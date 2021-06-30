Coming events for July 1, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
JUNE 30
CANDIDATE MEET-AND-GREET
Just Orange presents Community Conversations featuring candidates for local and state offices Wednesday, June 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Taylor Park in downtown Orange. Candidates planning to attend include: 30th District Delegate Nick Freitas and challenger Annette Hyde, as well as the three candidates running for the District 3 seat on the Orange County Board of Supervisors: incumbent Keith Marshall and challengers Donald Brooks and Ellen Pitera. Light refreshments will be available.
July 1-2
BLOOD DRIVE AT OPC
The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment. Locally, Orange Presbyterian Church is holding a blood drive Thursday, July 1, from 1:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday, July 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 162 West Main Street, Orange. Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
JULY 2
PLAYIN’ IN THE PARK
Orange County Parks and Recreation announces the return of its annual Independence Day weekend celebration, “Playin’ in the Park,” Friday, July 2, beginning at 6 p.m. A fireworks display will begin at dark. The program is held at Booster Park at 11177 Bloomsbury Road, Orange. WJMA will broadcast live on-site from 6 to 8 p.m., followed by live music from The MoJo Jam at 8 p.m. Children will be able to experience a variety of commercial and emergency service vehicles in touch-a-truck activities. This year’s event will not feature bounce-houses or other community-based games. Participants are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets, food and water. No alcohol is permitted. Food vendors will be on-site. For more information, contact the OCPR at 672-5435 or view the Facebook Live event page for Playin’ in the Park.
FORT GERMANNA PUBLIC ACCESS DAY
The Germanna Foundation will hold a free public access day at the Fort Germanna site Friday, July 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors will get the chance to see the progress made by archaeologists searching for the fort commissioned by Lt. Governor Alexander Spotswood in 1714. Hear about the everyday experiences of the English, the German settlers and the African American populations who lived and worked at Germanna. The event is free, but tickets are limited. Visit germanna.org or Eventbrite.com for tickets.
JULY 2 - 3
FIRST FRIDAYS AND DOWNTOWN ART WALK
Gordonsville’s First Fridays event series returns Friday, July 2, downtown with music from The Unsuitables on the steps of town hall and food from The 106 food truck and B-Radd and Honey. The event runs from 5 to 8 p.m., with a number of dowtown businesses staying open later for customers. The following day, Saturday, July 3, downtown Gordonsville will hold a Main Street art market from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with various local artists, crafters and artisans offering a variety of locally made products for sale. The First Friday series was created by Main Street Events. For more information, visit www.mainstreeteventsgordonsville.com.
JULY 3
MUSEUM TIE-DYE T-SHIRT PROGRAM
Join the James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. for a free children’s patriotic tie-dye T-shirt program. Kids can enjoy learning the techniques of tie dying and create their own patriotic-themed tee shirt to celebrate both Independence Day and the museum’s 45th anniversary. Light refreshments will be provided. The program is free but RSVPs to 672-1776 are appreciated.
July 7
HANDBELL RINGERS WANTED
A group of handbell ringers is looking to start a community handbell choir in Orange County and holding an organizational meeting and rehearsal Wednesday, July 7, at 6:15 p.m. in the Orange Presbyterian Church music room. All those interested are invited to attend. At least 12 participants (with some handbell experience) are needed. For more information, contact Al Packard at 672-3322.
July 9
TERRI ALLARD TRIO CONCERT
Four County Players and Silver Fox present “Back to Barboursville,” the Terri Allard Trio with Jim Taggart and Sonny Layne live in concert Friday, July 9, at 8 p.m. This will be Four County’s first main stage show since March 2020. The one-night-only concert will feature songs and stories that celebrate community and connection. Seating is limited. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased online at www.fourcp.org or by calling the box office at 832-5355. Seating is limited to 100 patrons and please note COVID-19 protocols within the theater. For more information, email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.
JULY 9 - 16
4CP SUMMER CAMP
Four County Players announces it will offer its traditional summer camp and a production intensive camp both in-person this summer. The traditional camp will be spread over two weeks. For COVID safety, Four County Players is reducing the number of campers and staff for each week, and participants are asked to sign up for one session only. Session 1 will be held July 9-13, with session 2 July 12-16. Campers who have signed up for the traditional camp may also sign up for the production intensive (July 26-30), though campers do not have to participate in the traditional camp to attend the intensive camp. Details and registration can be found at www.fourcp.org. For questions, contact Tres Wells at tres@fourcp.org.
July 13
DANCE CLASSES AT 4CP
Dance classes are back at Four County Players. Beginning July 13, Geri Carlson Sauls will be teaching a six-week session of either jazz or tap, with an emphasis on theatrical dancing as well as technique. Signing up for this class requires a full six-week commitment. The deadline to register is Saturday, July 10. Classes are open to ages 12 and up. Classes are $60 per person and are held from 5:30 to 6:30 or 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Tuesday evenings. For additional information or to register, visit www.fourcp.org/dance.
JULY 13 - AUG. 10
VIRTUAL CAREGIVER SERIES
Aging Together is offering a free, virtual summer caregiver series from June through August. The six-session series offers information and education on the challenges of caregiving. Each session is one hour and begins at 10 a.m. The series is for family and professional caregivers. Sessions are July 13, July 27, August 10 and August 24. Attend one or as many as you’d like. Those who participated in all six sessions will receive a certificate. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming programs. Each program will have a separate registration. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
JULY 13 - 17
GERMANNA CONFERENCE
The 64th annual Germanna Foundation Conference will be held virtually July 13-17. Conference sessions Tuesday through Thursday will focus on programming about Germanna and opportunities to support its mission. Those sessions are free and open to all. Friday and Saturday programs will focus on the four cultures that intersect at Germanna: Native American, English, African American, and German. Each day has three live sessions which start at 1 p.m. daily. The cost to attend each day is $30. Visit www.germanna.org to register or for more information.
CLAY PLAY DAY
The Arts Center In Orange announces an upcoming Clay Play Day Saturday, July 17, outside on Short Street in Orange. The community is invited to decorate sculptures that ultimately will be displayed on Main Street. Three clay creation stations will be set up to learn about the basics of working with clay and to create other clay-related items. The event is co-sponsored by the Orange Downtown Alliance, Amaco and Clay Works Supplies. For more information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com or call 672-7311.
JULY 18
QUILLING WORKSHOP
The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage will hold a quilling workshop Sunday, July 18, at 2 p.m. The cost is $15 and includes all materials and supplies for this ancient papercraft. Advance payment required. Call 672-1776 for more information or to pre-register.
JULY 27
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together presents the latest Dementia Friends Program July 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Understand what dementia is and how it manifests in someone living with dementia. The program is free and will be held virtually. Register at www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms. A Zoom link will be sent to those who register. The program is offered in partnership with Piedmont Dementia Education Committee, Leading Edge and Dementia Friends Virginia. Call (540) 829-6405 for more information.
AUG. 5
“LEPIDOPTERA” EXHIBIT OPENING
The Arts Center In Orange announces its next exhibit, “Lepidoptera,” opening with a reception Thursday, Aug. 5, at 6 p.m. The moth-centric exhibit will feature works by Deborah Davis and Anthony Childs. For more information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com or call 672-7311.
NOTICES
“NOW THIS...EXTRAS”
The Orange County Historical Society presents the latest in its “History-to-Go” virtual programs, “Now This … Extras,” a collection of out-takes that didn’t make it in the original documentary about WJMA Radio. These extras offer an informative and sometimes humorous glimpse into the behind-the-scenes world of the local radio station. A question-and-answer session with WJMA alumni and documentary producers Phil Audibert and Ross Hunter will follow. To view the video, visit www.youtube/eIeIITWapiE. The historical society is open Monday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m. for family and historical research, book and CD sales. It is located at 130 Caroline Street, Orange.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS
Hospice of the Piedmont is seeking volunteers for a variety of roles, including those with specialties such as certified pet therapists, certified massage therapists and military veterans. Hospice is seeking volunteers in Orange, Madison, Greene, Albemarle, Culpeper and throughout the rest of its service region. All volunteer roles are non-medical. Training is conducted online. Those interested are asked to complete an application at www.hopva.org or contact Patty Swain at (434) 817-6917 to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of Hospice of the Piedmont volunteers.
ARTS CENTER OUTDOOR SUMMER CAMP
The Arts Center In Orange is planning for an outdoor summer camp at Verling Park in late July. The camp will be for children ages 12 to 17 and will feature artist Annie Temmink. For more information, visit www.artscenterinorange.com or call 672-7311.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are now being held in person every Thursday night at 7p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church at 162 W. Main St., Orange, and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. All are welcome. For more information, call 672-5696.
GCC MACHINING CERTIFICATION
Machining certification training is available through Germanna Community College Training Center for Workforce and Community Education. All machining courses are taught onsite at the state-of-the-art New Pathways Tech Machinist School on the Carver Center Complex in Rapidan. Enrollment is ongoing. Learn more at https://bit.ly/2RNT2CE or call to register (540) 891-3012.
SUMMER CAMPS AT CULPEPER SPORT AND FITNESS
Culpeper Sport & Fitness welcomes young athletes to build their skills and have fun during sports day camps. Tennis camps for ages 5-12 will be held June 14-17 and July 12-15 and for ages 10-18 on June 28-July 1. Participants will be grouped by age and level of play for drills, footwork, agility and team building. Speed and agility camp supporting improved sports performance for middle and high school athletes will be held from June 14-17. Tumbling camp will be held July 6-8 and focus on skill building, fundamentals, conditioning, flexibility and games. Camps will follow CDC and state health and safety protocols. For additional information, contact culpepersport.com or (540) 825-0000.
PICKLEBALL RETURNS
Pickleball returns to the Trevilians tennis courts Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The program and equipment is provided by Louisa County Parks and Recreation. There is no cost. To register for instruction, contact Annette Hayes, USA Pickleball Association Ambassador at (434) 960-5860.
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.