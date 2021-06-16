Coming events for June 17, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
June 18
SALUBRIA OPEN HOUSE
The Germanna Foundation will host a public access event at historic Salubria Manor Friday, June 18, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The visitor experience will include: hands-on activities for kids, the chance to walk the grounds of historic Salubria, the opportunity to speak to the Rev. John Thompson, and a tour inside historic Salubria. Participants do not need a ticket to tour the grounds, but will need to purchase a ticket for tours inside Salubria ($10 per person). To purchase a ticket, visit germanna.org/event-calendar/ or Eventbrite.com and search for Salubria. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Salubria is located at 19173 Salubria Lane off of Route 3. Visitors can stop anytime between the scheduled hours. Those touring inside Salubria are encouraged to wear a mask. For more information, contact the Germanna Foundation at (540) 423-1700 or email Ashley Abruzzo at aabruzzo@germanna.org. In the event of inclement weather, the foundation will post cancellations on its website (www.germanna.org) and Facebook page.
JUNE 19
JUNETEENTH AT MONTPELIER
As part of its month-long celebration of Juneteenth, Montpelier will open its award-winning exhibition “The Mere Distinction of Colour,” the South Yard structures, and the Gilmore Cabin, to visitors. In addition, the 1910 Train Depot will be open for self-guided exploration. Montpelier will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19. A property pass is required for entry. For more information, visit www.montpelier.org.
BULL RUN HUNT PUPPY PARTY
The Bull Run Hunt Club will hold a “puppy party” Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at Highlands. The day’s event will feature a puppy show, Jack Russell Terrier races and fun dog classes all in one event. The event begins at 2 p.m. with Jack Russell races ($5 per dog, per race) and is followed by fun classes at 3:30 p.m. Costume, trick and surprise classes are open to all dogs at $5 per dog per class. Puppy classes begin at 5 p.m. with a sponsor auction to follow supporting puppies entering the season. For pre-entry or more information, contact Jody Michel at (410) 829-6004.
JUNE 20
MONTPELIER BOOK TALK
Join Daniel Farber as he discusses state secession and the Civil War in “Lincoln’s Constitution” Sunday, June 20, at 5 p.m. The latest installment in Montpelier’s Constitution 101 series is free for members and $25 for non-members. Register at www.montpelier.org.
JUNE 22
HOSPICE VIRTUAL CONVERSATION
Hospice of the Piedmont will hold a virtual community conversation with entrepeneur Bob Kahn Tuesday, June 22, at 1 p.m. Kahn, a successful local entrepreneur and commercial real estate broker, was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December 2020, but did not view his life-limiting diagnosis as a death sentence. Quite the opposite. He turned away from fear and embraced the idea of living each day to the fullest. During this event, Kahn will share steps in treatment after his diagnosis, his hopes for the future, and how he is measuring quality of life each and every day. There will also be a question and answer period segment during which community members may ask questions of a panel that will include Kahn and healthcare professionals from Hospice of the Piedmont and the University of Virginia. This event is free and open to the public. For registration or more information, visit www.hopva.org/community-conversations.
RRCSB PUBLIC HEARING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board and Area Agency on Aging will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday, June 22, at 2:30 p.m. to receive comments on the proposed area plan for aging services and services provided under its performance contract with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) for fiscal year 2022. Check the RRCS website at www.rrcsb.org/ for detailed invitation information, including the in-person meeting location.
JUNE 22 - JULY 23
CNA COURSE
The Orange County Department of Social Services adult education center will host a certified nursing assistant class June 22 to July 23, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with five clinical days scheduled from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. All participants must be fully vaccinated and tested once a week on Mondays at Dogwood Village of Orange County. There are no make-up days. For information or to register, contact Bernice Washington at 672-1155 or email her at bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
JUNE 22 - AUG. 10
VIRTUAL CAREGIVER SERIES
Aging Together is offering a free, virtual summer caregiver series from June through August. The six-session series offers information and education on the challenges of caregiving. Each session is one hour and begins at 10 a.m. The series is for family and professional caregivers. Sessions are scheduled June 8, June 22, July 13, July 27, August 10 and August 24. Attend one or as many as you’d like. Those who participated in all six sessions will receive a certificate. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming programs. Each program will have a separate registration. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
JUNE 23
RRRC MEETING
The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 23, beginning at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Warrenton Town Hall, 21 Main Street, Warrenton and via electronic means. Electronic access is planned to be available on the commission’s YouTube page. Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on June 23. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to the Commission website one week in advance of the meeting.
JUNE 26
PWC ROCKWATER 5K RACE
Sponsored by Powell Wellness Center (PWC), this race at Rockwater Park in Culpeper is open to runners and walkers of all ages. Early bird registration through June 13 includes a race shirt. Proceeds from the race will help support Powell Wellness Center’s medical fitness scholarship program for low-income community members. A free cool-down class will be offered after the race. Questions may be directed to Whitney Propps at wpropps@culpeperwellness.org or (540) 445-5388. Registration is open through June 25 at www.runsignup.com/Race/VA/Culpeper/PowellWellnessCentersRockwater5k
JULY 9 - 16
4CP SUMMER CAMP
Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.
JULY 13-17
GERMANNA CONFERENCE
The 64th annual Germanna Foundation Conference will be held virtually July 13-17. Conference sessions Tuesday through Thursday will focus on programming about Germanna and opportunities to support its mission. Those sessions are free and open to all. Friday and Saturday programs will focus on on the four cultures that intersect at Germanna: Native American, English, African American, and German. Each day has three live sessions which start at 1 p.m. daily. The cost to attend each day is $30. Visit www.germanna.org to register or for more information.
JULY 27
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together presents the latest Dementia Friends Program July 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Understand what dementia is and how it manifests in someone living with dementia. The program is free and will be held virtually. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms. A Zoom link will be sent to those who register. The program is offered in partnership with Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, Leading Edge and Dementia Friends Virginia. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
NOTICES
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
HISTORY TO GO: “NOW THIS...”
The Orange County Historical Society announces its latest YouTube program, “Now This...WJMA Radio’s Early Years 1949-1984.” Updated in 2020 with new graphics, WJMA audio, images and video, “Now This...” is available on the society’s YouTube channel at www.orangecovahist.org under the “History to go” tab. The program includes interviews with WJMA founder Welford Sherman and the principle people involved with WJMA in the early years. Coming next month will be “Now This…Extras” which features out-takes that didn’t make into the original documentary but were too funny or informative to leave on the editing room floor. The historical society office is located at 130 Caroline Street, Orange, and is open Monday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. (except holidays) for genealogy and historical research.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
SUMMER CAMPS AT CULPEPER SPORT AND FITNESS
Culpeper Sport & Fitness welcomes young athletes to build their skills and have fun during sports day camps. Tennis camps for ages 5-12 will be held June 14-17 and July 12-15 and for ages 10-18 on June 28-July 1. Participants will be grouped by age and level of play for drills, footwork, agility and team building. Speed and agility camp supporting improved sports performance for middle and high school athletes will be held from June 14-17. Tumbling camp will be held July 6-8 and focus on skill building, fundamentals, conditioning, flexibility and games. Camps will follow CDC and state health and safety protocols. For additional information, contact culpepersport.com or (540) 825-0000.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.