Coming events for Nov. 4, 2021

Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a discussion with author Jeanne Sheehan Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. Examine why America is in its current situation and what can be done to address it. The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org .

The fourth annual Turkey Trot 5K at Powell Wellness Center (PWC) benefits medical fitness scholarships for community members in need. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Early bird registration through Oct. 31 is $20 and includes a race shirt. Registration from Nov. 1 to 24 is $25 and day-of-race registration is $35. Race shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The race begins at PWC at 8 a.m. To register, visit www.bishopseventregistrations.com/event/2021-5k-turkey-trot .

The brainchild of a local producer, Phil Audibert, “All Four Years” stems from a driving tour he wrote for the Orange County Department of Tourism to kick off the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. Since then he developed a video version of that tour. Audibert uses modern-day photographs, video of recent re-enactments plus 1860’s era photographs and maps to illustrate that the Civil War was felt locally for all four of its years. The hour-long film focuses more on the impact of the war and its consequences on the citizens of Orange County. To view this documentary and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.