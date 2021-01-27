Coming events for Jan. 28, 2021

If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.

NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED

As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Buried Above Ground,” by Ray Ezell. The video introduces the fascinating tradition of people intentionally placing objects within building walls, and why they may have done so. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.

