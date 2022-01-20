Coming events for Jan. 20, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

JAN. 21-30

CHAMBER RESTAURANT WEEK

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third Restaurant Week Jan. 21 through 30 with nearly two dozen participating establishments. The event celebrates local restaurants which are offering special menus during the promotion. For more information or to participate, call 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com.

JAN. 22

BOY SCOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER

Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. The dine-in or take-out meal includes meat or vegetable sauce, and garlic bread. Each meal will be donation-based with no set price. All donations go toward Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 to help scouts pay their annual dues, for summer camp and annual recharter. For more information, call 672-8974.

FOOD DRIVE RESCHEDULED

Icy road conditions on Martin Luther King Jr. Day prompted the Orange County Democrats to reschedule their food drive honoring Dr. King’s life and legacy. Non-perishable goods will be gratefully accepted outside the organization’s headquarters at 111 Chapman Street, Orange, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 22. Items collected will benefit the Love Outreach Food Pantry in Orange. Items needed include: cereal; mac and cheese; canned fruit, including applesauce, peaches, pineapple, pears, fruit cocktail; canned meat, including tuna, chicken, salmon, ham, Spam; canned vegetables, including mixed, spinach, asparagus, carrots, whole potatoes, okra, corn, green beans, peas, beets; tomato items, including stewed, whole, sliced, diced; canned beans, including black beans, pinto, garbanzo, kidney, baked, pork and beans; spaghetti sauce; canned soup; Cup of Soup; Oodles of Noodles; jelly; peanut butter; ketchup; mustard; mayonnaise; pancake mix; syrup; salt and pepper; rice; dry beans. For more information, contact Ellen Wessell at (540) 222-3439.

Jan. 24

COME SING WITH US

The Blue Ridge Chorale (BRC), a community choir, has announced its 2022 season. Singers are invited to join them for their first rehearsal on Monday, Jan. 24 at Culpeper Baptist Church (Sanctuary), 318 S. West Street, Culpeper. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. with rehearsals beginning at 6:30 p.m. Those interested can sign up in person until Monday, Feb. 7. Singers also can register online by visiting the Blue Ridge Chorale website at www.brcsings.com.

JAN. 26

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Orange County Public Safety Building near the Orange County Airport at 10:30 a.m. (Masks not required.) The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

JAN. 31

PCA/DIRECT CARE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services adult education program is offering a personal care aid/direct care class Jan. 31 through Feb. 11. The class is 40 hours per week for two weeks. It will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no make-up days. It is limited to six participants and all must have a COVID-19 vaccination and undergo a background check. The cost is $225. For more information or to register, call (540) 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

FEB. 2

FREE BUSINESS WORKSHOPS

The Orange County Economic Development Office, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC), is hosting two free business development opportunities. A virtual workshop, Build Your Social Media Plan for 2022, and virtual one-on-one counseling sessions will be offered on Wednesday, Feb. 2. This event is free to all local businesses. To reserve a seat at the workshop and receive dial-in credentials, businesses can register online at https://bit.ly/3343vzR.

GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING

The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet in-person in the community room of the Gordonsville Library, 319 N. Main St., Gordonsville, Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be accessible via Zoom. The Zoom link is available on the GFOL blog and Facebook page. Anyone interested in supporting the library is invited to attend.

LOW EMT COURSE

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Rescue Squad is sponsoring an emergency medical technician course starting Feb. 2. The cost is $600 (plus book) and is reimbursed by the LOW Squad for those who join and complete the course. Those interested should send an email to emtclass@lowfr29.com for more information.

FEB. 26

SAFE BENEFIT

Services to Abused Families (SAFE) will hold a limited-attendance Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Refinery at 120 West Culpeper Street, Culpeper. Only 120 tickets will be sold for $100 each, and participants will enjoy light refreshments, dancing, an open bar and the chance to win more than a dozen luxury prize packages. For more information, visit www.safejourneys.org or email info@safejourneys.org.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.

WFS ART EXHIBIT

The Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School announces a new exhibit, “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. The exhibit will be on display through March 5. Exhibit viewing hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masks required). To see the virtual exhibition, visit www.woodberry.org.