Coming events for Jan. 27, 2022

JAN. 21-30

CHAMBER RESTAURANT WEEK

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third Restaurant Week Jan. 21 through 30 with nearly two dozen participating establishments. The event celebrates local restaurants which are offering special menus during the promotion. For more information or to participate, call 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com.

Jan. 27

Holladay Exhibit opening reception

The James Madison Museum or Orange County Heritage announces the opening of its Holladay Exhibit, Thursday, Jan. 27, at 5:30 p.m. RSVPS are appreciated at (540) 672-1776 and those attending the free event are asked to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated and boostered. The museum is located at 129 Caroline Street, Orange and parking is available in the museum’s West Church Street lot.

Jan. 30

VALENTINE QUILLING WORKSHOP

The James Madison Museum or Orange County Heritage announces a Valentine quilling workshop, Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. The cost is $15 per person and includes all supplies. The event is hosted by Paint it Orange in conjunction with the museum. RSVPS are appreciated at (540) 672-1776. The museum is located at 129 Caroline Street, Orange and parking is available in the museum’s West Church Street lot.

O.C. Historical Society annual meeting

The Orange County Historical Society will hold its annual meeting virtually Sunday, Jan. 30, at 2 p.m. From a Captain in Mosby’s Rangers to a simple farmhand, from an astute businessman to the founder of a prestigious boarding school in Virginia, Robert Stringfellow Walker is a study in perseverance and determination. This fascinating story is told by his grandson, Frank Walker Jr., and it is illustrated by family and archival school photographs. View the program at www.orangecovahist.org (click on “History to Go”) and follow steps to this latest addition. Links to the meeting will be sent out to the members. The OCHS is open for from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at at 130 Caroline Street, Orange.

JAN. 31

PCA/DIRECT CARE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services adult education program is offering a personal care aid/direct care class Jan. 31 through Feb. 11. The class is 40 hours per week for two weeks. It will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no make-up days. It is limited to six participants and all must have a COVID-19 vaccination and undergo a background check. The cost is $225. For more information or to register, call (540) 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

FEB. 2

FREE BUSINESS WORKSHOPS

The Orange County Economic Development Office, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC), is hosting two free business development opportunities. A virtual workshop, Build Your Social Media Plan for 2022, and virtual one-on-one counseling sessions will be offered on Wednesday, Feb. 2. This event is free to all local businesses. To reserve a seat at the workshop and receive dial-in credentials, businesses can register online at https://bit.ly/3343vzR.

G’VILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING

The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet in-person in the community room of the Gordonsville Library, 319 N. Main St., Gordonsville, Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom. The Zoom link is available on the GFOL blog and Facebook page. Anyone interested in supporting the library is invited to attend.

LOW EMT COURSE

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Rescue Squad is sponsoring an emergency medical technician course starting Feb. 2. The cost is $600 (plus book) and is reimbursed by the LOW Squad for those who join and complete the course. Those interested should send an email to emtclass@lowfr29.com for more information.

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Feb. 2 for bingo. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

FEB. 3

STAGE AND SCREEN SPECTACULAR

Stage Alive Community Concert Association presents the Peacherine Ragtime Society Orchestra’s “Stage and Screen Spectacular” Thursday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at Eastern View High School. Single-admission tickets are $25 at the door. Season tickets to the concert association annual line-up can be purchased at the concert with credit for the single ticket admission. For more information, contact Peter Williams at (540) 972-7117 or Ed Kessler at (540) 972-8364.

FEB. 4 - 13

WINTER BREAK TICKETS ON SALE

Four County Players and Culpeper Wellness Foundation present “Winter Break,” by Joe Calarco, a Teen Arts Project Production, directed by Geri Carlson Sauls, Feb. 4 - 13 on the main stage at the Barboursville Community Theater. Tickets are $15 per person. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.fourcp.org, call (540) 832-5355 or email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.

THROUGH FEB. 7

COME SING WITH US

The Blue Ridge Chorale (BRC), a community choir, has announced its 2022 season. Singers are invited to join them for their first rehearsal on Monday, Jan. 24 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with rehearsals beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person until Monday, Feb. 7. Singers also can register online by visiting the Blue Ridge Chorale website at www.brcsings.com.

FEB. 8

RRCS MEETING

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. at 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper. Individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend and participate should contact Deanne Cockerill at (540) 825-3100, extension 3213.

Feb. 12

BATTLEFIELD TOUR

Join a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) historian for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3800 men killed or wounded. The tour will be held Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org

Feb. 22 - March 29

OUR CONSITUTION’S DNA

The James Madison Museum or Orange County Heritage announces a five-part series titled, “Our Constitution’s DNA.” The series is available in-person and via zoom. Sessions are held Tuesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 through March 29, with topics including: The Miracle Constitution, The Classical Constitution, The Republican Constitution, The Deliberative Constitution and The Enduring Constitution. RSVPS for in-person attendance are appreciated at (540) 672-1776.The museum is located at 129 Caroline Street, Orange and parking is available in the museum’s West Church Street lot.

FEB. 26

SAFE BENEFIT

Services to Abused Families (SAFE) will hold a limited-attendance Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Refinery at 120 West Culpeper Street, Culpeper. Only 120 tickets will be sold for $100 each, and participants will enjoy light refreshments, dancing, an open bar and the chance to win more than a dozen luxury prize packages. For more information, visit www.safejourneys.org or email info@safejourneys.org.

March 5

RAPPAHANNOCK HUNT RACES

After taking a year off because of Covid, the Rappahannock Hunt Races celebrate their return and the start of the 2022 Virginia Point-to-Point season on March 5 at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve (off Rt. 522), Boston. Post time is 1 p.m. and gates open at 10 a.m.. This “day at the races” makes for a great al fresco outing for families, friends and kids of all ages, complete with wide open spaces, fresh air, spectacular views, beautiful horses, and much more.

MARCH 9

OC JOB FAIR

An Orange County job fair is scheduled Wednesday, March 9.

Job seekers! Businesses that would like to participate in the job fair should contact Marty Bywaters-Baldwin with the Orange County Workforce Center at marty.baldwin@fredgoodwill.org or call (540) 661-3419. The Workforce Center at 127 Belleview Avenue, Orange, also offers job seekers assistance with resume writing and interview skills.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17.

Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.

WFS ART EXHIBIT

The Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School announces a new exhibit, “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. The exhibit will be on display through March 5. Exhibit viewing hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masks required). To see the virtual exhibition, visit www.woodberry.org.