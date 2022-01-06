Coming events for Jan. 6, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

JAN. 6

RRHD DRIVE-THROUGH COVID TESTING

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department is located at 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station. The parking lot will open at 3 p.m. and the first 300 individuals will be tested. This one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and the event will happen rain or shine. Participants don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 hotline at (540) 308-6072 or email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov. For the latest on COVID-19, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

JAN. 7

ONE-DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION DEADLINE