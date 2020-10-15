Coming events for Oct. 15, 2020

OCT. 16
EXCHANGE HOTEL CANDLELIGHT TOURS
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum will offer a candlelight tour Friday, Oct. 16, from 7 to 11 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 8-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com, visit theexchangehotelmuseum.org or call 832-2944.
OCT. 17
MUSEUM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring collectibles and heirlooms for an oral appraisal by area experts. The cost is $20 per item or $50 for three items. Participants must make a reservation for specific time slots. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. Masks will be required for participants.
Virtual Youth Nature Series: Colors of Nature
Join Montpelier’s horticulture team and the Virginia Master Naturalists Saturday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. to explore how and why leaves change colors. Tour leaders will demonstrate how to make a collage of different leaf shapes in a rainbow of colors. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
FREE HALLOWEEN BASKETS
B-Radd and Honey food truck will distribute free Halloween baskets and candy to the first 75 people Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Orange Village Shopping Center.
OCT. 18
Constitution 101: The Electoral College with Guest Speaker Alexander Keyssar
Join Alexander Keyssar Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., for a discussion on his book, “Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College?” The program is free for members and $25 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
OCT. 20
ADVANCED CARE PLANNING
Aging Together will host a free informational webinar on advanced care planning Tuesday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m. The webinar is offered to older adults, caregivers and members of the public. Dr. Tim Short, of Hospice of the Piedmont, will present the program. Email ephipps@agingtogether.org or call (540) 829-6405 to register.
Oct. 21
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Oct. 21, for a discussion on the Battle of the Wilderness with Greg Mertz of the National Park Service. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
OCT. 23
FRIDAY NIGHT GHOST TOURS
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum will offer ghost tours Friday, Oct. 23, from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available at the museum’s website at theexchangehotelmuseum.org. Call 832-2944 or visit the museum on Facebook @hgiexchange.
OCT. 24
PUMPKIN DECORATING CONTEST
Orange County 4-H is hosting a pumpkin decorating contest this fall in conjunction with its pumpkin growing contest. Submit photos of the decorated pumpkin to kellycarr@vt.edu by Saturday, Oct. 24, or bring your pumpkin to 14471 Research Road, Orange, Saturday, Oct. 24, between 9 and 11 a.m. during the pumpkin contest weigh-in. Masks are required. The winner of the contest will be selected from likes on Facebook the week of Oct. 26 - 29.
OCT. 28
REGIONAL COMMISSION MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Town of Orange community room, 235 Warren Street, Orange. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to the www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting. Any changes to the meeting location or format also will be posted to the commission website.
OCT. 31
TRUNK-OR-TREAT AT THE EXCHANGE HOTEL
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum is planning a trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome and admission is free. The museum is seeking those interested in passing out candy that evening and will award a prize to the best decorated vehicle. For more information, email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com, visit theexchangehotelmuseum.org or call 832-2944.
Virtual Montpelier Architecture Tour: Ghosthunters
In a virtual architecture tour Saturday, Oct. 31, at 1 p.m., learn how architectural historians use ghost marks to understand buildings. Explore Montpelier’s built environment to locate ghosts and the information they provide. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
NOV. 1
The Horses of Montpelier: Virtual Landscape Tour
In a virtual landscape tour Sunday, Nov. 1, at 1 p.m., learn about the history of horses and equestrian life at Montpelier from the 18th century to the present: the horses owned by the Madison family, how horses were used on the plantation, and the lives of the enslaved community who cared for these animals. Hear stories of the equestrian pursuits of William and Marion duPont and the legacy of horse racing at Montpelier. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
NOV. 7
GENEALOGY WORKSHOP
The Culpeper Minute Men, SAR and the Fauquier Courthouse Chapter, NSDAR will host the 15th annual genealogy workshop Saturday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Zoom. Classes include researching court and internet resources, interpreting DNA results and more. Register by Nov. 5 by emailing Annie Campeol at anniecamp@outlook.com.
NOV. 14
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle, marching or walking group should contact the Gordonsville Police Department at 832-2234, sfletcher@gordonsville.org. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there only will be a parade this year—no speaker, awards or reception.
NOV. 17
QUAD TANK PITCH AND QUAD COUNTY SUMMIT
The Orange County Economic Development Office will co-host the 2020 Quad Tank Pitch Competition and Quad County Business Summit along with the Economic Development Offices of Greene County, Louisa County, and Fluvanna County, the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce, and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Quad Tank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and the summit will be held virtually from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free for businesses in the four counties. Interested participants can register at www.qcbsummit.com. Call 672-1238 for more information.
NOV. 18
“HELP DESK” VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented art venues.
The Four County Players will return to “the stage” with its first fully virtual production, “Help Desk,” by Don Zolidis and directed by “Derby” Thomas. The lighthearted comedy was specifically written to be performed virtually. Performances are scheduled Nov. 18 – 22 at 7 p.m. live on Zoom. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2. For more information, call 832-5355, visit www.fourcp.org or email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
