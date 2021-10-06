Coming events for Oct. 7, 2021

Join Montpelier archaeologists to learn the stories artifacts hold, see objects that are being uncovered, and learn about the people who used them in “Artifacts Tell a Story” Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $13 for children (ages 6-12). Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.

The Germanna Foundation presents Salubria After Dark Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 with stories to fright and delight the young and old alike. Tickets are are $15 per person (and only available online at Eventbrite.com, search for Salubria After Dark). Guests will be divided into three groups of 20 and will be led by a Germanna Foundation staff member to three stops, where everyone will be greeted by a professional storyteller. Each tour will last approximately one hour. Tour goes on rain or shine! Parking is free and on site. Tour times are 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. This event is recommended for children 13 and up as some of the stories may not be suitable for young children. Most of the event will take place outside where masks are not required but we recommend social distancing. Masks will be required inside any building.