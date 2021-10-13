Coming events for Oct. 14, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
OCT. 14
HOSPICE VIRTUAL CAMP FOR GRIEVING YOUTH
Hospice of the Piedmont announces S’More Journeys Camp@Home offered for children (4-12) and families who are affected by the death of a loved one. The fall virtual camp will be held for free on Thursday, October 14, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. over Zoom. A special guest will lead the children in self-expression through play therapy. All campers will receive a bag of supplies and a snack. For an application or more information about bereavement support, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at 434-817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501 or visit www.hopva.org.
TOOLS FOR MARKETING AND PRESERVING FARMLAND
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District and Virginia Cooperative Extension announce the Greater Piedmont Farmland Marketing Conference for Realtors: Tools for Marketing and Preserving Farmland. This workshop will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 at the PVCC Giuseppe Center in Greene. The fee for this workshop is $25, which includes a box lunch. To register online with a credit card visit https://tinyurl.com/Farmland-Marketing. For more information, contact Katie Woodward at (540) 948-6881 or kjenk@vt.edu.
OCT. 16
ANNUAL ANTIQUES APPRAISAL FAIR
It’s just like “Antiques Roadshow!” Bring your collectibles, treasures, objects and odds and ends to the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for an oral appraisal by one of our three appraisers Saturday, Oct. 16, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $20 per item; or three items for $50. Payment is requested in advance, either in-person or through the museum website at www.thejamesmadisonmuseum.net (Events/Donation Page). RSVP for your half-hour to one-hour appointment by calling (540) 672-1776.
BIG WOODS WALK
Join Montpelier’s horticulturist and the Virginia Master Naturalists on a walk through James Madison’s beloved woodlands Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy the fall foliage and learn about the ecological and economic contributions a well-managed forest provides to our society. The cost is $25 for adults and $13 for children (ages 6-12). Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.
THROUGH OCT. 16
“PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE”
Four County Players presents “Picasso at the Lapin Agile,” opening Oct. 1 and continuing through Oct. 16 on the Barboursville Community Theater Main Stage. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $18; senior citizen and student tickets are $16; children (12 and under) are $14; and all Friday tickets are $10. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Four County Players’ Box Office at (540) 832-5355, visit their new website at www.fourcp.org, or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.
OCT. 17
OC FALL RABIES CLINIC
The Orange County Animal Shelter will offer its annual fall rabies clinic Sunday, Oct. 17, from noon to 3 p.m. This drive- through clinic will be held at the shelter at 11362 Porter Road, Orange. Citizens will remain in their vehicles. This is a rabies clinic. The only services provided will be rabies, distemper, and FVRCP vaccines. A three-year rabies vaccine will be given with a current rabies certificate, otherwise, a one-year vaccine will be given. A rabies vaccination for either dogs or cats is $10. A distemper vaccine for either dogs or cats is $15. Only check or cash will be accepted. For more information, call the Orange County Animal Shelter at (540) 672-1124.
WDF: STOP THE SCAMS
Stop the scams. The Women’s Diversity Forum will host Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy Ron Kesner in a discussion on scams at The Arts Center in Orange, Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. Deputy Kesner, who leads the sheriff’s office TRIAD program, will discuss scams, frauds and financial consumer crimes occurring in the area, especially those targeting seniors. Bring your personal experiences and questions. Masks are required for the in-person presentation. The Arts Center will live stream the discussion on YouTube. The link is https://youtube/nkNDLuARDxQ. For questions, contact Rebecca Coleman at (540) 672-4896.
YOUTH ORCHESTRA CONCERT
BRAVO (Blue Ridge Area Virginia Youth Orchestra) will present a concert on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 3 to 4 p.m. at The Music Room at 135 East Main Street, Orange. The performance is free and open to the public. Contact Darlene Dawson at bravoyouthorchestra@gmail.com for more information.
CONSTITUTION 101: THE ODD CLAUSES
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a virtual conversation with professor Jay Wexler Sunday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. Wexler will discuss how the “odd clauses” have incredible relevance to our lives, our government’s structure, and the integrity of our democracy. The program is free for members or $5 for nonmembers. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.
OCT. 20
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Oct. 20, for a visit from Aging Together. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
OCT. 21
ROADMAP TO ESTATE PLANNING
Aging Together presents a free road map to estate planning Thursday, Oct. 21, from noon to 1 p.m. The virtual program is free and will be led by local attorney Katherin Charapich. To register, visit www.agingtogether.org.
OCT. 22-23
SCRAPBOOKING CROP
Belmont Club of Women will hold a scrapbooking crop Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, at 7124 Belmont Road, Mineral. The event will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday. Registration is $65 and includes dinner Friday, Saturday lunch and dinner, a six-foot table, door prizes, vendors and more. For registration and info, call (540) 219-3646 or email corbinanne@gmail.com.
OCT. 23
ARTIFACTS TELL A STORY
Join Montpelier archaeologists to learn the stories artifacts hold, see objects that are being uncovered, and learn about the people who used them in “Artifacts Tell a Story” Saturday, Oct. 23, at 1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $13 for children (ages 6-12). Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.
SALUBRIA AFTER DARK
The Germanna Foundation presents Salubria After Dark Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23 with stories to fright and delight the young and old alike. Tickets are $15 per person (and only available online at Eventbrite.com, search for Salubria After Dark). Guests will be divided into three groups of 20 and will be led by a Germanna Foundation staff member to three stops, where everyone will be greeted by a professional storyteller. Each tour will last approximately one hour. Tour goes on rain or shine! Parking is free and on site. Tour times are 7 and 8:30 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday. This event is recommended for children 13 and up as some of the stories may not be suitable for young children. Most of the event will take place outside where masks are not required but we recommend social distancing. Masks will be required inside any building.
OCT. 29
HOWLOWEEN GHOUL-A-PALOOZA
The Orange Downtown Alliance will hold its annual HowlOween Ghoul-a-palooza on Main Street Friday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. Visit downtown Orange for trick-or-treating, the MPS and St. Thomas book give-away and a special treat. Businesses, agencies and organizations interested in participating should notify ODA by sending an email to odaexecd@gmail.com, or by calling (540) 672-2540.
OCT. 30
HALLOWEEN OBSERVED SATURDAY IN ORANGE
Halloween trick or treating in the Town of Orange will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30.
CHILI COOK-OFF AND TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Rhoadesville Baptist Church will hold a chili cookoff and trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 30. The chili cookoff competition will be held at 5 p.m. with trunk-or-treat beginning at 6 p.m. Set-up begins at 4 p.m. Participants are invited to enter their best pot of chili for a range of prizes. Best-decorated booth also will receive a prize. Contact Lynda Bennett at (540) 220-3798 to register and compete. All entries must register before Thursday, Oct. 28. A donation of $4 is requested for those 12 and up, with a $2 donation for those ages 3 to 11. Those 3 and under are admitted for free. Donations collected will benefit a local resident who is battling cancer. Rhoadesville Baptist Church is located at 26042 Lafayette Drive, Rhoadesville.
NOV. 10
BIG DREAMS, SMALL GARDEN
The Dolley Madison Garden Club presents author, columnist and speaker, Marianne Willburn at a brunch lecture and book signing at The Barn at Willow Grove, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and tickets are available online at www.dmgcvirginia.org.
NOV. 13
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group should call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org. (Please note that COVID-19 restrictions may change and event organizers will do their best to keep participants and the public informed.)
Nov. 11
Screening mammograms
UVA Health Mobile Mammography Services will offer screening mammograms from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper. Appointments are required; call (434) 297-5202 prior to November 4 to make an appointment (have physician and insurance information available). Programs are available to cover the cost of exams for individuals without health insurance; inquire when calling the appointment line. The UVA mobile mammography coach offers on-site breast cancer screenings using the latest technology, including 3D imaging, and is wheelchair-accessible. The Nov. 11 screening location will be the Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. For information, visit powellwellnesscenter.org
NOV. 14
SUFFRAGETTE TEA PARTY
Suffragettes didn’t just drink tea for refreshment, but used it as a central cog within their political strategy. “Suffrage teas” served as fundraisers where women could gather and discuss the cause. Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage in belatedly celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment with a tea party Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and is limited to 30 participants. Tea and snacks will be served. The special guest speaker will be Corinne Field, Associate Professor of Women, Gender & Sexuality at The University of Virginia. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
THROUGH NOV. 15
MASTER NATURALIST SPRING 2022 TRAINING CLASS
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be accepting applications for its spring 2022 training class through November 15. If you are interested in becoming a master naturalist, go to www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/join-us.html for more information and to apply.
THROUGH NOV. 19
FALLAPALOOZA
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce recently announced its second annual Fallapalooza, a virtual fall festival exploring and highlighting the beauty of Orange County. The event is a photo and video contest featuring favorite local destinations, sites and businesses. The free contest began Oct. 1and continues through Nov. 19, with winners eligible for a range of prizes, including free local art classes, as well as tickets to the 2022 Orange Uncorked Wine Festival.Photos should include two sentences explaining the subject and videos (no longer than two minutes) should include commentary by the taker as well. Entries should be submitted to: occcexec@gmail.com. A list of rules and regulations are available at www.orangevachamber.com.
NOV. 20
MUSEUM KIDS’ ACTIVITY: PINE CONE TURKEYS
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a children’s activity Saturday, Nov. 20, to make pine cone turkeys. The free craft event and story time will be held at 11 a.m. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
Nov. 25
Turkey Trot 5K
The fourth annual Turkey Trot 5K at Powell Wellness Center (PWC) benefits medical fitness scholarships for community members in need. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Early bird registration through Oct. 31 is $20 and includes a race shirt. Registration from Nov. 1 to 24 is $25 and day-of-race registration is $35. Race shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The race begins at PWC at 8 a.m. To register, visit www.bishopseventregistrations.com/event/2021-5k-turkey-trot.
NOTICES
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS
Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.
HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS
Two more documentaries from AHHA Productions (Philip Audibert and Ross Hunter) have been added to the Orange County Historical Society’s History to Go YouTube channel. “In the Season...the Edna Lewis Story” tells the tale of how this Orange County native became the “grande dame of southern cooking.” The second documentary, “Gordonsville...A Strong Fabric,” tells the story of the town from its 1813 founding to it’s 200th birthday in 2013. To view these documentaries and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.