Coming events for March 18, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
MARCH 18
FALLS PREVENTION
Aging Together is offering a free informational webinar on fall prevention Thursday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Presenters will share information and tips on balance and fall-prevention for the aging population as they work to safely navigate their homes and communities. Register at www.agingtogether.org.
AMERICAN LEGION MEETINGS RESUME
Beginning Thursday, March 18, Orange American Legion Post 156 will start holding its regular business meetings on the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Legion hall on Newton Street in Orange. Those attending should wear facial coverings and maintain social distance for the protection of members and guests.
MARCH 19
BALANCE WORKSHOP
Powell Wellness Center (PWC) trainer Sharon Steele will host a BioExercise workshop focused on strengthening the body and sharpening the mind to improve balance for stability and injury prevention Friday, March 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. This workshop is free and open to the community. See powellwellnesscenter.org for program details. Participants must pre-register at the PWC front desk or by calling (540) 445-5406. Participation is limited due social distancing protocols. PWC is located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. Questions may be directed to PWC medical programs manager Whitney Propps at (540) 445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.
MARCH 20
LITTLE ZION HIGHWAY MARKER DEDICATION
Little Zion Baptist Church will unveil its historical highway marker Saturday morning, March 20, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 15116 Tomahawk Creek Road, Orange. All are welcome.
MARCH BIG WOODS WALK
Join Montpelier’s Horticulture department and the Virginia Master Naturalists on a walk through James Madison’s beloved woodlands and contemplate our connections to Madison’s era through our mutual dependence on this important natural resource. The walk is scheduled Saturday, March 20, at 10 a.m. The cost is $15 per adult and $7 per child. Register at www.montpelier.org.
YOGA WORKSHOP
Join Powell Wellness Center (PWC) yoga instructor Annette Hyde for an Energy Medicine yoga workshop, celebrating spring’s new beginnings. This free class (also available online) is open to all levels of experience with yoga and will be held Saturday, March, 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. See powellwellnesscenter.org for program details. To attend the in-person class, participants must pre-register at the PWC front desk or by calling (540) 445-5406. Participation is limited in order to accommodate social distancing. PWC is located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. Questions may be directed to PWC medical programs manager Whitney Propps at (540) 445-5388 or wpropps@culpeperwellness.org.
MARCH 21
CONSTITUTION 101: JONATHAN GIENAPP
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Jonathan Gienapp about the origins of the U.S. Constitution Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
MARCH 24
FREE 4-H CARROT BREAD ACTIVITY
Orange County 4-H is offering a free Carrot Bread Box activity for local families. Participants only need an egg and water; 4-H will supply the rest. Sign up by Wednesday, March 24 to participate. Kits--which include all other ingredients and a loaf tin for the carrot bread--can be picked up April 1-2 at the Orange County Extension Office (Sedwick Building) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. A live Zoom program will offer guidance Friday, April 2, at 7 p.m. One kit per household, please. For more information, contact Kelly Carr, 4-H Youth Educator, at kellycarr@vt.edu or the Extension office at 672-1361. To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScMREkNRDLuS0OLBqNo8L2lYaRBrlemV2YbjQl1g5rd-2feXA/viewform.
March 27
Winter Clothes Giveaway
The Love Outreach Clothes Closet, located at 252 Blue Ridge Drive, will hold a winter clothes giveaway on Saturday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p .m. The drive is open to all in the community.
March 30
Grow Your Own Garden Series
Join the Virginia Cooperative Extension for a Grow Your Own Garden series. This free series will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. via Zoom on March 30, April 20 and May 18. Some topics include pest management, attracting beneficial insects, weed control, companion planting, trellising, and herbs. Different vegetables will be discussed in every session. To register or for more information, contact Ashley Appling at (540) 727-3435 (ext. 0) or email ashappling@vt.edu.
THROUGH
MARCH 31
CHRONIC PAIN
SELF-MANAGEMENT
A free chronic pain self-management webinar will be held on Zoom each Wednesday from Feb. 24 through March 31. The class is limited to 12 participants and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The webinar will share techniques to deal with pain, fatigue and stress, as well as information on appropriate exercise and nutrition and more. To register, call Bonnie Vermillion at (540) 547-4824 or email bonnired@comcast.net.
April 3
Graham Cemetery Association Spring Clean Up and Annual Meeting
Join the Graham Cemetery Association Saturday, April 3, any time from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for its annual spring clean-up and volunteer day at Graham Cemetery in Orange. The day’s activities will pause at 1 p.m. for the association’s 2021 annual meeting. At the annual meeting, along with association reports, cemetery trustees will be available to answer questions about a long-range landscape plan they are working on with the Virginia Cooperative Extension Rapidan River Master Gardeners. The meeting will be held outside with social distancing guidelines in place. Please bring a lawn chair. For more information, or to request an electronic copy of the long range landscape plan, email grahamcemetery@gmail.com.
April 5
TAKING PRIDE IN AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP
The 2021 Taking Pride In Agriculture Scholarship is annually awarded by the Orange County Farm Bureau to a gruaduating high school senior. Each year the Orange County Farm Bureau awards at least one $1,000 scholarship, last year they were able to award two. The scholarship application is below and is due to the Orange County Farm Bureau Office by April 5. High school students interested in engineering, computer programming, welding, mechanics, biology, rural health care and more should apply. Students need an official transcript and two letters of recommendations. Apply at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_u-KH2tKjTDn48OVJWWrD9gaPb5Yx107/view.
APRIL 8
MONTPELIER VIRTUAL BOOK CLUB: GRETCHEN SORIN
Join Montpelier for a discussion with Gretchen Sorin about her book, “Driving While Black.” The book charts how the automobile fundamentally reshaped African American life and opens up an entirely new view onto one of the most important issues of our time. The virtual discussion is scheduled Thursday, April 8, at 7 p.m. and is free for members or $10 for non-members. Register at www.montpelier.org.
April 13
RRCSB MEETING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, April 13, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
APRIL 16
2021 HEALTHY LIVING GRANTS APPLICATION PERIOD OPENS
The application period for the Culpeper Wellness Foundation’s Healthy Living Grants will open on March 8. This grant program will award $115,000 in grants for health and wellness projects to service organizations in Orange, Culpeper, and Madison counties. Grant recipients must be recognized as tax-exempt under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or be a school, municipality or other subdivision of government. Organizations that do not have charity status may apply for grants if a public charity acts as a fiscal sponsor. The guidelines and application for Healthy Living Grants are available at www.culpeperwellnessfoundation.org/grants. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 16.
Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Academic Scholarships
Each year, the Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District awards up to $5,000 in educational scholarships to students who plan to pursue a career in a conservation-related field. These scholarships are available to eligible students living in the five-county area the Culpeper SWCD serves--Culpeper, Greene, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. Individuals should apply who are full time students enrolled in, or who have applied to, a college undergraduate or graduate program interested in an area of student that supports soil and water conservation, natural resource management, environmental science or a related field. For more information, call Stephanie DeNicola at (540) 825-8591 or send an email to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org. The application deadline is April 16. Applications may be emailed to stephanied@culpeperswcd.org.
THROUGH APRIL 25
FIRNEW ARTISTS’ VIRTUAL EXHIBIT
Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle announces, “Close to Home,” a virtual art exhibition at Woodberry Forest’s Walker Fine Arts Center, The Baker Gallery, from March 15 – April 25. The exhibition features 61 pieces of art from 39 artists from Virginia working in varied mediums: oil, acrylic, colored pencil, photography, watercolor, jewelry, fiber and mixed media.All artwork in the exhibition is offered for sale. The Baker Gallery is not open to off-campus visitors during the Covid pandemic, so the virtual exhibition was created for public viewing. On Monday, March 15, at 1 p.m., the virtual art exhibition and art and artists’ catalog will be released for public viewing at www.firnewfarmartistscircle.com/exhibits/.
MAY 1-2
ORANGE UNCORKED
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is planning to host its annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 near The Market at Grelen in Somerset. Visit www.orangevachamber.com to celebrate local wines and ciders.
May 7
PSF MOTHER’S DAY GOLF CLASSIC
The Paul Stefan Foundation will host a benefit golf tournament Friday, May 7, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at Meadows Farm Golf Course. Registration and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. and the cost is $75 for individual golfers. To register, go to www.paulstefanhome.org. For more information, email adihlmann@paulstefanhome.org or call (540) 854-2300.
May 20
BUSINESS AND INDUSTRY PICNIC
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce, Orange County Economic Development, the towns of Gordonsville and Orange and Orange County are planning to host the annual Orange County Business and Industry Appreciation Picnic Thursday, May 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Honah Lee Vineyard on Route 15.
NOTICES
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Someday; The Unexpected Story of School Integration in Orange County, VA.” Following the 1954 Supreme Court decision in the Brown vs. Board of Education case and the passage by Congress of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, schools across the south gradually began the process of integration. In some communities, this process was not without friction and violence. In Virginia, some schools actually closed rather than integrate. But not so in Orange County. Despite resistance from some of its citizens and pressure from outside groups, the desegregation of the Orange County Virginia public school system, albeit 11 years in the making, happened smoothly. Why? This documentary seeks to answer that question by exploring the process, from the creation of the first fledgling African American schools in the late 19th century through consolidation and resistance in the mid-20th century to full integration…a process that took almost 100 years. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
MONTPELIER SPRING HOURS
Beginning on March 1, Montpelier is open Thursday through Monday for guided outdoor tours, limited in-person house tours, self-guided property experiences, and shopping in the museum shop. To learn more about these options and to reserve tickets, visit www.montpelier.org.
AARP FREE TAX PREP
AARP is offering free tax preparation service to area residents with an annual income less than $125,000. AARP membership is not required to utilize the free service. Orange County sites include the Orange Public Works community meeting room (on Warren Street in Orange) which offers Tuesday, Thursday and some Wednesday appointments; and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse with Friday and Saturday appointments. This year, participants must fill out their intake form and have their tax documents ready before their appointment. Procedures for appointments will be provided when the taxpayer makes the appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments. To schedule an appointment, call (540) 661-5475 for the Orange location, or (540) 268-8837 for Lake of the Woods.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
