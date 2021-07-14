Coming events for July 15, 2021

ARTIFACTS TELL A STORY

Join James Madison’s Montpelier Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m., to learn the stories that artifacts hold, see items we are uncovering and learn about the people that used them. The cost is $25 per adult, $13 per child, with children 6 and under admitted for free. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.

JULY 24 - 25

FOUR COUNTY PLAYERS AUDITIONS

Four County Players announce auditions for “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.” Virtual auditions will be accepted through Saturday, July 24, with in-person auditions scheduled Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Theater. Callbacks will be Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals begin in August and will be fully in-person. Show dates are Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be on the Four County Players Mainstage. Those 18 and older are encouraged to audition. Visit www.tinyurl.com/4k8vn8z2 to audition. Email gary@fourcp.org for more information about the process or if experiencing technical difficulties.

JULY 25 – 27

BLOOD DRIVEs in OC