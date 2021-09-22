Coming events for Sept. 23, 2021

Everyone in the Orange County community is invited to shop the Love Outreach Clothes Closet September clearance. All summer items are free to all. Located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, the Clothes Closet is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Monday, Sept. 20, from 4 - 6 p.m. The shop will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 29 for stocking fall and winter items.

The Affrolachian On-Time Music Gathering, affectionately known by attendees as “The Thang,” is celebrating its fourth year. This annual gathering started in 2018 as a way for Dena and Donnie Jennings to provide a private retreat for Black string band musicians and their allies, and has grown over the years since. Following an online-only presentation in 2020, this year’s event is focused on local Virginian musicians and presented both online and in-person. On September 22-24, ticketholders can enjoy concerts by participating musicians onsite at the Little House on the Piedmont or view the broadcast in town at The Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased on the day for $10 per day or $20 for a three-night pass. All proceeds go directly to the Musician’s Mutual Aid Society through Imani Works (a 501c(3) nonprofit organization). For tickets or information, visit imaniworks.org.