Coming events for Jan. 6, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
JAN. 6
RRHD DRIVE-THROUGH COVID TESTING
On Thursday, Jan. 6, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District will offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department. The fire department is located at 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station. The parking lot will open at 3 p.m. and the first 300 individuals will be tested. This one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and the event will happen rain or shine. Participants don’t have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested. For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 hotline at (540) 308-6072 or email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov. For the latest on COVID-19, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
JAN. 7
ONE-DISC GOLF TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION DEADLINE
Orange County Parks and Recreation announces a new disc golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 22. The “One-Disc-Erland” is unique in that the only disc allowed will be the secret commemorative tournament disc provided at check-in. Leave your disc bag at home. The disc is a mid-range model produced in entry-level plastic, and it will be the same model and weight for all players. This is a single-round, 18-hole tournament with a maximum of 36 players. The tournament is co-ed and players should be 16 years or older. Pre-registration ($25) is required and the registration deadline is Jan. 7. In the event of inclement weather, the event makeup date will be Feb. 5. To register, contact OCPR at (540) 672-5435.
JAN. 9 - 10
FOUR COUNTY PLAYERS’ AUDITIONS
Four County Players announce auditions for “It Shoulda Been You” Sunday, Jan. 9 and Monday, Jan. 10 at the Barboursville Community Theater. Director Edward Warwick White and music director Kristin Baltes are looking for a diverse, dynamic, fun, and funny cast of strong singers and actors ages 18 and up. To audition, sign up at http://shorturl.at/lpvD8. Questions about the show? Email the director at edward@fourcp.org. Questions about the audition process or having technical difficulties? Email auditions@fourcp.org.
Jan. 11
RRCS MEETING
Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at (540) 825-3100, extension 3213.
JAN. 12
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 12. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.
Through Jan. 14
MONTPELIER CLOSED FOR WINTER MAINTENANCE
James Madison’s Montpelier will be closed to the public for its annual January maintenance schedule. This includes the gardens, grounds, and trails. Montpelier will reopen Saturday, Jan. 15.
Jan. 16
CONSTITUTION 101
Join James Madison’s Montpelier for the latest in its Constitution 101 series—a conversation with Beau Breslin, author of of “A Constitution for the Living: Imagining How Five Generations of Americans Would Rewrite the Nation’s Fundamental Law.” The program will be Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. It is free for members and $5 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit www.montpelier.org.
JAN. 31
PCA/direct care class
The Orange County Department of Social Services adult education program is offering a personal care aid/direct care class Jan. 31 through Feb. 11. The class is 40 hours per week for two weeks. It will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no make-up days. It is limited to six participants and all must have a COVID-19 vaccination and undergo a background check. The cost is $225. For more information or to register, call (540) 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.
NOTICES
AARP TAX AIDE PLANS
The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting January 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.