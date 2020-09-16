Coming events for Sept. 17, 2020

SEPT. 18
VOTER REGISTRATION EVENT AND "SELMA" SCREENING
The Orange Chapter of the NAACP will sponsor a voter registration drive Friday, Sept. 18, that will include a free screening of the movie “Selma,” at Veterans Park behind Orange Elementary School. The field opens at 6:30 p.m., with the movie scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. Welcome remarks will honor the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis, emphasizing the importance of voter rights and responsibilities. Food trucks will be present. Volunteers will be on-site to help those interested register to vote and representatives from the U.S. Census will be on hand to help Orange County citizens be counted for the 2020 Census. No alcohol or tobacco products allowed. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, including social distancing and masks. For more information, visit Facebook “Selma Screening-Veterans Park.”
SEPT. 19
CONSTITUTION DAY
Celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution with family and friends on the historic grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day’s events include outdoor walking tours, picnic-style lunches, live music and more. For the safety of visitors and staff, the house will remain closed. Visitors must purchase a property pass to access the grounds. Orange County residents and Montpelier members are admitted free of charge. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and observe proper COVID-19 safety protocols. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
SEPT. 20
Constitution 101: The Constitution, Presidency, and Leadership
Join Eugene Hickok, Chairman of the Board of The Montpelier Foundation, for a virtual discussion on the Constitution, the presidency and leadership Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. The program is free to members and $25 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register.
SEPT. 23
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Sept. 23 for bingo. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
SEPT. 26
ATV BENEFIT RAFFLE
The Bull Run Hunt Club is selling raffle tickets for a 2020 400 Suzuki four-wheel drive, automatic ATV. Tickets are $20 and fewer than 1,000 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held Sept. 26, but winners do not need to be present to win. Proceeds benefit the Bull Run Hunt Club hounds. Call Adrianna Waddy at (540) 840-3137 for tickets or more information.
PRE-SCHOOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Preschool will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. on the school grounds in Unionville. All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Please bring a chair. It should be a great day of fun and reminiscing. RSVP by Sept. 15 by calling 854-5240 or (540) 710-4339.
SEPT. 27
RVFD SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-through spaghetti supper Sunday, Sept. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire department in Rapidan. This will be the department’s first fundraiser since March. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 for ages 6 and under). The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookie and water. Servers will be compliant with CDC recommendations.
OCT. 3
HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD WASTE COLLECTION
Orange County will host a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Orange County Landfill located, at 11530 Porter Road, Orange. The annual event provides an opportunity for citizens to properly dispose of household hazardous wastes at the landfill. No business waste or unknown substances can be accepted. For a complete list of accepted items, visit www.orangecountyva.gov. For additional information, contact the landfill at 672-9315.
OCT. 17
MUSEUM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring collectibles and heirlooms for an oral appraisal by area experts. The cost is $20 per item or $50 for three items. Participants must make a reservation for specific time slots. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. Masks will be required for participants. Social distancing requirements will be marked and observed.
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
\
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
