new “Around Town Scavenger Hunt.” The event began last Friday and concludes Sunday, Oct. 3. Participants will follow photo clues from the event flyer to locate 10 architectural details around the downtown areas of Gordonsville and Orange. Six lucky winners will be randomly drawn and awarded a $50 gift card. Event forms can be downloaded at www.thinkorangeva.com/living-here/orange-county-is-retail-ready or picked up at the visitor centers in Orange and Gordonsville. For more information on the Around Town Scavenger Hunt, contact Turner at (540) 672-1238.
OCT. 2 - 9
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE
A one-week book sale will be held Saturday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Gordonsville Library at 319 North Main Street, Gordonsville. Books for all ages, fiction and nonfiction, as well as CDs and DVDs will be available. All-day specials: $5 bag of books, $10 box of books. Sale hours are: Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with hours the rest of the week corresponding to regular library hours. All proceeds benefit the library.
OCT. 4-13
EXTENSION DRINKING WATER TESTING
Do you have a well, spring or cistern and want to learn about the quality of your drinking water? The Orange office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering low-cost, confidential testing. The fee for testing is $55, and includes analysis for 14 chemical and bacteriological constituents. Testing kits will be available from the Orange Extension office, at 146 North Madison Road, from Oct. 4 to 12. Participants will then collect their samples and return them to the Orange Extension Office on the morning of Oct. 13. The confidential results will be available in November. Assistance with interpretation of the results will be available. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.
OCT. 5
“DOLLEY MADISON AND THE WAR OF 1812”
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a hybrid book talk with author Libby Carty McNamee to discuss her just-released book, “Dolley Madison and the War of 1812,” Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. Attend via Zoom (link is on the museum website and Facebook Page) or in-person at the newly restored Halley’s/Hilltop building; now “Paint It Orange” at 137 Caroline Street, immediately adjacent to museum. Paved parking is available on Church Street. The book is available in the museum gift shop. Please RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
A GUIDE FOR RETAIL RENEWAL
The Orange County Economic Development Office, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC), is hosting two free business development opportunities in early October. Guest speaker Marc Willson will present “A Guide for Retail Renewal” virtual workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5, followed by one-on-one, individual counseling sessions with area businesses. Counseling sessions are available by appointment only. Call the CVSBDC at (434) 295-8198 or email events@cvsbdc.org to schedule an appointment. Both the virtual workshop and the counseling sessions are free to local businesses. To reserve a spot for the workshop, register online at https://bit.ly/3jOhyze. For more information, contact Susan Turner, Orange County Economic Development and Tourism Assistant, at (540) 672-1238 or sturner@orangecountyva.gov.
OCT. 6
OUTDOOR HIRING EVENT
Virginia Career Works and the Orange County Office of Economic Development will hold an outdoor hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the Sedwick Building on Madison Road in Orange. More details to come.
OCT. 9
HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD WASTE
Orange County will host a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Orange County Landfill. Common items accepted include: acids, aerosols, aluminum paint, antifreeze, cleaners, fertilizer, flammable liquids and solids, liquid and solid herbicides, household batteries, mercury toxic, oil, paint, pesticides, and camp propane cylinders.No business waste or unknown substances can be accepted. For a complete list of accepted items, visit www.orangecountyva.gov. For additional information, please contact the landfill at (540) 672-9315.
CANCELED
OCHS ’59 – ’60 REUNION
The Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 get-together scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 13, has been canceled.
OCT. 12 - 13
DEMENTIA EDUCATION CONFERENCE
Aging Together and the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee will offer a virtual dementia education conference and exhibit hall Oct. 12 - 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day virtual conference includes topics such as: resiliency, overcoming social isolation, Parkinson’s, grief and guilt, community resources and more. The program is free to family caregivers and $25 for healthcare professionals. For more information or to register to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.agingtogether.org or call (540) 829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org.
OCT. 14
HOSPICE VIRTUAL CAMP FOR GRIEVING YOUTH
Hospice of the Piedmont announces S’More Journeys Camp@Home offered for children (4-12) and families who are affected by the death of a loved one. The fall virtual camp will be held for free on Thursday, October 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. A special guest will lead the children in self-expression through play therapy. All campers will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application or more information about bereavement support, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at 434-817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501 or visit www.hopva.org.
OCT. 16
ANNUAL ANTIQUES APPRAISAL FAIR
It’s just like “Antiques Roadshow!” Bring your collectibles, treasures, objects and odds and ends to the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for an oral appraisal by one of our three appraisers Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per item; or three items for $50. Payment is requested in advance, either in-person or through the museum website at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net (Events/Donation Page). RSVP for your half-hour to one-hour appointment by calling (540) 672-1776.
OCT. 17
OC FALL RABIES CLINIC
The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual fall rabies clinic Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. This drive- through clinic will be held at the shelter at 11362 Porter Road, Orange. Citizens will remain in their vehicles. This is a rabies clinic. The only services provided will be rabies, distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. A three-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a one-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Only check or cash will be accepted. For more information, call the Orange County Animal Shelter at (540) 672-1124.
NOV. 10
TICKETS ON SALE: BIG DREAMS, SMALL GARDEN
The Dolley Madison Garden Club presents author, columnist and speaker, Marianne Willburn at a brunch lecture and book signing at The Barn at Willow Grove, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and tickets are available online at www.dmgcvirginia.org.
NOV. 13
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group should call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org. (Please note that COVID-19 restrictions may change and event organizers will do their best to keep participants and the public informed.)
NOV. 14
SUFFRAGETTE TEA PARTY
Suffragettes didn’t just drink tea for refreshment, but used it as a central cog within their political strategy. “Suffrage teas” served as fundraisers where women could gather and discuss the cause. Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage in belatedly celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment with a tea party Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and is limited to 30 participants. Tea and snacks will be served. The special guest speaker will be Corinne Field, Associate Professor of Women, Gender & Sexuality at The University of Virginia. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
THROUGH NOV. 15
MASTER NATURALIST SPRING 2022 TRAINING CLASS
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be accepting applications for its spring 2022 training class from August 1 through November 15. If you are interested in becoming a master naturalist, go to www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/join-us.html for more information and to apply.
NOV. 20
MUSEUM KIDS’ ACTIVITY: PINE CONE TURKEYS
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a children’s activity Saturday, Nov. 20, to make pine cone turkeys. The free craft event and story time will be held at 11 a.m. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
NOTICES
MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS
Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.
HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS
Two more documentaries from AHHA Productions (Philip Audibert and Ross Hunter) have been added to the Orange County Historical Society’s History to Go YouTube channel. “In the Season...the Edna Lewis Story” tells the tale of how this Orange County native became the “grande dame of southern cooking.” The second documentary, “Gordonsville...A Strong Fabric,” tells the story of the town from its 1813 founding to it’s 200th birthday in 2013. To view these documentaries and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meet for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.