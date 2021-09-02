Coming events for Sept. 2, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
SEPT. 1
COOKING FOR A CROWD
Virginia Cooperative Extension will offer a “Cooking for a Crowd” class for nonprofit organizations Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Orange Volunteer Fire Company. The class fee is $10 per organization (for any number of participants). For more information or to register, call the Orange Extension Office at 672-1361, or contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family & Consumer Sciences, at Lclare4@vt.edu.
SEPT. 2
AGING TOGETHER: LUNCH & LEARN
Aging Together is offering a free series of six “Lunch & Learn” programs, beginning Sept. 2, and continuing through the end of the year. The first session focuses on challenges of medication and drug interactions, missed dosage, and recalled drug issues. For more information about the future sessions of the series, other free programs, or to register, visit www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.
SEPT. 2 - 3
OPC BLOOD DRIVE
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold a blood drive Thursday, Sept. 2 from 1:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Sept. 3, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at its 162 West Main Street, Orange location. Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
SEPT. 3
FIRST FRIDAYS GORDONSVILLE
First Fridays Gordonsville returns Friday, Sept. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., with music in front of town hall by Paulien & Band and food from Philosophers Stone Pizza. The family-friendly Main Street Gordonsville event is free and sponsored by Main Street Events. For more information, visit www.mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.
SEPT. 4
VFW 90TH ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE
The James Madison VFW Post 2217 in Orange will be hosting an open house at the post to commemorate the 90th Anniversary of its service to veterans, service members and their families, and the community, Saturday, Sept. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SEPT. 6
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program offers a medication aide class Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 6. Classes will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. The cost is $550 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.
SEPT. 8
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Sept. 8 for for a speaker from the Virginia Department of Forestry. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
APPLE CRISP IN A BOX
Apple Crisp In A Box sign-ups are live. This free, at-home activity will be a hit for the whole family. Sign-ups close Wednesday, Sept. 8. Participants can pick up their free kits at the Orange Extension office Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. All instructions will be included if for those who want to complete the project as a family or on their own. Orange County Extension will host a live Zoom program on Friday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. The kit includes all ingredients (except butter) as well as a cooking tin for one batch of apple crisp. Boxes are limited and are limited to one per household. The Market at Grelen has donated apples for the project. To sign up, visit https://forms.gle/TYDVuVvUudfUnR8y7.
SEPT. 8 - 16
GENERATION NEXT
The Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Department of Forestry are hosting Generation NEXT: a Legacy Planning Webinar Series for Virginia landowners. This is a four-workshop series taking place Sept. 8, 9, 15 and 16, and will cover conservation tools, legal tools, financial tools and family involvement in keeping your woodlands intact, in forest and in family. Sessions will be aired live from 3-4:30 p.m. and cost is $25 per family. To learn more or register, visit ext.vt.edu/natural-resources/legacy-planning/training.html or contact Karen Snape at ksnape@vt.edu or (540) 231-6494.
SEPT. 9
STAGE ALIVE CONCERT SERIES
Internationally renowned group, The Diamonds, will be performing a Broadway music extravaganza live at Culpeper County High School Thursday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Stage Alive concert series. Limited single tickets are available at the door for this concert for $25 (adults) and $10 (students). Seating is first-come, first-served and doors open at 7 p.m. All concert attendees will be required to wear masks at all times while inside the building. For more information, call (540) 972-7117 or visit the Community Concert Association website at www.stagealive.org.
SEPT. 10
FREE SQUARE DANCE SESSIONS
Lake of the Woods Square Dance Club is offering free, beginner square dance drop-in sessions. Come to one or both sessions to learn a few easy steps. No dancing skills or special clothes are required. The free dances will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and Sept. 10. Dances are held at the LOW Community Center located at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Locust Grove. For more information and specific directions visit sites.google.com/view/lowsquaredanceclub/home or text or call (703) 298-6245.
SEPT. 10 – 12
SOMERSET STEAM AND GAS PASTURE PARTY
The Somerset Steam and Gas Engine Association will host its annual pasture party at Fairfield View Dairy Farm on Route 231 in Somerset beginning Friday, Sept. 10 and continuing through Sunday, Sept. 12. A $10 gate donation is requested. Kids under 12 are free. For more information, call 672-3429 or email info@somersetsteamandgas.org.
SEPT. 11
HONOR OUR HEROES AT ORANGE STREET FESTIVAL
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host the 46th annual Orange Street Festival in downtown Orange. The street festival annually features more than 200 artisan, craft and commercial vendors, a variety of food and beverage vendors, live music, a kid’s zone, and beer/wine garden. This year’s event, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, will pay special tribute to Orange County’s heroes. Visit www.orangevachamber.com for information. Vendors interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com.
FORT GERMANNA PUBLIC ACCESS DAY
The Germanna Foundation will hold a free public access day at the Fort Germanna site Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will get the chance to see the progress made by archaeologists searching for the fort commissioned by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. Hear about the everyday experiences of the English, the German settlers and the African American populations who lived and worked at Germanna. The event is free, but tickets are limited. Visit germanna.org or Eventbrite.com for tickets.
SEPT. 11 – 12
LIFEGUARD CERTIFICATION TRAINING
Support community water safety - train to be a lifeguard. Powell Wellness Center (PWC) in Culpeper will hold a shallow water lifeguard certification training course Saturday, Sept. 11 - Sunday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This training provides entry-level participants with the knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies in shallow water up to five feet. Participants should be 15 years of age or older. The course fee of $245 includes the certification exam (two-year American Red Cross Certification; First Aid, CPR and AED). Visit www.powellwellnesscenter.org for prerequisites for course participation. To register or for additional information, contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or (540) 445-5383.
SEPT. 13
NAACP CANDIDATE FORUM
The NAACP-Orange County Branch will host a virtual candidate forum on Monday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Candidates will answer questions developed by the NAACP and there will be an opportunity to submit questions from the audience as well. Please register ahead of time for this event at naacpocva.org. For questions about the registration process or for those having technical difficulties, contact host Bruce Monroe at (540) 219-2636.
SEPT. 14
NURSE AIDE CLASS
The Orange County Department of Social Service Adult Education Program is offering a nurse aide program Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 14 through Oct. 14 at Dogwood Village of Orange County. The cost is $875 and participants must have a COVID-19 vaccination. Participants must attend all classes; there are no make-up days. Call Bernice Washington at 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov for more information or to register.
SEPT. 18
GARDEN CLUB PLANT SALE
The Dolley Madison Garden Club will hold a plant sale Saturday, Sept. 18, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at Taylor Park in downtown Orange. Dahlias, iris, hydrangea, succulents, lavender, shrubs, trees, perennials and more will be available for purchase. Grown by club members, these beautiful plants will be wonderful additions to local gardens. Come early for the selection. Notecards and other items will be available for sale as well.
SEPT. 18
CONSTITUTION DAY
Join James Madison’s Montpelier as it celebrates Constitution Day Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with house and archaeology tours, a food truck, live music, Mr. Madison and more. For more information, visit www.montpelier.org.
SEPT. 18 - 19
VIRGINIA CLAY FESTIVAL
The annual Virginia Clay Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, will take place at William Monroe High School in Stanardsville the weekend of Sept. 18- 19. Virginia potters, sculptors and jewelers will gather to sell their work and demonstrate their craft using clay as their medium. Live acoustic music is provided by local Irish, old-time and blues bands and artisan food trucks offer sustenance. For more information, visit www.virginiaclayfestival.com.
SEPT. 19
CONSTITUTIONAL DISCUSSION
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a free virtual conversation with George Van Cleave and William Treanor as they discuss flaws in the U.S. Constitution Sunday, Sept. 19, at 5 p.m. For more information and to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
SEPT. 25
EMS BENEFIT
Crescere Farm at 2423 South Blue Ridge Turnpike, Rochelle, will host a fundraising event to benefit Madison County emergency services Saturday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will feature live music, local food, beverage and community vendors, a silent auction, arts and crafts, fishing, hay rides and more. For ticket information, visit www.crescerefarm.com for ticket information.
OCT. 1
TEE UP FOR HEALTHCARE
The 18th annual Tony Fogliani Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting the Orange County Free Clinic will be held Friday, Oct. 1, at Meadows Farms Golf Course. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost is $80 per individual before Sept. 13, and $90 per player after. Registration ends Sept. 24. The Orange County Free Clinic is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide healthcare to low-income, uninsured and underinsured residents of Orange County. Sponsorship opportunities are availble. Contact Doug Ponton (434) 981-4531 or Kim Frye Smith (540) 672-3530 for more information, to participate or sponsor. Visit www.orangecountyfreeclinic.org to pay online.
OCT. 2
FRIED CHICKEN FESTIVAL
The Town of Gordonsville will hold its ninth annual Fried Chicken Festival Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds. The town also will be hosting its fifth annual 5K and third annual kids’ 1K. Visit the town’s website for more information at www.townofgordonsville.org.
FREE COMMUNITY DENTAL DAY
Piedmont Smiles, a free community dental day event, is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 2, at Fauquier High School in Warrenton. As a free dental day event, Piedmont Smiles will offer free dental care to eligible adult residents of the region, including Fauquier, Rappahannock, Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties. Dental volunteers will provide cleanings, fillings, extractions, oral surgery, and endodontic services at the event. For more information, visit www.piedmontsmiles.org.
THROUGH OCT. 2
TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT
The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee announce the return of the tire amnesty event with a new format. The updated format will be voucher-based, self-serve, with a disposal period lasting more than a month. Those with county-issued vouchers can bring tires to the landfill from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 2. For more information, call 661-5323.
THROUGH OCT. 3
AROUND TOWN SCAVENGER HUNT
The Orange County Office of Economic Development and Tourism is hosting a new “Around Town Scavenger Hunt.” The event began last Friday and concludes Sunday, Oct. 3. Participants will follow photo clues from the event flyer to locate 10 architectural details around the downtown areas of Gordonsville and Orange. Six lucky winners will be randomly drawn and awarded a $50 gift card. Event forms can be downloaded at www.thinkorangeva.com/living-here/orange-county-is-retail-ready or picked up at the visitor centers in Orange and Gordonsville. For more information on the Around Town Scavenger Hunt, contact Turner at (540) 672-1238.
OCT. 4-13
EXTENSION DRINKING WATER TESTING
Do you have a well, spring or cistern and want to learn about the quality of your drinking water? The Orange office of Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering low-cost, confidential testing. The fee for testing is $55, and includes analysis for 14 chemical and bacteriological constituents. Testing kits will be available from the Orange Extension office, at 140 North Madison Road, from Oct. 4 to 12. Participants will then collect their samples and return them to the Orange Extension Office on the morning of Oct. 13. The confidential results will be available in November. Assistance with interpretation of the results will be available. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Extension Agent, Family and Consumer Sciences at (540) 672-1361 or Lclare4@vt.edu.
OCT. 6
OUTDOOR HIRING EVENT
Virginia Career Works and the Orange County Office of Economic Development will hold an outdoor hiring event Wednesday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. in front of the Sedwick Building on Madison Road in Orange. More details to come.
OCT. 13
OCHS ’59 – ’60 REUNION
The Orange County High School classes of 1959 and 1960 will have a get-together for lunch and fellowship Wednesday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street. OCHS alumni and friends are invited as well. Lunch is a barbecue buffet, served by Summy’s Catering. Cost per person is $20 (all-inclusive). All attendees will pay by cash at the door. No credit cards or personal checks can be accepted. Reservations are required by Monday, Oct. 4. Space is limited, so please make your reservation now by contacting B. J. Carpenter Simms at (540) 967-7416 or bettydoyle@comcast.net, or Clyde Davis at cdavis161@verizon.net or (757) 566-9747.
OCT. 12 - 13
DEMENTIA EDUCATION CONFERENCE
Aging Together and the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee will offer a virtual dementia education conference and exhibit hall Oct. 12 - 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The two-day virtual conference includes topics such as: resiliency, overcoming social isolation, Parkinson’s, grief and guilt, community resources and more. The program is free to family caregivers and $25 for healthcare professionals. For more information or to register to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.agingtogether.org or call (540) 829-6405 or email info@agingtogether.org.
NOV. 10
TICKETS on Sale: BIG DREAMS, SMALL GARDEN
The Dolley Madison Garden Club presents author, columnist and speaker, Marianne Willburn at a brunch lecture and book signing at The Barn at Willow Grove, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and tickets are available online at www.dmgcvirginia.org.
NOV. 13
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group should call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org. (Please note that COVID-19 restrictions may change and event organizers will do their best to keep participants and the public informed.)
THROUGH NOV. 15
MASTER NATURALIST SPRING 2022 TRAINING CLASS
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be accepting applications for its spring 2022 training class from August 1 through November 15. If you are interested in becoming a master naturalist, go to www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/join-us.html for more information and to apply.
NOTICES
MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS
Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.
HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS
Two more documentaries from AHHA Productions (Philip Audibert and Ross Hunter) have been added to the Orange County Historical Society’s History to Go YouTube channel. “In the Season...the Edna Lewis Story” tells the tale of how this Orange County native became the “grande dame of southern cooking.” The second documentary, “Gordonsville...A Strong Fabric,” tells the story of the town from its 1813 founding to it’s 200th birthday in 2013. To view these documentaries and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meet for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.