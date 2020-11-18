Coming events for Nov. 19, 2020

4-H POINSETTIA SALE
Orange County 4-H members are selling poinsettias to benefit Orange County 4-H. Funds raised can be applied to a camper’s dues or other 4-H Club activities. 4-H is offering 6-inch poinsettia pots (regular) for $7 each and 8-inch pots (jumbo) for $15 each. All poinsettias are red in color. Orders are due by noon, Wednesday, Nov. 18. Payment is due with orders. Please make checks payable to Treasurer of Virginia Tech. Contact a local 4-H member to order or call the Orange County Extension office at 672-1361 to place your order.
NOV. 18-22
“HELP DESK” VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented art venues. The Four County Players will return to “the stage” with its first fully virtual production, “Help Desk,” by Don Zolidis and directed by “Derby” Thomas. The lighthearted comedy was specifically written to be performed virtually. Performances are scheduled Nov. 18 - 22 at 7 p.m. live on Zoom. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2. For more information, call 832-5355, visit www.fourcp.org or email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2.
NOV. 21
OCPR TURKEY TOSS DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT
Orange County Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Turkey Toss doubles disc golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Orange County Disc Golf Course at 14111 Litchfield Drive, Orange. There is a maximum of 24 two-player teams. The registration deadline is Nov. 13. Check-in at the tournament will be at 9:30 a.m., with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The two-round tournament includes captain’s choice, best disc and alternate shot formats. The tournament is a fundraiser to benefit improvements and maintenance to the park. Call 672-5435 to register. All players will receive a commemorative disc. Prizes will be awarded in each flight (no monetary prizes).
TURKEY GIVEAWAY
The Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group will be giving away turkeys in Orange and Gordonsville Saturday, Nov. 21. The Orange give-away will take place in the Burger King parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last). The Gordonsville give-away will be held in the Family Dollar parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. (while supplies last).
Nov. 25
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
The Young at Heart Club will not meet Wednesday, Nov. 25, in advance of Thanksgiving. Otherwise, the club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
DEC. 3
VIRTUAL SPECIALTY TOUR WITH Q&A: “THE EXPERIENCE OF ENSLAVED FAMILIES”
Travel the plantation landscape and learn of several of the enslaved families of Montpelier in a virtual specialty tour Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The program is free for members and $15 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
DEC. 4-5
OPC HOLIDAY BAZAAR
Orange Presbyterian Church will hold its benefit holiday bazaar Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5, in the church fellowship hall. COVID-19 safety measures will be in effect. The bazaar will feature hand-crafted gifts, greenery, food and more. Proceeds benefit the Christian Emergency Council, Habitat for Humanity and the Orange Presbyterian Church Weekday School. Visit www.orangepc.org/bazaar for more information.
LOW LIONS TREE OF LOVE
The Lake of the Woods Lions Club continues its Tree of Love tradition this holiday season with a dedication and lighting ceremony Dec. 5. Dedicated lights on the tree honor or memorialize family and friends. Lights can be purchased for $5 each and funds raised support families in need in the community. Checks payable to the Lake of the Woods Lions Foundation can be mailed to the Lake of the Woods Lions Club, P.O. Box 605, Locust Grove, VA 22508 by the end of November.
DEC. 8
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The RRCS Board of Directors will hold a virtual regular board meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional Information.
DEC. 19
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Blue Ridge Chorale will conduct its Christmas concert virtually for 2020. The Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas as assistant director, will present its concert Saturday, Dec. 19, online at www.brcsings.com. Brittany Bache is accompanist. Online donations are gratefully accepted.
NOTICES
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT OPENS
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
