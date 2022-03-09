Coming events for March 10, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

THROUGH MARCH 11

DESEGREGATION IN O.C. SCHOOLS

The Orange County African American Historical Society is reprising an exhibition at The Arts Center in Orange showcasing Brown v. Board of Education’s (1954) impact in Orange County. This exhibition is open and free to the public. The OCAAHS, founded in February of 2000, commits to researching and preserving the African American impact in Orange County, Virginia. As they promote awareness of the African American cultural and historical heritage, this simultaneously highlights significant contributions to our community. More information on all upcoming events can be found on The Arts Center’s website at www.artscenterinorange.com/events.

MARCH 12

BATTLEFIELD HISTORY TOUR

Join a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) historian for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the August 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour will be held Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

STAGE ALIVE PRESENTS: AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS

America’s Sweethearts, a powerhouse female vocal trio, are bringing back the tight-knit harmonies of famous groups like The Andrews Sisters in a Stage Alive concert at Culpeper County High School on Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. Limited single tickets are available at the door: $25 (adults) and $10 (students). Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7 p.m. Due to recent changes in local COVID-19 policies, masks are now optional while on school property, however, Stage Alive strongly recommends that patrons act prudently and exercise caution while attending the concert. For more information, call (540) 972-7117 or visit the Community Concert Association’s website at www.stagealive.org.

MARCH 16

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, March 16 for a trip to IHOP in Culpeper. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

MARCH 21

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class March 21 through April 6. The class meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. This is a 68-hour class with no make-up days. The cost is $550 and all participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

THROUGH MARCH 29

OUR CONSTITUTION’S DNA

The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage announces a five-part series titled, “Our Constitution’s DNA.” The series is available in-person and via zoom. Sessions are held Tuesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 through March 29, with topics including: The Miracle Constitution, The Classical Constitution, The Republican Constitution, The Deliberative Constitution and The Enduring Constitution. Note: there is no March 8 program. RSVPS for in-person attendance are appreciated at (540) 672-1776.The museum is located at 129 Caroline Street, Orange and parking is available in the museum’s West Church Street lot.

MARCH 30

OC JOB FAIR

The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County, will host a job fair Wednesday, March 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event will be held in the Orange Train Depot at 122 East Main Street, Orange. All participants are encouraged to register for the event at: https://forms.office.com/r/UzX7YCmsf4. For more information regarding this event, contact Marty Bywaters-Baldwin at (540) 847-9238.

MARCH 31

TAKING PRIDE IN AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE

High School seniors who have applied to a college, university or vocational school with the intent of pursuing a degree in an agricultural-related field are encouraged to apply for the Orange County Farm Bureau’s Taking Pride in Agriculture Scholarship. The application can be found on the Orange County Farm Bureau Facebook page, at the Orange County Farm Bureau office, Orange County High School, and the Orange County Extension Office. The deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, call (540) 672-3447.

OUTSTANDING YOUTH AGRICULTURALIST DEADLINE

The deadline for the annual Virginia Farm Bureau Young Farmers Outstanding Young Agriculturalist contest for current high school juniors and seniors is March 31. Finalists receive an expense-paid trip to the VAFB Young Farmers Summer Expo event on July 29-31 and prizes from $200 to $1,500 based on standings. At least 15 finalists will be named and offered the opportunity to compete for the honor of being Virginia Farm Bureau Young Farmers Outstanding Young Agriculturalist in 2022. Visit VAFBYoungFarmers.com for more information on the Young Farmers programs and contests.

APRIL

POSTPONED: OES GIFTING FUNDRAISER

The Orange Elementary School Parents Group March Gifting Calendar Fundraiser has been postponed to April. Check back for new details.

APRIL 2

GRAHAM CEMETERY SPRING CLEAN-UP AND ANNUAL MEETING

Graham Cemetery spring clean-up will be on Saturday, April 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. All fall and Christmas, holiday flowers and decorations will be removed from gravesites. The annual meeting of the Graham Cemetery Association will be at 4 p.m. at the cemetery. Please email any questions to grahamcemetery@gmail.com.

APRIL 9

ROTARY CLUB BBQ BENEFIT

The Rotary Club of Orange will host its annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Rounton Farm. Tickets will be $30 for all-you-can eat-and-drink and are available for purchase on the Rotary Club website and at some Orange business locations. There will be a silent auction and a few live auction items during an evening for fun that supports through scholarships and other contributions. Stay tuned for additional ticket information.

APRIL 16

SPRING CAR SHOW AND COMMUNITY EVENT

The Orange County High School FCCLA and Paint It Orange will hold a benefit spring car show and community event Saturday, April 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind OCHS. Car registration is $10 per car and every car registered helps donate a pack of diapers to the Mom2Mom community organization. Mom2Mom is a local nonprofit that helps mothers and families access resources and also provides food, hygiene and other infant-related supplies. The day’s activities also include facepainting, an Easter Bunny photo booth, egg hunts (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) an egg relay and egg painting. Rain date is April 23.

THROUGH APRIL 22

HEALTHY LIVING GRANT APPS

Culpeper Wellness Foundation will award $120,000 in Healthy Living Grants for health and wellness projects serving Orange, Madison and Culpeper counties. Applications for these grants will be accepted beginning March 7 through April 22. Applicants can request funding up to $10,000 to support projects or activities that will be completed by March 31, 2023. The Healthy Living Grant program guidelines, application requirements and application link (available March 7) are on the Foundation’s website at www.culpeperwellnessfoundation.org/grants.

APRIL 26

BOY SCOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER

Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Tuesday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. The dine-in or take-out meal includes meat or vegetable sauce, and garlic bread. Each meal will be donation-based with no set price. All donations go toward Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 to help scouts pay their annual dues, for summer camp and annual recharter. Cub Scouts Pack 14 will have cake and desserts for sale. For more information, call 672-8974.

APRIL 30

4-H HEALTHY LIVING SUMMIT

A 4-H Healthy Living Summit is scheduled Saturday, April 30 at the George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center on Route 15 north of Orange. The cost is $10 for 4-H-enrolled youth ages 14 to 18 and includes lunch, snacks and supplies. Registration deadline is April 10. The summit is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and includes discussion on nutrition education, physical fitness, wellness and emotional well-being. Visit https://bit.ly/4-Hhealthylivingsummit to register.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.

LIBRARY MOBILE APP

Patrons of the Orange County Public Library System can literally have the library at their fingertips 24 hours a day, seven days a week, thanks to the launch of the OCPLVA mobile app from Capira. This new app is available for both Apple and Android devices through their mobile application stores. Using this app, patrons can browse the library’s collection, place items on hold for pickup, view account status and renew checkouts, access the library’s digital resources, receive phone notifications, and more. The app is also useful for in-person visits as it allows users to access a digital version of their library card. Families can even store all their library cards digitally in one place. To find and download the new application, interested parties should search “OCPLVA” in their mobile application store. For more information, call (540) 672-3811 or visit https://ocplva.org/.