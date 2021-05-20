Coming events for May 20, 2021

The Orange County Department of Social Services adult education center will host a certified nursing assistant class June 22 to July 23, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with five clinical days scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All participants must be fully vaccinated and tested once a week on Mondays at Dogwood Village of Orange County. There are no make-up days. For information or to register, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 or email her at bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov .

Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.