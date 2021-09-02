Coming events for Sept. 2, 2021

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Sept. 8 for for a speaker from the Virginia Department of Forestry. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

APPLE CRISP IN A BOX

Apple Crisp In A Box sign-ups are live. This free, at-home activity will be a hit for the whole family. Sign-ups close Wednesday, Sept. 8. Participants can pick up their free kits at the Orange Extension office Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All instructions will be included if for those who want to complete the project as a family or on their own. Orange County Extension will host a live Zoom program on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The kit includes all ingredients (except butter) as well as a cooking tin for one batch of apple crisp. Boxes are limited and are limited to one per household. The Market at Grelen has donated apples for the project. To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/TYDVuVvUudfUnR8y7.

SEPT. 8 - 16

GENERATION NEXT