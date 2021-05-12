Coming events for May 13, 2021

The Orange Volunteer Fire Company announced last week its fair will be held June 9 to 12. The fair will begin each night at 6 p.m., with a Saturday matinee from 1 to 5 p.m. Advance ordering for wrist bands is available for matinee times on Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the fire company website at www.orangevfc.com .

Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.