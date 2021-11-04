Coming events for Nov. 4, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
NOV. 3
G’VILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING
The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet in-person in the community room of the Gordonsville Library at 319 N. Main St., Gordonsville, Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom. The Zoom Link is available on the GFOL blog and Facebook page. Anyone interested in supporting the library is invited to attend.
NOV. 4
EVENING WITH GERMANNA VIRTUAL LECTURE
On Thursday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m., Evening With Germanna presents an online lecture by Dr. Edward Ayers who will narrate the evolution of southern history from the founding of the nation to the present day by focusing on the settling, unsettling, and resettling of the South. His latest book is entitled “Southern Journey: The Migrations of the American South, 1790–2020.” The program, available on Zoom, is a pay-what-you-can event. A question and answer session will follow. To register and for more information, visit www.germanna.org.
NOV. 4 – 5, 16
LOCAL BLOOD DRIVES
With Thanksgiving and the holidays approaching, the American Red Cross urges donors to continue to make and keep appointments now and in the weeks ahead to help overcome the ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage that has significantly impacted the nation’s blood supply. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Local donation opportunities include: Thursday, Nov. 4, from 1:30 to 7 p.m., and Friday, Nov. 5, from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 West Main Street, Orange; and Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 1:15 to 7 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road.
NOV. 6
GRAHAM CEMETERY FALL CLEAN-UP
The Graham Cemetery Association will hold a fall clean-up event on Saturday, Nov. 6, between 1 and 4 p.m. Spring flowers will be removed from gravesites during this clean-up. Direct any questions to grahamcemetery@gmail.com.
HOLIDAY COPING GRIEFSHARE SESSIONS
On Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., Orange Baptist Church will be offering GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, a one-time session offering coping techniques and words of hope to those grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays. The group is free, but participants need to register by googling griefshare.org, click on find a group, enter the zip code 22960, click on Orange Baptist and register. Participants may also call (540) 672-3888 and state their name, the date they desire to attend GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, and leave a phone number.
NOV. 10
BIG DREAMS, SMALL GARDEN
The Dolley Madison Garden Club presents author, columnist and speaker, Marianne Willburn at a brunch lecture and book signing at The Barn at Willow Grove, Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon. The event is open to the public and tickets are available online at www.dmgcvirginia.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Nov. 10, for lunch at Graves Mountain Lodge. The club meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
NOV. 11
VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
American Legion Post 156 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park on Newton Street. The JROTC Montpelier Rifle battalion from Orange County High School will present the colors. Following the ceremony, Legion members will dispose of unserviceable flags in a dignified manner.
FREE ADMISSION FOR VETERANS, SERVICE MEMBERS
James Madison’s Montpelier offers free admission for active-duty military members and veterans on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. A free property pass is offered for all service members and their families and service members can receive one free tour admission. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
SCREENING MAMMOGRAMS
UVA Health Mobile Mammography Services will offer screening mammograms from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper. Appointments are required; call (434) 297-5202 prior to November 4 to make an appointment (have physician and insurance information available). Programs are available to cover the cost of exams for individuals without health insurance; inquire when calling the appointment line. The UVA mobile mammography coach offers on-site breast cancer screenings using the latest technology, including 3D imaging, and is wheelchair-accessible. The Nov. 11 screening location will be the Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. For information, visit powellwellnesscenter.org
NOV. 12
LIVING WATER CLINIC GALA
The Living Water Community Clinic will hold its seventh annual Trees of Life Gala fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds of the event go directly to taking care of eligible uninsured patients in Orange, Culpeper and Spotsylvania counties. This includes medical, dental, emotional and spiritual care. For more information and tickets, visit www.livingwaterclinic.life.
BBQ AND LINE DANCING BENEFIT
The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold a fundraising barbecue and line dancing event Friday, Nov. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Culpeper Baptist Church. Dine-in meals and dancing are $20, with to-go orders $15. Registration is requested for dine-in and dancing participants. Visit www.brcsings.com to register.
NOV. 13
GORDONSVILLE VETERANS PARADE
Gordonsville’s annual Veterans Parade will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m. Those who are veterans of any military service are invited to ride in the parade. Participants may drive their own cars or ride in one of the classic cars from local car clubs. Those who would like to enter a float, vehicle or marching/walking group should call or email the Gordonsville Police Department at (540) 832-2234 or sfletcher@gordonsville.org. (Please note that COVID-19 restrictions may change and event organizers will do their best to keep participants and the public informed.)
BELMONT ART AND CRAFT FAIR
The Belmont Club of Women will host an art and craft fair Saturday, Nov. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. The event, which will feature more than 40 local artisans and crafters, music, raffle prizes and wine-tastings and food, benefits the club’s scholarship fund. The event will be held at the Belmont Community Center, 7124 Belmont Rd (Rt. 652), Mineral. For additional information, email BelmontCraftFair@hotmail.com.
READYKIDS BENEFIT
Crawlin’ for a Cause and Unionville Brewing Co. present Jeep Fest 2021 Nov. 13 to benefit ReadyKids, which provides counseling, family support and early learning opportunities for children in Central Virginia. The event at 24333 Narrow Gauge Road, Unionville, will feature music, vendors, food trucks, children’s activities and more. Trophies will be awarded in a number of Jeep categories and participants are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to be donated locally. Vendor space is available. Contact Crawlin4acause@gmail.com or call (540) 287-5290 for more information.
NOV. 14
SUFFRAGETTE TEA PARTY
Suffragettes didn’t just drink tea for refreshment, but used it as a central cog within their political strategy. “Suffrage teas” served as fundraisers where women could gather and discuss the cause. Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage in belatedly celebrating the passage of the 19th Amendment with a tea party Sunday, Nov. 14, at 2 p.m. The cost is $20 per person and is limited to 30 participants. Tea and snacks will be served. The special guest speaker will be Corinne Field, Associate Professor of Women, Gender & Sexuality at The University of Virginia. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
“NOTHING IN PARTICULAR” opens at WFS
Woodberry Forest School announces the opening of a new exhibit, “Nothing in Particular,” an exhibition of photographs by John Berry, Nov. 3 through Dec. 18, in the Baker Gallery at the Walker Fine Arts Center. An opening reception is scheduled Sunday, Nov. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m. (masks required).
NOV. 15
MASTER NATURALIST SPRING 2022 TRAINING CLASS
The Old Rag Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists will be accepting applications for its spring 2022 training class through November 15. If you are interested in becoming a master naturalist, go to www.oldragmasternaturalists.org/join-us.html for more information and to apply.
NOV. 18
MONTPELIER: Evening with the Experts
The “Evenings with the Experts” explores recent research and work conducted by Montpelier staff. Christopher J. Pasch will present “Montpelier’s Temple: Landscape of Labor” in a program Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
THROUGH NOV. 19
FALLAPALOOZA
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce recently announced its second annual Fallapalooza, a virtual fall festival exploring and highlighting the beauty of Orange County. The event is a photo and video contest featuring favorite local destinations, sites and businesses. The free contest began Oct. 1and continues through Nov. 19, with winners eligible for a range of prizes, including free local art classes, as well as tickets to the 2022 Orange Uncorked Wine Festival.Photos should include two sentences explaining the subject and videos (no longer than two minutes) should include commentary by the taker as well. Entries should be submitted to: occcexec@gmail.com. A list of rules and regulations are available at www.orangevachamber.com.
NOV. 20
MUSEUM KIDS’ ACTIVITY: PINE CONE TURKEYS
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a children’s activity Saturday, Nov. 20, to make pine cone turkeys. The free craft event and story time will be held at 11 a.m. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
VETERANS EVENT
American Legion Post 156 is partnering with the Horse and Soul Center to give thanks to all veterans at an event Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and families members are welcome to participate in the event, which includes activities such as pony rides, a petting zoo, food, arts, crafts, games and more. The event will be held at 27195 Old Office Road. Hot dogs, chips and non-alcoholic drinks provided.
Digging the Constitution: Archaeology of the Civil War
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a guided hike through the Confederate encampments that will examine what archaeology has uncovered about the war and the people who experienced it. The tour will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults, $13 for children and children 6 and under can participate for free. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
UPWARD SOCCER AT ABUNDANT LIFE
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will meet on November 20 at 7 p.m. to start Upward soccer in Orange in the spring of 2022. Abundant Life Christian Fellowship has voted to start this ministry and host the meeting. It has also committed to fund the league as ministry. Those interested in coaching, officiating, working concessions, etc... or seeking more information are invited to attend. Additional information will be provided after the first of the year.
NOV. 21
MONTPELIER Constitution 101: Jeanne Sheehan Zaino
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a discussion with author Jeanne Sheehan Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. Examine why America is in its current situation and what can be done to address it. The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
NOV. 25
TURKEY TROT 5K
The fourth annual Turkey Trot 5K at Powell Wellness Center (PWC) benefits medical fitness scholarships for community members in need. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Early bird registration through Oct. 31 is $20 and includes a race shirt. Registration from Nov. 1 to 24 is $25 and day-of-race registration is $35. Race shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The race begins at PWC at 8 a.m. To register, visit www.bishopseventregistrations.com/event/2021-5k-turkey-trot.
NOTICES
HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S NEWEST “History to Go” offering
The brainchild of a local producer, Phil Audibert, “All Four Years” stems from a driving tour he wrote for the Orange County Department of Tourism to kick off the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. Since then he developed a video version of that tour. Audibert uses modern-day photographs, video of recent re-enactments plus 1860’s era photographs and maps to illustrate that the Civil War was felt locally for all four of its years. The hour-long film focuses more on the impact of the war and its consequences on the citizens of Orange County. To view this documentary and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
ELLWOOD HOURS
Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park will be adjusting visitor services beginning Oct. 24 for the upcoming winter season. The grounds at Ellwood Manor are open daily, sunrise to sunset, and the building is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until Nov. 7. It is closed through the rest of the winter season. To check any FSNMP building status call (540) 693-3200 or visit nps.gov/frsp/planyourvisit/hours. Any changes in building operations will be reflected on the park’s website.
HELP FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.
MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS
Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.
HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS
Two more documentaries from AHHA Productions (Philip Audibert and Ross Hunter) have been added to the Orange County Historical Society’s History to Go YouTube channel. “In the Season...the Edna Lewis Story” tells the tale of how this Orange County native became the “grande dame of southern cooking.” The second documentary, “Gordonsville...A Strong Fabric,” tells the story of the town from its 1813 founding to it’s 200th birthday in 2013. To view these documentaries and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
ORANGE MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? The Orange Mobile Food Pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meet for free at Booster Park the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit www.brafb.org or call (540) 248-3663.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.