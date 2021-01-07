Coming events for Jan. 7, 2021

NOTICES

POST MEETINGS CANCELED

American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.

CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT

The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.

AL-ANON MEETING