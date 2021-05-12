Coming events for May 13, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
MAY 13
FREE NEW ORCHESTRA CLASS
Blue Ridge Area Virginia Youth Orchestra (formerly Youth Orchestra Alive) will be offering a new beginning class starting Thursday, May 13, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Music Room, 135 East Main Street, Orange. Classes are free. Participants only need an instrument (violin, viola, cello, bass). Contact Darlene Dawson at bravoyouthorchestra@gmail.com for more information.
MAY 16
CONSTITUTION 101
Join Greg Weiner as he discusses his book “Madison’s Metronome: The Constitution and the Tempo of American Politics,” Sunday, May 16, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. Register online at www.montpelier.org.
MAY 18
GROW YOUR OWN GARDEN SERIES
Join the Virginia Cooperative Extension for a Grow Your Own Garden series. This free series will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom on May 18. Some topics include pest management, attracting beneficial insects, weed control, companion planting, trellising, and herbs. Different vegetables will be discussed in every session. To register or for more information, contact Ashley Appling at (540) 727-3435 (ext. 0) or email ashappling@vt.edu.
MAY 20
BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY PICNIC
The County of Orange, the towns of Gordonsville and Orange, and the Orange County Chamber of Commerce celebrate the contributions of Orange County’s businesses and industries with its annual appreciation picnic Thursday, May 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Honah Lee Vineyard on Route 15. The event will be held rain or shine and participants are asked to RSVP by Friday, May 14, to occcexec@gmail.com or call 672-5216.
5 OVER 50 CELEBRATION
Aging Together will host its annual 5 Over 50 Celebration honoring Donalda Lovelace (Orange), Frank Bossio (Culpeper), Delano “Dink” Kreis (Madison), Mimi Forbes (Rappahannock) and Liz Danielsen (Fauquier) in a Facebook Live event. Visit www.agingtogether.com. for more information.
May 23 - 27
Lifeguard
certification training
Learn how to save lives and prevent injuries around water with Red Cross Lifeguard Training. Training will be held May 23 to 27, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Powell Wellness Center, 1005 Golf Drive, Culpeper. The certification, which includes first aid, CPR and AED training, is valid for two years upon completion. The program costs $245 and includes testing, online training manual, breathing barrier and hip pack. Participants should be at least 15 years of age. Contact PWC aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin for additional details or to register at saucoin@culpeperwellness.org or (540) 445-5383.
MAY 24
MEDICATION AIDE CLASS
The VIEW adult education program through the Department of Social Services is offing a medication aide course Monday, Wednesday and Fridays May 24 through June 11, from 4 to 9 p.m. There are no make-up days in the schedule. For more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 or email Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
May 25
BLOOD DRIVE
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held Tuesday, May 25, from noon to 6 p.m., at the Lake of the Woods Community Center, 110 Sweetbriar Park Road. Download the American Red Cross blood donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
MAY 28
HOSPICE BENEFIT
Hospice of the Piedmont announces its 13th annual “SWING Golf Classic” and 50/50 drawing, Friday, May 28, at the Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton. Tickets for the drawing are $100 and only 300 will be sold. The winner will receive $15,000. All proceeds from the SWING Golf Classic will support programs such as our Center for Children, Center for Grief and Healing, and We Honor Veterans program, as well as other special services. For more information and purchase, visit www.hopva.org/golf. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Shannon Gearing at shannon.gearing@hopva.org.
June 9 – 12
OVFC FAIR
The Orange Volunteer Fire Company announced last week its fair will be held June 9 to 12. The fair will begin each night at 6 p.m., with a Saturday matinee from 1 to 5 p.m. Advance ordering for wrist bands is available for matinee times on Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the fire company website at www.orangevfc.com.
Mask use is encouraged and the fair will be following local health department recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
June 12
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE VIRTUAL CONCERT
Blue Ridge Chorale will hold a virtual spring concert Saturday, June 12. The chorale, is directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas the assistant director, Brittany Bache accompanist and Kathy Pellegreen assistant accompanist will present their virtual concert at www.brcsings.com. Online Donations are gratefully accepted.
July 9 - 16
4CP SUMMER CAMP
Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.
NOTICES
SUMMER CAMPS AT CULPEPER SPORT AND FITNESS
Culpeper Sport & Fitness welcomes young athletes to build their skills and have fun during sports day camps. Tennis camps for ages 5-12 will be held June 14-17 and July 12-15 and for ages 10-18 on June 28-July 1. Participants will be grouped by age and level of play for drills, footwork, agility and team building. Speed and agility camp supporting improved sports performance for middle and high school athletes will be held from June 14-17. Tumbling camp will be held July 6-8 and focus on skill building, fundamentals, conditioning, flexibility and games. Camps will follow CDC and state health and safety protocols. For additional information, contact culpepersport.com or (540) 825-0000.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
4-H TEEN SUMMIT
Orange County 4-H announces the upcoming in-person 4-H Teen Summit May 14-16. The summit will be focused on social justice issues like LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, racial justice, the environment, education, food insecurity and more. This event is planned for teens, by teens and will be held at the W.E. Skelton 4-H Educational Center. A virtual option is available as well if sufficient interest exists. Registration details to follow. Call 672-1361 for more information.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.