Coming events for Nov. 12, 2020

Orange County 4-H members are selling poinsettias to benefit Orange County 4-H. Funds raised can be applied to a camper’s dues or other 4-H Club activities. 4-H is offering 6-inch poinsettia pots (regular) for $7 each and 8-inch pots (jumbo) for $15 each. All poinsettias are red in color. Orders are due by noon, Wednesday, Nov. 18. Payment is due with orders. Please make checks payable to Treasurer of Virginia Tech. Contact a local 4-H member to order or call the Orange County Extension office at 672-1361 to place your order.
NOV. 12
Montpelier Virtual Book Club: Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz
Join Montpelier via Zoom as Kelly Fanto Deetz discusses her book “Bound to the Fire: How Virginia’s Enslaved Cooks Helped Invent American Cuisine” Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
NOV. 14
Nature Exploration Series: Pine Savanna & Quail Habitat
Join Montpelier’s horticulture team and the Virginia Master Naturalists for a guided two-mile hike to and through the estate’s pine savanna Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to noon. Not open to the general public, we will trek to this newly-established habitat designed for Bobwhite quail. Learn about quail habitat, timbering of pine forests, and how we benefit from both. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
Virtual Montpelier Restoration Tour
Join Montpelier architecture and historic preservation staff to learn about the groundbreaking five-year restoration of the Montpelier house in a virtual tour Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
MILITARY HERITAGE THROUGH THE AGES
Military heritage, reenactors and memorabilia from the Revolutionary War through the 1990s will be on display in an event at the Gordonsville Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum Nov. 14-15. The event will feature displays, vehicles and equipment through the ages and will be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. A food vendor and military surplus vendor are scheduled to attend. Firing demonstrations are scheduled at noon both days. Saturday, Nov. 14, the reenactors will participate in the Gordonsville Veterans Parade and will leave the Exchange Hotel beginning at 1 p.m. For more information, contact Central Virginia Timeline Association President Michael Bork at Borkmichael@ymail.com.
NOV. 15
Constitution 101: “OMG WHAT Does the Constitution Actually Say?” with Ben Sheehan
Join Montpelier via Zoom for a discussion with author Ben Sheehan about his book, “OMG What Does the Constitution Actually Say?” Sunday, Nov. 15, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
NOV. 17
QUAD TANK PITCH AND QUAD COUNTY SUMMIT
The Orange County Economic Development Office will co-host the 2020 Quad Tank Pitch Competition and Quad County Business Summit along with the Economic Development Offices of Greene County, Louisa County, and Fluvanna County, the Fluvanna Chamber of Commerce, and the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Quad Tank Pitch Competition will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and the summit will be held virtually from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is free for businesses in the four counties. Interested participants can register at www.qcbsummit.com. Call 672-1238 for more information.
NOV. 18
“HELP DESK” VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE
Unprecedented times call for unprecedented art venues. The Four County Players will return to “the stage” with its first fully virtual production, “Help Desk,” by Don Zolidis and directed by “Derby” Thomas. The lighthearted comedy was specifically written to be performed virtually. Performances are scheduled Nov. 18 – 22 at 7 p.m. live on Zoom. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2. For more information, call 832-5355, visit www.fourcp.org or email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org. Tickets go on sale Nov. 2.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Nov. 18, for a community service project to address Christmas cards to Dogwood Village residents. The club meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50+ and provides a social outlet including games, guest speakers, luncheons and other entertainment. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
NOV. 21
OCPR TURKEY TOSS DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT
Orange County Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Turkey Toss doubles disc golf tournament Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Orange County Disc Golf Course at 14111 Litchfield Drive, Orange. There is a maximum of 24 two-player teams. The registration deadline is Nov. 13. Check-in at the tournament will be at 9:30 a.m., with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. The two-round tournament includes captain’s choice, best disc and alternate shot formats. The tournament is a fundraiser to benefit improvements and maintenance to the park. Call 672-5435 to register. All players will receive a commemorative disc. Prizes will be awarded in each flight (no monetary prizes).
TURKEY GIVEAWAY
The Avis Beasley Community Outreach Group will be giving away turkeys in Orange and Gordonsville Saturday, Nov. 21. The Orange give-away will take place in the Burger King parking lot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last). The Gordonsville give-away will be held in the Family Dollar parking lot from 2 to 4 p.m. (while supplies last).
DEC. 3
Virtual Specialty Tour with Q&A: “The Experience of Enslaved Families”
Travel the plantation landscape and learn of several of the enslaved families of Montpelier in a virtual specialty tour Thursday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m. The program is free for members and $15 for nonmembers. Register at www.montpelier.org.
DEC. 19
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CONCERT
The Blue Ridge Chorale will hold conduct its Christmas concert virtually for 2020. The Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas as assistant director, will present its concert Saturday, Dec. 19, online at www.brcsings.com. Brittany Bache is accompanist. Online donations are gratefully accepted.
NOTICES
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
PICKLEBALL
Pickleball continues at Trevilians Elementary School tennis courts Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. Those seeking instruction must register by calling (434) 960-5860. There is no fee to play.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
MINE RUN FIRE GUN RAFFLE
The Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company is holding a gun raffle based upon the Virginia Lottery’s nightly pick-3 game in the month of November. Each fire company ticket has 30 chances to win. If a fire company ticket matches the three numbers drawn, the ticketholder will win a gun. Participants can win more than once. Tickets are $20 each and guns must be picked up by the end of December. A list of specific guns is available on the Fire Company’s Facebook page - Facebook.com/MineRunVFC/. All profits benefit the Mine Run Volunteer Fire Company. For tickets, contact the company chief at (703) 859-3483.
CLOTHES CLOSET REOPENS
The Orange Clothes Closet at 252 Blue Ridge Drive has reopened. The Clothes Closet is open from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on the first through fourth Wednesdays of the month and the third Monday of the month from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-3209.
