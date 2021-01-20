Coming events for Jan. 21, 2021

THROUGH JAN. 22
“DEMYSTIFY” EXHIBIT
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Demystify, Exploring the Ways Artists Work,” continuing through Jan. 22. The exhibit features artwork by Pam Black, Virginia Donelson and Becky Parrish. Visitors must schedule a time to view the exhibit. Appointments are accepted online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by calling 672-7311.
Jan. 23
BATTLEFIELD HISTORY TOUR
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour begins at 10 a.m. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, at 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org
Jan. 26
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together presents a virtual one-hour Dementia Friends Training certification session Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To register, visit www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms.html (www.agingtogether.org and go to the programs tab). Those who register will receive a Zoom link for the training session in a response email. The event is free and offered in partnership with the Piedmont Education Dementia Committee, Leading Age and Dementia Friends Virginia.
Jan. 30
SCOUT SPAGHETTI TAKE-OUT DINNER
Boy Scout Troop 14 will hold a take-out spaghetti dinner Saturday, Jan. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. All meals will be served to-go. There will be no eat-in meals served. Dinners include spaghetti with meat or meatless sauce and garlic bread. Each meal will be based on a donation with no set price. All donations will benefit the troop.
Jan. 31
OCAAHS ANNUAL MEETING
Sunday, Jan. 31, the Orange County African American Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting virtually beginning at 2 p.m. The meeting will feature a special presentation by OCAAHS Historian Zann Nelson. All are welcome. Visit www.ocaahs.org to register.
Feb. 3
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING
The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet via ZOOM on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and requested to sign in to ZOOM prior to the start of the meeting, beginning at 6:45 p.m. The link for the ZOOM meeting, as well as a telephone number for anyone not able to participate via the internet, will be available on the Gordonsville Friends of the Library blog and Facebook page.
Feb. 23
Virtual Veteran’s Benefits Summit
Aging Together will present a virtual veterans benefit summit Tuesday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but participants must register. Information will be posted on the Aging Together website soon at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. For more information or to request specific service information, email info@agingtogether.org.
Through Feb. 28
Montpelier Winter schedule
James Madison’s Montpelier is open under its winter schedule through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
NOTICES
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE
The Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, and accompanist Brittany Bache, appreciates the community’s support of its virtual 2020 Christmas concert and notes it is making preparations for a spring concert. Information about rehearsals will be forthcoming. All singers are welcome.
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.