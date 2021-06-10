Coming events for June 10, 2021

Hospice of the Piedmont will hold its 2021 Journeys Summer Bereavement Day Camp June 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This camp is being offered for children and teens (5-18) who are affected by the death of a loved one. The program is provided as a public service and is funded by donations from grants and the community at large. Camps provide a safe and supportive environment that gives grieving children the opportunity to discover that they are not alone and that their feelings are normal. The half-day outdoor summer camp will be held at Moorman’s River Camp in Free Union. It will be facilitated by the Living Earth School. The day’s activities will include art expression, nature education and exploration, catered lunch, and a real campfire with s’mores to end the day. Transportation will be provided to and from camp at certain locations if requested. For an application or more information about camps or bereavement support for children, teens, and parents, call the Center for Children’s Journeys program at Hospice of the Piedmont at (434) 817-6900 or 1-800-975-5501, or visit www.hopva.org.