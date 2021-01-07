Coming events for Jan. 7, 2021

NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
Normally the Orange County Historical Society doesn’t have a December program, but this year, thanks to its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the society is offering, “Buried Above Ground,” by Ray Ezell. The video introduces the fascinating tradition of people intentionally placing objects within building walls, and why they may have done so. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
Through Jan. 15
Montpelier closed for maintenance
James Madison’s Montpelier will be closed Jan. 1-15 for maintenance and repairs. The grounds and house will reopen under its winter schedule beginning Jan. 16. From Jan. 16 through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, plus Martin Luther King Day and Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
JAN. 8
OCYC BLOOD DRIVE
The Orange County Youth Council will host a blood drive Friday, Jan. 8, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Orange Presbyterian Church. Participants need to schedule a donation time at www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive-advanced and enter 22960. Walk-ups are not allowed because of the COVID-19 crisis.
JAN. 12
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
JAN. 17
RVFD DRIVE-THRU PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department is planning a drive-thru pork tenderloin dinner Sunday, Jan. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the firehouse in Rapidan. The menu includes pork tenderloin, baked apples, green beans, mashed potatoes, rolls, beverages and desserts. Meals will be take-out only. Dinners cost $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will benefit the department’s building fund.
THROUGH JAN. 22
“DEMYSTIFY” EXHIBIT
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Demystify, Exploring the Ways Artists Work,” continuing through Jan. 22. The exhibit features artwork by Pam Black, Virginia Donelson and Becky Parrish. Visitors must schedule a time to view the exhibit. Appointments are accepted online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by calling 672-7311.
Jan. 26
LOCUST GROVE BLOOD DRIVE
A Red Cross blood drive will be held Tuesday, Jan. 26, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Lake of the Woods Community Center at 110 Sweetbriar Park Road. Individuals can schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
NOTICES
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
