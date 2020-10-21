Coming events for Oct. 22, 2020

OCT. 23
FRIDAY NIGHT GHOST TOURS
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum will offer ghost tours Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available at the museum’s website at theexchangehotelmuseum.org. Call 832-2944 or visit the museum on Facebook @hgiexchange.
OCT. 24
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST
Orange County 4-H is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest this fall in conjunction with its pumpkin growing contest. Submit photos of the decorated pumpkin to kellycarr@vt.edu by Saturday, Oct. 24, or bring your pumpkin to 14471 Research Road, Orange, Saturday, Oct. 24, between 9 and 11 a.m. during the pumpkin contest weigh-in. Masks are required. The winner of the contest will be selected from likes on Facebook the week of Oct. 26 - 29.
CHARTERS OF FREEDOM DEDICATION
The Culpeper Minute Men Chapter, Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution, and the Town of Culpeper will be dedicating a monument to the Culpeper Minute Men of 1775. The dedication will include the placement of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights for all to view in Yowell Meadow Park Saturday, Oct. 24, at 11 a.m. This dedication will honor some of the unknown Culpeper Minute Men and 15 known African Americans and American Indians from this area.
DRUG TAKE BACK
Local law enforcement agencies and area pharmacies are teaming up for the national drug takeback event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In Orange County, unused medications can be dropped off at the Orange Police Department, Gordonsville Police Department, Orange Pharmacy, Orange CVS Pharmacy, the Barboursville Community Theater and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse lower level parking lot. Visit DEATakeBack.com for additional locations and more information.
OCT. 25
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS AUDITIONS
There’s no place like stay-at-home for the holidays. What would the holidays be without a Four County Players’ theatrical experience for the whole family? This year, the community theater group is trying something a bit different: a holiday-themed musical revue that will be filmed on stage at the Barboursville Community Theater (in the safest way possible), and then made available on-demand for audiences to enjoy at home whenever they would like. Director Edward Warwick White and music director Kristin Baltes are looking for a diverse cast of 10 to 15 actors of any race or gender identity to join this holiday extravaganza. Actors must be age 15 or older to audition. To audition, go to this link, and follow the instructions in the folder to upload an audition video https://rb.gy/5lhaxz. For more information, email edward@fourcp.org or gary@fourcp.org.
OCT. 28
REGIONAL COMMISSION MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Town of Orange community room, 235 Warren Street, Orange. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to the www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting. Any changes to the meeting location or format also will be posted to the commission website.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Blue Ridge Café in Ruckersville. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
OCT. 29
OCHS FINE ARTS CONCERT
The OCHS Fine Arts Department will host a virtual fall concert Thursday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. This performance will feature the work of both the concert and wind ensemble bands, choir soloists and visual artists from Orange County High School. The link will become available Oct. 29 at www.ochsfab.org, and will remain available following that date.
GERMANNA VIRTUAL POETRY FESTIVAL
Germanna Community College will host a free virtual poetry festival on Zoom Thursday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. The event, which is open to the public, will feature poets Elizabeth Spencer Spragins, Carolyn Kreiter-Forondas, Dr. David Anthony Sam, and an open-mic hour at 6 p.m.To register, go to: https://vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIpfu6qrzstG9wyJ62Po3S5rI5nG9-Ln9eb
OCT. 31
TRUNK-OR-TREAT AT THE EXCHANGE HOTEL
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum is planning a trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome and admission is free. The museum is seeking those interested in passing out candy that evening and will award a prize to the best decorated vehicle. For more information, email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com, visit theexchangehotelmuseum.org or call 832-2944.
VIRTUAL MONTPELIER ARCHITECTURE TOUR: GHOSTHUNTERS
In a virtual architecture tour Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m., learn how architectural historians use ghost marks to understand buildings. Explore Montpelier’s built environment to locate ghosts and the information they provide. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
Soldiers of Virginia
Visit Cedar Mountain Battlefield Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to learn about the experience of soldiers who served in Virginia, from the settlement of Jamestown in 1607 up to World War II. More than a dozen accurately dressed individuals with appropriate equipment and arms will share stories that bring to life the time period they represent. There will be firing demonstrations and an exciting “Mad Minute” in which all of the troops will fire as quickly as they can for 60 seconds. Visit www.friendsofcedarmountain.org for an event schedule. The program fee is $5 per adult in support of Friends of Cedar Mountain educational programs. Children are admitted for free. Free parking is available at the battlefield, located on Route 15 between Orange and Culpeper. Soldiers of Virginia is an open-air event; in the event of inclement weather, the program will not be held. Questions may be directed to info@friendsofcedarmountain.org
NOV. 1
THE HORSES OF MONTPELIER: VIRTUAL LANDSCAPE TOUR
In a virtual landscape tour Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m., learn about the history of horses and equestrian life at Montpelier from the 18th century to the present: the horses owned by the Madison family, how horses were used on the plantation, and the lives of the enslaved community who cared for these animals. Hear stories of the equestrian pursuits of William and Marion duPont and the legacy of horse racing at Montpelier. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
YOUNG PEOPLE OF ORANGE
Just Orange presents the Young People of Orange County in a panel discussion on democracy Sunday, Nov. 1, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Location to be determined. Orange County youth will gather to discuss the importance of civic engagement and how they can promote unity and positive change in the community. There will be special guests, free snacks, music and more.
NOV. 7
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
The Culpeper Minute Men, SAR and the Fauquier Courthouse Chapter, NSDAR will host the 15th annual genealogy workshop Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Classes include researching court and internet resources, interpreting DNA results and more. Register by Nov. 5 by emailing Annie Campeol at anniecamp@outlook.com.
NOV. 7
COMMUNITY COAT DRIVE
Antioch Baptist Church, Madison, is holding a community coat drive. Donations of new and gently-used coats will be accepted until Nov. 4 at the church at 1165 Mud Road, Madison and Madison County Parks and Rec at 199 Primary School Dr., Madison. Coats will be given away on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact Frankie Lewis at (540) 718-0190.
NOV. 10
RRCS MEETING
The RRCS Board of Directors will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional Information.
NOV. 14
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle, marching or walking group should contact the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234, sfletcher@gordonsville.org. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there only will be a parade this year—no speaker, awards or reception.
NOV. 17
QUAD TANK PITCH AND QUAD COUNTY SUMMIT
The Orange County Economic Development Office will co-host the 2020 Quad Tank Pitch Competition and Quad County Business Summit along with the Economic Development Offices of Greene County, Louisa County, and Fluvanna County, the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce, and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Quad Tank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and the summit will be held virtually from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free for businesses in the four counties. Interested participants can register at www.qcbsummit.com. Call 672-1238 for more information.
NOV. 18
“HELP DESK” VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented art venues. The Four County Players will return to “the stage” with its first fully virtual production, “Help Desk,” by Don Zolidis and directed by “Derby” Thomas. The lighthearted comedy was specifically written to be performed virtually. Performances are scheduled Nov. 18 – 22 at 7 p.m. live on Zoom. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2. For more information, call 832-5355, visit www.fourcp.org or email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2.
NOV. 21
OCPR TURKEY TOSS DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT
Orange County Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Turkey Toss doubles disc golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Orange County Disc Golf Course at 14111 Litchfield Drive, Orange. There is a maximum of 24 two-player teams. The registration deadline is Nov. 13. Check-in at the tournament will be at 9:30 a.m., with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The two-round tournament includes captain’s choice, best disc and alternate shot formats. The tournament is a fundraiser to benefit improvements and maintenance to the park. Call 672-5435 to register. All players will receive a commemorative disc. Prizes will be awarded in each flight (no monetary prizes).
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
