Coming events for March 25, 2021

MARCH 24
FREE 4-H CARROT BREAD ACTIVITY
Orange County 4-H is offering a free Carrot Bread Box activity for local families. Participants only need an egg and water; 4-H will supply the rest. Sign up by Wednesday, March 24 to participate. Kits--which include all other ingredients and a loaf tin for the carrot bread--can be picked up April 1-2 at the Orange County Extension Office (Sedwick Building) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. A live Zoom program will offer guidance Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. One kit per household, please. For more information, contact Kelly Carr, 4-H Youth Educator, at kellycarr@vt.edu or the Extension office at 672-1361. To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScMREkNRDLuS0OLBqNo8L2lYaRBrlemV2YbjQl1g5rd-2feXA/viewform.
March 27
Winter Clothes Giveaway
The Love Outreach Clothes Closet, located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, will hold a winter clothes giveaway on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p .m. The drive is open to all in the community.
March 30
Grow Your Own Garden Series
Join the Virginia Cooperative Extension for a Grow Your Own Garden series. This free series will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom on March 30, April 20 and May 18. Some topics include pest management, attracting beneficial insects, weed control, companion planting, trellising, and herbs. Different vegetables will be discussed in every session. To register or for more information, contact Ashley Appling at (540) 727-3435 (ext. 0) or email ashappling@vt.edu.
THROUGH MARCH 31
CHRONIC PAIN SELF-MANAGEMENT
A free chronic pain self-management webinar will be held on Zoom each Wednesday from Feb. 24 through March 31. The class is limited to 12 participants and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The webinar will share techniques to deal with pain, fatigue and stress, as well as information on appropriate exercise and nutrition and more. To register, call Bonnie Vermillion at (540) 547-4824 or email bonnired@comcast.net.
April 3
Graham Cemetery Association Spring Clean Up and Annual Meeting
Join the Graham Cemetery Association Saturday, April 3, any time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its annual spring clean-up and volunteer day at Graham Cemetery in Orange. The day’s activities will pause at 1 p.m. for the association’s 2021 annual meeting. At the annual meeting, along with association reports, cemetery trustees will be available to answer questions about a long-range landscape plan they are working on with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Rapidan River Master Gardeners. The meeting will be held outside with social distancing guidelines in place. Please bring a lawn chair. For more information, or to request an electronic copy of the long range landscape plan, email grahamcemetery@gmail.com.
April 5
TAKING PRIDE IN AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP
The 2021 Taking Pride In Agriculture Scholarship is annually awarded by the Orange County Farm Bureau to a graduating high school senior. Each year the Orange County Farm Bureau awards at least one $1,000 scholarship, last year they were able to award two. The scholarship application is available online and is due to the Orange County Farm Bureau Office by April 5. High school students interested in engineering, computer programming, welding, mechanics, biology, rural health care and more should apply. Students need an official transcript and two letters of recommendations. Apply at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_u-KH2tKjTDn48OVJWWrD9gaPb5Yx107/view.
Beginning April 7
GENERATION NEXT PLANNING SERIES
The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) and the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE) are offering virtual Generation NEXT programs to help landowners keep forests intact and in the family. Spring dates for the Generation NEXT workshops are April 7, 8, 14 and 15. Those interested in attending the spring workshop should register by March 31 to guarantee their spot and receive a print copy of the “Legacy Planning” publication before courses begin. Fall workshops will take place on September 8, 9, 15 and 16. Families or individuals can register for either the spring or fall dates, or they may elect to attend both series for a comprehensive experience. Content may overlap in the two series, but they are not identical. The cost is $25 per family for one workshop or $35 per family for both. For more information, contact Karen Snape at ksnape@vt.edu or call (540) 231-6494.
APRIL 7, 14, 21
CANDIDATES’ VIRTUAL TOWN HALLS
Central Virginia Democrats will present a series of virtual town halls to introduce candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in advance of the June 8 Democratic primary. Each will be held virtually beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, will feature candidates for governor, including: Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Jennifer Carrol Foy, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan. Wednesday, April 14, will feature candidates for lieutenant governor, including: Hala Ayala, Paul Goldman, Elizabeth Guzman, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren. Wednesday, April 21, will feature candidates for attorney general, including: Mark Herring and Jerrauld Jones. Amy Laufer will serve as moderator for each of the sessions. For more information visit www.orangecountydems.org.
APRIL 8
MONTPELIER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: GRETCHEN SORIN
Join Montpelier for a discussion with Gretchen Sorin about her book, “Driving While Black.” The book charts how the automobile fundamentally reshaped African American life and opens up an entirely new view onto one of the most important issues of our time. The virtual discussion is scheduled Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. and is free for members or $10 for non-members. Register at www.montpelier.org.
April 10
BATTLEFIELD CLEAN-UP
Volunteers of all ages are welcome at Cedar Mountain’s Park Day. This annual event sponsored by the American Battlefield Trust supports historic preservation through community involvement in restoration and maintenance projects. Park Day projects at Cedar Mountain include trail maintenance, cleaning signage, cannons and cemeteries, raking and other grounds care, litter removal, and more. Volunteers are encouraged to bring garden tools and work gloves. The clean-up will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at 9465 General Winder Rd., Rapidan. Visit friendsofcedarmountain.org for additional information.
MILITARY HERITAGE CAR SHOW, EVENT
The Central Virginia Timeline Association military heritage organization will hold a living history event April 24-25 at the Gordonsville Exchange Hotel Civil War Museum. In advance of the event, the group will host a classic car and military vehicle show Saturday, April 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rummage 33 in Ruckersville. Car slots are $5 apiece, but admission is free.
April 13
RRCSB MEETING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
APRIL 16
2021 HEALTHY LIVING GRANTS APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS
The application period for the Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s Healthy Living Grants will open on March 8. This grant program will award $115,000 in grants for health and wellness projects to service organizations in Orange, Culpeper, and Madison counties. Grant recipients must be recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor. The guidelines and application for Healthy Living Grants are available at www.culpeperwellnessfoundation.org/grants. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 16.
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Academic Scholarships
Each year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District awards up to $5,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field. These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves--Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program interested in an area of study that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field. For more information, call Stephanie DeNicola at (540) 825-8591 or send an email to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org. The application deadline is April 16. Applications may be emailed to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
April 17
WALK FOR HOPE
The Living the Dream Foundation will hold its fifth annual Walk for Hope 5K Saturday, April 17, from 8 a.m. to noon at Yowell Meadow Park in Culpeper. The cost is $25 and proceeds benefit suicide awareness efforts and support for survivors. Preregister at eventbrite.com.
April 20
PREVENT T2 DIABETES PROGRAM
Community members are preventing Type 2 diabetes together with the PreventT2 lifestyle change program offered by Virginia Cooperative Extension. The local program will meet by Zoom, on Tuesdays at noon, beginning April 20, and is free. To learn more about the program visit /www.ext.vsu.edu/diabetes-prevention-program or contact Clare Lillard at lclare4@vt.edu, 672-1361.
HOPE FOR THE CAREGIVER
Aging Together, in partnership with the Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, are hosting a webinar titled “Hope for the Caregiver” Tuesday, April 20, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. It’s hard to stay focused, make decisions and find the right help when confronting the stresses of caregiving. Send questions in advance to info@agingtogether.org. Peter Rosenberger will be the presenter. The event is free but pre-registration is required at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.
THROUGH APRIL 25
FIRNEW ARTISTS’ VIRTUAL EXHIBIT
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle announces, “Close to Home,” a virtual art exhibition at Woodberry Forest’s Walker Fine Arts Center, The Baker Gallery, from March 15 – April 25. The exhibition features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media.All artwork in the exhibition is offered for sale. The Baker Gallery is not open to off-campus visitors during the Covid pandemic, so the virtual exhibition was created for public viewing. On Monday, March 15, at 1 p.m., the virtual art exhibition and art and artists’ catalog will be released for public viewing at www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/.
April 26
PCA TRAINING
Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education program will hold a personal care aide class April 26 to May 7, from 4 to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. To register or for more information, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 or Bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
April 27
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together is hosting a dementia friends training, one-hour certification session Tuesday, April 27, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To register, visit www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms.html (www.agingtogether.org and go to the programs tab). Those who register will receive a Zoom link for the training session in a response email. The event is free and offered in partnership with the Piedmont Education Dementia Committee, Leading Age and Dementia Friends Virginia. Dementia Friends is a growing movement developed with the goal of creating awareness in communities about what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.
MAY 1-2
ORANGE UNCORKED
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is planning to host its annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 near The Market at Grelen in Somerset. Visit www.orangevachamber.com to celebrate local wines and ciders.
May 7
PSF MOTHER’S DAY GOLF CLASSIC
The Paul Stefan Foundation will host a benefit golf tournament Friday, May 7, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Meadows Farm Golf Course. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. and the cost is $75 for individual golfers. To register, go to www.paulstefanhome.org. For more information, email adihlmann@paulstefanhome.org or call (540) 854-2300.
May 20
BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY PICNIC
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Orange County Economic Development, the towns of Gordonsville and Orange and Orange County are planning to host the annual Orange County Business and Industry Appreciation Picnic Thursday, May 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Honah Lee Vineyard on Route 15.
May 28
HOSPICE BENEFIT
Hospice of the Piedmont announces its 13th annual “SWING Golf Classic” and 50/50 drawing, Friday, May 28, at the Fauquier Springs Country Club in Warrenton. Tickets for the drawing are $100 and only 300 will be sold. The winner will receive $15,000. All proceeds from the SWING Golf Classic will support programs such as our Center for Children, Center for Grief and Healing, and We Honor Veterans program, as well as other special services. For more information and purchase, visit www.hopva.org/golf. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Shannon Gearing at shannon.gearing@hopva.org.
Summer camps at Culpeper Sport and Fitness
Culpeper Sport & Fitness welcomes young athletes to build their skills and have fun during sports day camps. Tennis camps for ages 5-12 will be held June 14-17 and July 12-15 and for ages 10-18 on June 28-July 1. Participants will be grouped by age and level of play for drills, footwork, agility and team building. Speed and agility camp supporting improved sports performance for middle and high school athletes will be held from June 14-17. Tumbling camp will be held July 6-8 and focus on skill building, fundamentals, conditioning, flexibility and games. Camps will follow CDC and state health and safety protocols. For additional infomration, contact culpepersport.com or (540) 825-0000.
NOTICES
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Someday; The Unexpected Story of School Integration in Orange County, VA.” Following the 1954 Supreme Court decision in the Brown vs. Board of Education case and the passage by Congress of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, schools across the south gradually began the process of integration. In some communities, this process was not without friction and violence. In Virginia, some schools actually closed rather than integrate. But not so in Orange County. Despite resistance from some of its citizens and pressure from outside groups, the desegregation of the Orange County Virginia public school system, albeit 11 years in the making, happened smoothly. Why? This documentary seeks to answer that question by exploring the process, from the creation of the first fledgling African American schools in the late 19th century through consolidation and resistance in the mid-20th century to full integration…a process that took almost 100 years. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
MONTPELIER SPRING HOURS
Beginning on March 1, Montpelier is open Thursday through Monday for guided outdoor tours, limited in-person house tours, self-guided property experiences, and shopping in the museum shop. To learn more about these options and to reserve tickets, visit www.montpelier.org.
AARP FREE TAX PREP
AARP is offering free tax preparation service to area residents with an annual income less than $125,000. AARP membership is not required to utilize the free service. Orange County sites include the Orange Public Works community meeting room (on Warren Street in Orange) which offers Tuesday, Thursday and some Wednesday appointments; and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse with Friday and Saturday appointments. This year, participants must fill out their intake form and have their tax documents ready before their appointment. Procedures for appointments will be provided when the taxpayer makes the appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. To schedule an appointment, call (540) 661-5475 for the Orange location, or (540) 268-8837 for Lake of the Woods.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
