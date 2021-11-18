Coming events for Nov. 18, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
NOV. 18
MONTPELIER: EVENING WITH THE EXPERTS
The “Evenings with the Experts” explores recent research and work conducted by Montpelier staff. Christopher J. Pasch will present “Montpelier’s Temple: Landscape of Labor” in a program Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
THROUGH NOV. 19
FALLAPALOOZA
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce recently announced its second annual Fallapalooza, a virtual fall festival exploring and highlighting the beauty of Orange County. The event is a photo and video contest featuring favorite local destinations, sites and businesses. The free contest began Oct. 1and continues through Nov. 19, with winners eligible for a range of prizes, including free local art classes, as well as tickets to the 2022 Orange Uncorked Wine Festival.Photos should include two sentences explaining the subject and videos (no longer than two minutes) should include commentary by the taker as well. Entries should be submitted to: occcexec@gmail.com. A list of rules and regulations are available at www.orangevachamber.com.
NOV. 20
MUSEUM KIDS’ ACTIVITY: PINE CONE TURKEYS
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage for a children’s activity Saturday, Nov. 20, to make pine cone turkeys. The free craft event and story time will be held at 11 a.m. RSVP by calling (540) 672-1776.
Thanksgiving Theme
quilling workshop
Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will host a Thanksgiving-themed quilling workshop at Paint It Orange, adjacent to the museum, at 137 Caroline Street, Orange. The cost is $15 per person and includes all supplies. Parking is available in the museum’s lot on West Church Street. RSVP’s are appreciated at (540) 672-1776.
VETERANS EVENT
American Legion Post 156 is partnering with the Horse and Soul Center to give thanks to all veterans at an event Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and families members are welcome to participate in the event, which includes activities such as pony rides, a petting zoo, food, arts, crafts, games and more. The event will be held at 27195 Old Office Road. Hot dogs, chips and non-alcoholic drinks provided.
FAMILY FREE ART
Join The Arts Center for free family art Saturday, Nov. 20, from 11 a.m. to noon. Each month, the Arts Center offers this free class to get families creating art together. The activity changes each month, so come have fun and make memories. Visit https://www.artscenterinorange.com/events/free-family-art-nov-2021 to register.
DIGGING THE CONSTITUTION: ARCHAEOLOGY OF THE CIVIL WAR
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a guided hike through the Confederate encampments that will examine what archaeology has uncovered about the war and the people who experienced it. The tour will be held Saturday, Nov. 20, at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults, $13 for children and children 6 and under can participate for free. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
UPWARD SOCCER AT ABUNDANT LIFE
Abundant Life Christian Fellowship will meet on November 20 at 7 p.m. to start Upward soccer in Orange in the spring of 2022. Abundant Life Christian Fellowship has voted to start this ministry and host the meeting. It has also committed to fund the league as ministry. Those interested in coaching, officiating, working concessions, etc... or seeking more information are invited to attend. Additional information will be provided after the first of the year.
NOV. 21
MONTPELIER CONSTITUTION 101: JEANNE SHEEHAN ZAINO
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a discussion with author Jeanne Sheehan Zaino Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5 p.m. Examine why America is in its current situation and what can be done to address it. The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
HOLIDAY COPING GRIEFSHARE SESSIONS
On Sunday, Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., Orange Baptist Church will be offering GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, a one-time session offering coping techniques and words of hope to those grieving the loss of loved ones during the holidays. The group is free, but participants need to register by googling griefshare.org, click on find a group, enter the zip code 22960, click on Orange Baptist and register. Participants may also call (540) 672-3888 and state their name, the date they desire to attend GriefShare Surviving The Holidays, and leave a phone number.
NOV. 24
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
The Young at Heart Club will not meet the week of Nov. 24 because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
THROUGH NOV. 24
STUFF-A-BUS FOOD DRIVE
Virginia Regional Transit is partnering with the local community to provide non-perishable food for those in need during the holiday season with its second annual “stuff-a-bus” food drive. Food donations will be accepted through Nov. 24. Food can be dropped of in boxes on any local (TOOT) buses or at the Culpeper Transit facility at 1099 Brandy Knoll Court, Culpeper. For information, call (540) 825-2456.
NOV. 25
TURKEY TROT 5K
The fourth annual Turkey Trot 5K at Powell Wellness Center (PWC) benefits medical fitness scholarships for community members in need. Runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. Registration through Nov. 24 is $25 and day-of-race registration is $35. Race shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The race begins at PWC at 8 a.m. To register, visit www.bishopseventregistrations.com/event/2021-5k-turkey-trot.
NOV. 27
GINGERBREAD HOUSE WORKSHOP
Is your family looking forward to the annual gingerbread house contest, but in need of a little help? Learn to make a gingerbread house worthy of a holiday village at this workshop led by Craig Jacobs from SalvageWrights Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants will learn how to make a gingerbread house complete with gum drops, candy canes and more, and can enter their masterpieces in the annual competition. Gingerbread generously provided by Miss Moody’s. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com/events to register.
DEC. 3
BLUEGRASS CONCERT
Ralph Stanley II and the Clinch Mountain Boys will perform Friday, Dec. 3 at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be picked up at Sedwick Building Supply at 221 Byrd Street Orange, For questions or information, call Steve Shifflett at (540) 395-6644. All proceeds benefit Orange American Legion Post 156.
DEC. 4
HOLIDAY GIFT BAZAAR
Prefer to buy instead of make? You can support the arts and shop local at the Arts Center’s upcoming Holiday Gift Bazaar Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meet local artists, peruse their wares, and find the perfect gift for your loved ones. Artist vendors include Kitty Dodd, Mary McMahon, Michelle Collier, Alice Daniel, Nancy Alexander, Peggy Quaely and many more. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com.
NOTICES
HISTORICAL SOCIETY’S NEWEST “HISTORY TO GO” OFFERING
The brainchild of a local producer, Phil Audibert, “All Four Years” stems from a driving tour he wrote for the Orange County Department of Tourism to kick off the 150th anniversary of the Civil War. Since then he developed a video version of that tour. Audibert uses modern-day photographs, video of recent re-enactments plus 1860’s era photographs and maps to illustrate that the Civil War was felt locally for all four of its years. The hour-long film focuses more on the impact of the war and its consequences on the citizens of Orange County. To view this documentary and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link:www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY
Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.
HELP FEED MY SHEEP
Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.
MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS
Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.
HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS
Two more documentaries from AHHA Productions (Philip Audibert and Ross Hunter) have been added to the Orange County Historical Society’s History to Go YouTube channel. “In the Season...the Edna Lewis Story” tells the tale of how this Orange County native became the “grande dame of southern cooking.” The second documentary, “Gordonsville...A Strong Fabric,” tells the story of the town from its 1813 founding to it’s 200th birthday in 2013. To view these documentaries and others that have already been posted, go to www.orangecovahist.org and click on the History to Go link: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.