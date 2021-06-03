Coming events for June 3, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
JUNE 8
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, June 8, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
VIRTUAL CAREGIVER SERIES
Aging Together is offering a free, virtual summer caregiver serires from June through August. The six-session series offers information and education on the challenges of caregiving. Each session is one hour and begins at 10 a.m. The series is for family and professional caregivers. Sessions are scheduled June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, August 10 and August 24. Attend one or as many as you’d like. Those who participated in all six sessions will receive a certificate. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming programs. Each program will have a separate registration. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
JUNE 9 – 12
OVFC FAIR
The Orange Volunteer Fire Company announced last week its fair will be held June 9 to 12. The fair will begin each night at 6 p.m., with a Saturday matinee from 1 to 5 p.m. Advance ordering for wrist bands is available for matinee times on Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. at the fire company website at www.orangevfc.com.
Mask use is encouraged and the fair will be following local health department recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
JUNE 10
MONTPELIER BOOK TALK
James Madison’s Montpelier will hold a free Juneteenth virtual book talk with Glenda Armand Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Armand will discuss “Love Twelve Miles Long.” Register at www.montpelier.org.
JUNE 11
“BEGINNING TO SEE THE LIGHT”
Four County Players and Silver Fox present “Beginning to See the Light: A Four County Players Cabaret,” in the Barboursville Community Park, Friday, June 11. Featuring a cast of both familiar and new musical talent, Four County Players will celebrate its return to live, in-person performances with an evening of upbeat musical theater songs centered around themes of hope, love, and life. The show will last approximately 100 minutes with no intermission. Rain date is Sunday, June 13, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will be sold in groups (pods) of two, four, six or eight. No individual tickets will be sold. Those purchasing tickets for two, four or eight are asked to bring their own chairs. Six-ticket pods will be seated at picnic tables. There will be no tickets available at the door. Tickets are by reservation only. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and all patrons are asked to arrive by 7 p.m. for parking, check-in and seating. For tickets or more information, visit www.fourcp.org or 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.
JUNE 12
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE VIRTUAL CONCERT
Blue Ridge Chorale will hold a virtual spring concert Saturday, June 12. The chorale, is directed by C. Alexander Smith, with Melanie Bolas the assistant director, Brittany Bache accompanist and Kathy Pellegreen assistant accompanist will present their virtual concert at www.brcsings.com. Online Donations are gratefully accepted.
PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT
Adult Community Education of Louisa (which serves the Gordonsville area) will hold a double-elimination pickleball tournament Saturday, June 12, at Trevilians Elementary School. The cost is $30 per person and includes food, raffles and prizes. Players are asked to self-rate, according to the USA Pickleball Skill Rating scale. Pay by credit card on the phone or send a check to: ACE P.O. Box 872, Louisa, VA 23093. Register by calling Louisa Parks and Rec at (540) 967-4420.
HOPSICE BEREAVEMENT CAMP
Hospice of the Piedmont will hold its 2021 Journeys Summer Bereavement Day Camp June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This camp is being offered for children and teens (5-18) who are affected by the death of a loved one. The program is provided as a public service and is funded by donations from grants and the community at large. Camps provide a safe and supportive environment that gives grieving children the opportunity to discover that they are not alone and that their feelings are normal. The half-day outdoor summer camp will be held at Moorman’s River Camp in Free Union. It will be facilitated by the Living Earth School. The day’s activities will include art expression, nature education and exploration, catered lunch, and a real campfire with s’mores to end the day. Transportation will be provided to and from camp at certain locations if requested. For an application or more information about camps or bereavement support for children, teens, and parents, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at (434) 817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501, or visit www.hopva.org.
JUNE 19
JUNETEENTH AT MONTPELIER
As part of its month-long celebration of Juneteenth, Montpelier will open its award-winning exhibition “The Mere Distinction of Colour,” the South Yard structures, and the Gilmore Cabin, to visitors. In addition, the 1910 Train Depot will be open for self-guided exploration. Montpelier will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19. A property pass is required for entry. For more information, visit www.montpelier.org.
JUNE 20
MONTPELIER BOOK TALK
Join Daniel Farber as he discusses state secession and the Civil War in “Lincoln’s Constitution” Sunday, June 20, at 5 p.m. The latest installment in Montpelier’s Constitution 101 series is free for members and $25 for non-members. Register at www.montpelier.org.
JUNE 22
HOSPICE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION
Hospice of the Piedmont will hold a virtual community conversation with entrepeneur Bob Kahn Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. Kahn, a successful local entrepreneur and commercial real estate broker, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December 2020, but did not view his life-limiting diagnosis as a death sentence. Quite the opposite. He turned away from fear and embraced the idea of living each day to the fullest. During this event, Kahn will share steps in treatment after his diagnosis, his hopes for the future, and how he is measuring quality of life each and every day. There will also be a question and answer period segment during which community members may ask questions of a panel that will include Kahn and healthcare professionals from Hospice of the Piedmont and the University of Virginia. This event is free and open to the public. For registration or more information, visit www.hopva.org/community-conversations.
RRCSB PUBLIC HEARING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board and Area Agency on Aging will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 22, at 2:30 p.m. to receive comments on the proposed area plan for aging services and services provided under its performance contract with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) for fiscal year 2022. Check the RRCS website at www.rrcsb.org/ for detailed invitation information, including the in-person meeting location.
JUNE 22 - JULY 23
CNA COURSE
The Orange County Department of Social Services adult education center will host a certified nursing assistant class June 22 to July 23, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with five clinical days scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All participants must be fully vaccinated and tested once a week on Mondays at Dogwood Village of Orange County. There are no make-up days. For information or to register, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 or email her at bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
JUNE 23-26
ORANGE COUNTY FAIR
The Orange County Fair returns to the fairgrounds on Old Gordonsville Road, Wednesday, June 23 through Saturday, June 26. Attendance is free Wednesday, but tickets Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $10 for adults. Children (12 and under) are admitted for free with a paying adult. To learn more, enter exhibitions or view updated schedules for the fair, visit www.orangecountyfairva.com or @orangecountyfairassociation on Facebook.
JUNE 26
PWC ROCKWATER 5K RACE
Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center (PWC), this race at Rockwater Park in Culpeper is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Early bird registration through June 13 includes a race shirt. Proceeds from the race will help support Powell Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. A free cool-down class will be offered after the race. Questions may be directed to Whitney Propps at wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or (540) 445-5388. Registration is open through June 25 at www.runsignup.com/Race/VA/Culpeper/PowellWellnessCentersRockwater5k
JULY 9 - 16
4CP SUMMER CAMP
Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.
JULY 27
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together presents the latest Dementia Friends Program July 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Understand what dementia is and how it manifests in someone living with dementia. The program is free and will be held virtually. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms. A Zoom link will be sent to those who register. The program is offered in partnership with Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, Leading Edge and Dementia Friends Virginia. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
NOTICES
HISTORY TO GO: “NOW THIS...”
The Orange County Historical Society announces its latest YouTube program, “Now This...WJMA Radio’s Early Years 1949-1984.” Updated in 2020 with new graphics, WJMA audio, images and video, “Now This...” is available on the society’s YouTube channel at www.orangecovahist.org under the “History to go” tab. The program includes interviews with WJMA founder Welford Sherman and the principle people involved with WJMA in the early years. Coming next month will be “Now This…Extras” which features out-takes that didn’t make into the original documentary but were too funny or informative to leave on the editing room floor. The historical society office is located at 130 Caroline Street, Orange, and is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. (except holidays) for genealogy and historical research.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
SUMMER CAMPS AT CULPEPER SPORT AND FITNESS
Culpeper Sport & Fitness welcomes young athletes to build their skills and have fun during sports day camps. Tennis camps for ages 5-12 will be held June 14-17 and July 12-15 and for ages 10-18 on June 28-July 1. Participants will be grouped by age and level of play for drills, footwork, agility and team building. Speed and agility camp supporting improved sports performance for middle and high school athletes will be held from June 14-17. Tumbling camp will be held July 6-8 and focus on skill building, fundamentals, conditioning, flexibility and games. Camps will follow CDC and state health and safety protocols. For additional information, contact culpepersport.com or (540) 825-0000.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.