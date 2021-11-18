Coming events for Nov. 18, 2021

MOBILE FOOD PANTRY

Need groceries? If you need food assistance, the Orange Mobile Food Pantry can help. The pantry offers fresh produce and usually some dry goods or dairy or frozen meat. All food is free. The mobile food pantry is located at Booster Park behind the Orange County Airport the third Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All are welcome. For more information, visit wwwbrafb.org or call (540) 248-3663. For those who need more food than what is available at the mobile food pantry, visit the “get help” link on the website.

HELP FEED MY SHEEP

Feed My Sheep, which helps provide food for those in need, seeks volunteers and donations to assist with a number of its outreach efforts. Currently, it needs volunteers to help winterize the Gordonsville Community Garden and donations to support the Shining Handz backpack food program for elementary school-age children in Gordonsville. To volunteer or contribute, call (434) 249-6892 or 832-9090.

MASKS AT AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS

Members attending the monthly meeting of American Legion Post 156 will be asked to follow CDC guidelines on masking and social distancing. The post’s business meeting will be held upstairs in the main hall.

HISTORY TO GO ADDITIONS