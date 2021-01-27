Coming events for Jan. 28, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
Jan. 28
DMV CONNECT
The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), in partnership with the Orange County Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office, will return to Orange County to offer DMV Connect services through Thursday, Jan. 28, by appointment only. Services will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Gordon Building, located at 112 West Main Street, Orange. DMV Connect offers: REAL ID, drivers’ licenses, identification cards (adult and child), disabled parking placards, vehicle titles, address changes, vehicle registrations, E-ZPass transponders, compliance summaries and transcripts. For additional information, visit www.dmvNOW.com/DMV2GO.
Jan. 30
SCOUT SPAGHETTI TAKE-OUT DINNER
Boy Scout Troop 14 will hold a take-out spaghetti dinner Saturday, Jan. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. All meals will be served to-go. There will be no eat-in meals served. Dinners include spaghetti with meat or meatless sauce and garlic bread. Each meal will be based on a donation with no set price. All donations will benefit the troop.
January 31
OCAAHS ANNUAL MEETING
Sunday, Jan. 31, the Orange County African American Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting virtually at 2 p.m. It will be less than an hour long and include an annual report, the election of board members and a special presentation, “The Untold African American History Centered at the Corner of Church and Chapman Streets.” Zann Nelson and Bruce Monroe will host a video visit to the portion of the historic district in the Town of Orange that was once a vibrant African-American commercial and residential area. During this short program, Monroe and Nelson will share plans to develop a small park there that will further interpret the history and engage the community. To register for the Zoom meeting, please visit www.ocaahs.org.
Feb. 3
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING
The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet via ZOOM on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and requested to sign in to ZOOM prior to the start of the meeting, beginning at 6:45 p.m. The link for the ZOOM meeting, as well as a telephone number for anyone not able to participate via the internet, will be available on the Gordonsville Friends of the Library blog and Facebook page.
Feb. 9
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The RRCS Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
Feb. 19 – 28
RESTAURANT WEEK
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is asking local restaurants to participate in an upcoming Restaurant Week promotion Feb. 19 – 28. For details on participation, contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email orangevadirector@gmail.com. Visit www.orangechamber.com for additional information.
Feb. 23
Virtual Veteran’s Benefits Summit
Aging Together will present a virtual veterans benefit summit Tuesday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but participants must register. Information will be posted on the Aging Together website soon at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. For more information or to request specific service information, email info@agingtogether.org
THROUGH FEB. 28
MONTPELIER WINTER SCHEDULE
James Madison’s Montpelier is open under its winter schedule through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
NOTICES
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE
The Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, and accompanist Brittany Bache, appreciates the community’s support of its virtual 2020 Christmas concert and notes it is making preparations for a spring concert. Information about rehearsals will be forthcoming. All singers are welcome.
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Buried Above Ground,” by Ray Ezell. The video introduces the fascinating tradition of people intentionally placing objects within building walls, and why they may have done so. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.