Coming events for July 8, 2021

Four County Players and Silver Fox present “Back to Barboursville,” the Terri Allard Trio with Jim Taggart and Sonny Layne live in concert Friday, July 9, at 8 p.m. This will be Four County’s first main stage show since March 2020. The one-night-only concert will feature songs and stories that celebrate community and connection. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at www.fourcp.org or by calling the box office at 832-5355. Seating is limited to 100 patrons and please note COVID-19 protocols within the theater. For more information, email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org .

Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.