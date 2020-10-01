Coming events for Oct. 1, 2020

Oct. 1
“BLUE RIDGE SONNETS” OPENS AT ARTS CENTER
AnaMarie Liddell’s “Blue Ridge Sonnets” will open Thursday, Oct. 1, at The Arts Center In Orange. The exhibit is on view at the Morin Gallery at The Arts Center In Orange through Nov. 20, by appointment only. Reservations, made at least one day in advance, are first-come, first-served. Appointments may be made by telephone or online. Any visitor is required to comply with the governor of Virginia’s executive order and CDC social distancing guidelines in respect to COVID-19. Masks are required for entry. The Arts Center In Orange is located at 129 East Main Street, Orange. For more information, call 672-7311 or visit artscenterinorange.com.
OCT. 2
EXCHANGE HOTEL CANDLELIGHT TOURS
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum will offer candlelight tours Friday, Oct. 2, and Oct. 16, from 7 to 11 p.m. The cost is $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 8-12. Tickets can be purchased at the door. For more information, email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com, visit theexchangehotelmuseum.org or call 832-2944.
MAIN STREET FIRST FRIDAYS
The Gordonsville First Fridays downtown events continue Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m., with live music, food and shopping in a safe, socially-distanced outdoor event. Friday’s event features bluegrass music by Lonesome Crossroads and the Firefly food truck. For more information, visit Facebook@mainstreeteventsgvl.
OCT. 3
HAZARDOUS HOUSEHOLD WASTE COLLECTION
Orange County will host a household hazardous waste collection event on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Orange County Landfill located, at 11530 Porter Road, Orange. The annual event provides an opportunity for citizens to properly dispose of household hazardous wastes at the landfill. No business waste or unknown substances can be accepted. For a complete list of accepted items, visit www.orangecountyva.gov. For additional information, contact the landfill at 672-9315.
MAIN STREET FALL CELEBRATION
Downtown Gordonsville will hold a fall celebration and art walk Saturday, Oct. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring vendors, shopping, artisan demonstrations, food, live music and performances. For more information, visit Facebook@mainstreeteventsgvl.
MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: “THE PRINCESS BRIDE”
Orange County Tourism continues its Movies Under the Stars drive-in movie program Saturday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Company fairgrounds with “The Princess Bride.” Show time is 8 p.m. Food is available for purchase at the fire company cook shack. The event is free, but those planning to attend should reserve their spot at www.visitorangevirginia.com.
EAST ORANGE RURITANS YARD SALE AND BREAKFAST
The East Orange Ruritan Club will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast and yard sale Saturday, Oct 3, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Ruritan building in Unionville. Breakfast includes pancakes, sausage, eggs, apples, biscuits, sausage gravy and beverages. The cost is $7 for adults. Children 3 and under can eat for free. Take-out meals are available. Additional sanitation and social distancing measures will be implemented to prioritize the health of club members and patrons. Yard sale tables can be reserved for $5 each by calling 854-5026. For more information on the breakfast, call (540) 222-3736.
CRUISE-IN BENEFIT
Saturday, Oct. 3, from 2 to 6 p.m., a fundraising “cruise-in” will be held at the Pro Collision Center on Route 15 in Orange with first-responders demonstrating vehicle extrications, music, 50/50 raffle, door prizes and more. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Fisher House Foundation which provides homes on American military bases to enable family members to be close to their loved ones during a medical crisis. CDC public health guidelines will be observed.
OCT. 7
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Oct. 7, for a backyard barbecue at the home of Tom and Mary Dickinson. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
OCT. 9
FRIDAY NIGHT GHOST TOURS
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum will offer Friday night ghost tours Friday, Oct. 9, and Oct. 23, from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are available at the museum’s website at theexchangehotelmuseum.org. Call 832-2944 or visit the museum on Facebook @hgiexchange.
OCT. 10
CELEBRATE THE CENTENNIAL
A voter registration and information event will be held at the Gordonsville Town Hall Saturday, Oct. 10, from 11to 3 p.m. The event will celebrate the centennial of women’s right to vote with a special tribute to the determination and service of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A panel of women historians, activists, leaders and voters will field questions from local high school students. Come enjoy live music and food from local vendors, as well as, a lively discussion about the empowerment of women in the democratic process. CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be followed. Masks are required. Oct. 13 is the deadline to register for the 2020 election.
OCT. 13
RRCS VIRTUAL BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold a virtual regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. Individuals who require assistance to attend should contact Jeanette Nord at jnord@rrcsb.org. Visit www.rrcsb.org for invitation information.
OCT. 17
MUSUEM APPRAISAL FAIR
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold its annual appraisal fair Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Bring collectibles and heirlooms for an oral appraisal by area experts. The cost is $20 per item or $50 for three items. Participants must make a reservation for specific time slots. Call 672-1776 or email jamesmadisonmuseuminfo@gmail.com. Masks will be required for participants.
OCT. 31
TRUNK-OR-TREAT AT THE EXCHANGE HOTEL
The Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum is planning a trunk-or-treat event Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. Children of all ages are welcome and admission is free. The museum is seeking those interested in passing out candy that evening and will award a prize to the best decorated vehicle. For more information, email Hgiexchangehotel@gmail.com, visit theexchangehotelmuseum.org or call 832-2944.
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETINGS
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
ORANGE DEMOCRATS’ OFFICE OPEN WEEKENDS
The Orange County Democratic Committee office at 111 Chapman Street will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Nov. 3. The committee headquarters will be open on weekends until Election Day to talk with voters about the candidates, early voting and to distribute yard signs.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!