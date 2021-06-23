Coming events for June 24, 2021

JULY 2 - 3

FIRST FRIDAYS AND DOWNTOWN ART WALK

Gordonsville’s First Fridays event series returns Friday, July 2, downtown with music from The Unsuitables on the steps of town hall and food from The 106 food truck and B-Radd and Honey. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with a number of dowtown businesses staying open later for customers. The following day, Saturday, July 3, downtown Gordonsville will hold a Main Street art market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with various local artists, crafters and artisans offering a variety of locally made products for sale. The First Friday series was created by Main Street Events. For more information, visit www.mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.

JULY 3

MUSEUM TIE-DYE T-SHIRT PROGRAM

Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. for a free children’s patriotic tie-dye T-shirt program. Kids can enjoy learning the techniques of tie dying and create their own patriotic-themed tee shirt to celebrate both Independence Day and the museum’s 45th anniversary. Light refreshments will be provided. The program is free but RSVPs to 672-1776 are appreciated.

JULY 9 - 16

4CP SUMMER CAMP