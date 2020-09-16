Coming events for Sept. 17, 2020

OCT. 17

MUSEUM APPRAISAL FAIR

The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring collectibles and heirlooms for an oral appraisal by area experts. The cost is $20 per item or $50 for three items. Participants must make a reservation for specific time slots. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. Masks will be required for participants. Social distancing requirements will be marked and observed.

NOTICES

AL-ANON MEETING

If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.

