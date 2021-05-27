Coming events for May 27, 2021

Hospice of the Piedmont will hold a virtual community conversation with entrepeneur Bob Kahn Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. Kahn, a successful local entrepreneur and commercial real estate broker, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December 2020, but did not view his life-limiting diagnosis as a death sentence. Quite the opposite. He turned away from fear and embraced the idea of living each day to the fullest. During this event, Kahn will share steps in treatment after his diagnosis, his hopes for the future, and how he is measuring quality of life each and every day. There will also be a question and answer period segment during which community members may ask questions of a panel that will include Kahn and healthcare professionals from Hospice of the Piedmont and the University of Virginia. This event is free and open to the public. For registration or more information, visit www.hopva.org/community-conversations.