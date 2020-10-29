Coming events for Oct. 29, 2020

Visit Cedar Mountain Battlefield Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to learn about the experience of soldiers who served in Virginia, from the settlement of Jamestown in 1607 up to World War II. More than a dozen accurately dressed individuals with appropriate equipment and arms will share stories that bring to life the time period they represent. There will be firing demonstrations and an exciting “Mad Minute” in which all of the troops will fire as quickly as they can for 60 seconds. Visit www.friendsofcedarmountain.org for an event schedule. The program fee is $5 per adult in support of Friends of Cedar Mountain educational programs. Children are admitted for free. Free parking is available at the battlefield, located on Route 15 between Orange and Culpeper. Soldiers of Virginia is an open-air event; in the event of inclement weather, the program will not be held. Questions may be directed to info@friendsofcedarmountain.org