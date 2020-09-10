Coming events for Sept. 10, 2020

SEPT. 10
Montpelier Virtual Book Club: Lynne Cheney
Participate in a Montpelier-sponsored Zoom discussion with author Lynne Cheney about her book, “James Madison: A Life Reconsidered,” Thursday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register.
SEPT. 12
Nature Exploration Series: What Tree is That?
Join the Montpelier horticulture team and the Virginia Master Naturalists as they study the stately specimens, the native beauties, and the exotic interlopers found through the grounds to determine what they are. The virtual program will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. It is free for members and $15 for non-members. It is a great opportunity for the novice to hone their tree identification skills. Visit www.montpelier.org to register.
POSTPONED: $5,000 MRVFC RAFFLE DINNER
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company $5,000 raffle dinner has been postponed. The dinner had been scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. For more information contact Chief Jeff Mendonca at (703) 859-3483.
SEPT. 14
PCA CLASSES
The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering personal care aide (PCA) classes Sept. 14 – 25, from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155, ext. 8141.
SEPT. 16
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Sept. 16, when John Tinder will speak on edible wild plants. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
SEPT. 18
FREE MOVIE, VOTER REGISTRATION
A voter registration drive Friday, Sept. 18, will include a free screening of the movie “Selma,” at Veterans Park behind Orange Elementary School. The field opens at 6:30 p.m., with the movie scheduled to air at 7:30 p.m. Welcome remarks will honor the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis, emphasizing the importance of voter rights and responsibilities. The event will feature food trucks, kettle corn and more. Volunteers will be on-site to help those interested register to vote. For more information, visit Facebook “Selma Screening-Veterans Park.”
SEPT. 19
CONSTITUTION DAY
Celebrate the anniversary of the U.S. Constitution with family and friends on the historic grounds of James Madison’s Montpelier Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The day’s events include outdoor walking tours, picnic-style lunches, live music and more. For the safety of visitors and staff, the house will remain closed. Visitors must purchase a property pass to access the grounds. Orange County residents and Montpelier members are admitted free of charge. Visitors are encouraged to wear masks and observe proper COVID-19 safety protocols. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
SEPT. 20
Constitution 101: The Constitution, Presidency, and Leadership
Join Eugene Hickok, Chairman of the Board of The Montpelier Foundation, for a virtual discussion on the Constitution, the presidency and leadership Sunday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. The program is free to members and $25 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register.
SEPT. 26
PRE-SCHOOL 50TH ANNIVERSARY
Mrs. Young’s Corner Preschool will celebrate its 50th anniversary Saturday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m. on the school grounds in Unionville. All past and present students and staff are invited to attend. Please bring a chair. It should be a great day of fun and reminiscing. RSVP by Sept. 15 by calling 854-5240 or (540) 710-4339.
SEPT. 27
RVFD SPAGHETTI SUPPER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department will hold a drive-through spaghetti supper Sunday, Sept. 27, from noon to 4 p.m. at the fire department in Rapidan. This will be the department’s first fundraiser since March. Tickets are $7 per plate ($3 for ages 6 and under). The menu is spaghetti with meat sauce, herb bread, cookie and water. Servers will be compliant with CDC recommendations.
OCT. 3
HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD WASTE COLLECTION
Orange County will host a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Orange County Landfill located, at 11530 Porter Road, Orange. The annual event provides an opportunity for citizens to properly dispose of household hazardous wastes at the landfill. No business waste or unknown substances can be accepted. For a complete list of accepted items, visit www.orangecountyva.gov. For additional information, contact the landfill at 672-9315.
OCT. 17
ORANGE STREET FESTIVAL
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled the 45th annual Orange Street Festival to Saturday, Oct. 17, in downtown Orange. For more information, visit www.orangevachamber.com, call 672-5216 or email orangevadirector@gmail.com.
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment are provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
