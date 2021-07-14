Coming events for July 15, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
JULY 13 - 17
GERMANNA CONFERENCE
The 64th annual Germanna Foundation Conference will be held virtually July 13-17. Conference sessions Tuesday through Thursday will focus on programming at Germanna and opportunities to support its mission. Those sessions are free and open to all. Friday and Saturday programs will focus on the four cultures that intersect at Germanna: Native American, English, African American, and German. Each day has three live sessions which start at 1 p.m. daily. The cost to attend each day is $30. Visit www.germanna.org to register or for more information.
JULY 15
FINDING AND EXCAVATING ARCHAEOLOGICAL SITES
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a walking tour titled, “Finding and Excavating Archaeological Sites,” Thursday, July 15, at 1 p.m. Learn how different archaeological methods are used to find, excavate, and reconstruct buildings and learn about the past. The cost is $25 per adult, $13 per child, with children 6 and under admitted for free. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.
JULY 17
CLAY PLAY DAY
The Arts Center In Orange announces an upcoming Clay Play Day Saturday, July 17, outside on Short Street in Orange. The community is invited to decorate sculptures that ultimately will be displayed on Main Street. Three clay creation stations will be set up to learn about the basics of working with clay and to create other clay-related items. The event is co-sponsored by the Orange Downtown Alliance, Amaco and Clay Works Supplies. For more information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com or call 672-7311.
JULY 18
QUILLING WORKSHOP
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a quilling workshop Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes all materials and supplies for this ancient papercraft. Advance payment required. Call 672-1776 for more information or to pre-register.
CONSTITUTION 101
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a Zoom discussion with law professor Dick Howard as he discusses “The Constitution of Virginia: Defining the Political Community,” Sunday, July 18, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.
JULY 23
ARTIFACTS TELL A STORY
Join James Madison’s Montpelier Friday, July 23, at 1 p.m., to learn the stories that artifacts hold, see items we are uncovering and learn about the people that used them. The cost is $25 per adult, $13 per child, with children 6 and under admitted for free. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.
JULY 24 - 25
FOUR COUNTY PLAYERS AUDITIONS
Four County Players announce auditions for “Picasso at the Lapin Agile.” Virtual auditions will be accepted through Saturday, July 24, with in-person auditions scheduled Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. at the Barboursville Community Theater. Callbacks will be Thursday, July 29, at 7 p.m. Rehearsals begin in August and will be fully in-person. Show dates are Oct. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will be on the Four County Players Mainstage. Those 18 and older are encouraged to audition. Visit www.tinyurl.com/4k8vn8z2 to audition. Email gary@fourcp.org for more information about the process or if experiencing technical difficulties.
JULY 25 – 27
BLOOD DRIVEs in OC
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment. Locally, two blood drives are scheduled this month in Orange County. Sunday, July 25, Stonewall Harley-Davidson in Orange will hold a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. at its 385 Waugh Boulevard location. In Locust Grove, a blood drive is scheduled Tuesday, July 27, from noon to 6 p.m. at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road, Lake of the Woods. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
JULY 26 - 28
SLAVERY IN AMERICA FROM COLONIZATION TO THE PHILADELPHIA CONVENTION
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for a virtual mini-seminar, “Slavery in America From Colonization to the Philadelphia Convention,” July 26 to 28, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This virtual mini-seminar focuses on the lives of enslaved and free people of African descent in the American colonies from 1619 through the American Revolution. The program is free for members and $50 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.
JULY 27
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together presents the latest Dementia Friends Program July 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Understand what dementia is and how it manifests in someone living with dementia. The program is free and will be held virtually. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms. A Zoom link will be sent to those who register. The program is offered in partnership with Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, Leading Edge and Dementia Friends Virginia. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
JULY 27 - AUG. 10
VIRTUAL CAREGIVER SERIES
Aging Together is offering a free, virtual summer caregiver series from June through August. The six-session series offers information and education on the challenges of caregiving. Each session is one hour and begins at 10 a.m. The series is for family and professional caregivers. Sessions are July 27, August 10 and August 24. Attend one or as many as you’d like. Those who participated in all six sessions will receive a certificate. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming programs. Each program will have a separate registration. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
JULY 29 – 31
ARTS CENTER OUTDOOR SUMMER CAMP
The Arts Center in Orange is planning for an outdoor summer camp at Verling Park in Gordonsville July 29-31. The camp is a summer arts project to engage and inspire teenagers aged 12-17 to explore personal expression through pattern and shape. They will sculpt large, 3D butterflies, paint environmental poles and a bench. This immersive art camp is focused on the artist process, opportunities for professional artists, unique expression, outdoor sculpture, and painting techniques. The camp will feature artist Annie Temmink and begins at 11 a.m. each day. The cost of camp is $25 per participant. For more information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com or call 672-7311.
AUG. 5
“LEPIDOPTERA” EXHIBIT OPENING
The Arts Center In Orange announces its next exhibit, “Lepidoptera,” opening with a reception Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. The moth-centric exhibit will feature works by Deborah Davis and Anthony Childs. For more information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com or call 672-7311.
AUG. 7 - 8
Battle of Cedar Mountain living history
Friends of Cedar Mountain will hold a living history and battle commemoration event Aug. 7 to 8.Activities for all ages include: Union and Confederate camps; weapons demonstration; interactive school of the soldier; children’s history tent with activities; 19th century photography demonstration; signal corps demonstration and a memorial ceremony. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 8. A full schedule is available at www.friendsofcedarmountain.org/annual-event/. The event will be held at 9465 General Winder Road in Culpeper County. Contact info@friendsofcedarmountain.org for more information.
AUG. 20 – 29
CHAMBER RESTAURANT WEEK
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce will hold a restaurant week event highlighting local eateries Aug. 20 to 29. The event will celebrate Orange County’s culinary talent with special menus and surprises. Businesses interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com. Visit www.orangevachamber.com for more information.
AUG. 28
BLACK BUSINESS EXPO
The George Washington Carver Alumni Association will host a Black business expo Saturday, Aug. 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Route 15 Carver School. Vendors can participate for $25 and there will be a number of Black-owned businesses, food trucks, speakers and entertainment. This is a rain or shine event. Proceeds benefit the association’s scholarship fund. For more information or to participate, email blkexpoinfo@gmail.com or call (540) 229-3660.
SEPT. 11
HONOR OUR HEROES AT ORANGE STREET FESTIVAL
Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce will host the 46th annual Orange Street Festival in downtown Orange. The street festival annually features more than 200 artisan, craft and commercial vendors, a variety of food and beverage vendors, live music, a kid’s zone, and beer/wine garden. This year’s event, on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, will pay special tribute to Orange County’s heroes. Visit www.orangevachamber.com for information. Vendors interested in participating should contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com.
NOTICES
“NOW THIS...EXTRAS”
The Orange County Historical Society presents the latest in its “History-to-Go” virtual programs, “Now This … Extras,” a collection of out-takes that didn’t make it in the original documentary about WJMA Radio. These extras offer an informative and sometimes humorous glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of the local radio station. A question-and-answer session with WJMA alumni and documentary producers Phil Audibert and Ross Hunter will follow. To view the video, visit www.youtube/eIeIITWapiE. The historical society is open Monday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m. for family and historical research, book and CD sales. It is located at 130 Caroline Street, Orange.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
SUMMER CAMPS AT CULPEPER SPORT AND FITNESS
Culpeper Sport & Fitness welcomes young athletes to build their skills and have fun during sports day camps. Tennis camps for ages 5-12 will be held June 14-17 and July 12-15 and for ages 10-18 on June 28-July 1. Participants will be grouped by age and level of play for drills, footwork, agility and team building. Speed and agility camp supporting improved sports performance for middle and high school athletes will be held from June 14-17. Tumbling camp will be held July 6-8 and focus on skill building, fundamentals, conditioning, flexibility and games. Camps will follow CDC and state health and safety protocols. For additional information, contact culpepersport.com or (540) 825-0000.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.