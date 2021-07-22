Coming events for July 22, 2021

Friends of Cedar Mountain will hold a living history and battle commemoration event Aug. 7 to 8.Activities for all ages include: Union and Confederate camps; weapons demonstration; interactive school of the soldier; children’s history tent with activities; 19th century photography demonstration; signal corps demonstration and a memorial ceremony. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8. A full schedule is available at www.friendsofcedarmountain.org/annual-event/ . The event will be held at 9465 General Winder Road in Culpeper County. Contact info@friendsofcedarmountain.org for more information.

The Orange County Landfill and Orange County Litter Control Committee announce the return of the tire amnesty event with a new format. The updated format will be voucher-based, self-serve, with a disposal period lasting more than a month. Citizens wishing to participate will get a voucher Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Sedwick Building at 146 North Madison Road, Orange. There is a maximum of two vouchers per household with each valid for fee-free disposal of four tires (according to tire criteria and event guidelines). A total of 150 vouchers will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis to Orange County residents and property owners. Those wishing to receive a voucher should bring a driver’s license or property card (both if not a resident). Tires can be brought to the landfill from Saturday, Aug. 21, through Saturday, Oct. 2. For more information, call 661-5323.