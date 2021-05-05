Coming events for May 6, 2021

Members of churches, athletic associations, fire departments and other non-profit organizations are encouraged to attend a Cooking for Crowds class conducted by Virginia Cooperative Extension. The class will teach basic food safety and the steps non-profit organizations can take to ensure that the food that they prepare for the public is not only delicious, but safe. The workshop will be held Thursday, May 6, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Madison American Legion Post 157, located at 310 Thrift Road in Madison. Registration is $15 per organization (any number of participants). For more information, or to register, contact Clare Lillard, Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, at lclare4@vt.edu or (540) 672-1361.

This spring as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains. Healthy individuals are encouraged to make a blood donation appointment now. But what about those who’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine – can they donate? As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well and can provide the vaccine manufacturer’s name, there’s no waiting period required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the U.S. Additional blood donation eligibility information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility. Orange Presbyterian will host blood drives for the American Red Cross Thursday, May 6, and Friday, May 7, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. each day. The church is located at 162 West Main Street, Orange. Schedule an appointment now to give blood and make it a summer full of life for patients. Appointments can be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) .