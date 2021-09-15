Coming events for Sept. 16, 2021

Join exhibiting artists and avid “moth”ers Anthony Childs and Deborah Davis for a discussion with Dr. Jessamyn Manson, PhD all about moths, their importance in the natural world, and what the artists find so inspiring about these nocturnal creatures.If you are interested in local pollinators, birds, or native plants, this talk is for you. The speakers will provide background information on the artworks in our current exhibition, “Lepidoptera: Night Magic” while also discussing the latest research on moths and what you can do in your own backyard to help. The program is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 18. The program is free and open to the public but those planning to attend should RSVP to www.artscenterinorange.com/public-programs. The Arts Center is located at 129 East Main Street and can be reached by calling (540) 672-7311.