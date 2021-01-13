Coming events for Jan. 14, 2021

Jan. 14
“FIRST PRINCIPLES” PROGRAM
James Madison’s Montpelier presents “First Principles: What America’s Founders Learned from the Greeks and Romans and How That Shaped Our Country” with author Thomas Ricks Thursday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. Ricks will be joined by Montpelier Executive Vice President and Chief Curator Elizabeth Chew. Register online at www.montpelier.org and receive a link to participate virtually.
JAN. 17
CANCELED: RVFD DRIVE-THRU PORK DINNER
The Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department drive-thru pork tenderloin dinner scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 17, has been canceled until further notice.
CONSTITUTION 101
James Madison’s Montpelier presents “The Constitutional Convention of 1787” with professor and author Stuart Leibiger, Sunday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members.Register online at www.montpelier.org and receive a link to participate virtually.
Jan. 18
FOOD DRIVES
The Orange County Democratic Committee and the Lake of the Woods Democratic Club are sponsoring food drives at two locations on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be collected at the Love Outreach Food Pantry (252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange) and at the Lake of the Woods front gate for the Wilderness Food Pantry.
THROUGH JAN. 22
“DEMYSTIFY” EXHIBIT
The Arts Center In Orange presents its latest exhibit, “Demystify, Exploring the Ways Artists Work,” continuing through Jan. 22. The exhibit features artwork by Pam Black, Virginia Donelson and Becky Parrish. Visitors must schedule a time to view the exhibit. Appointments are accepted online at www.artscenterinorange.com or by calling 672-7311.
Jan. 23
Battlefield history tour
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen.Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour begins at 10 a.m. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, at 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan.
To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org
Jan. 26
DEMENTIA FRIENDS TRAINING
Aging Together presents a virtual one-hour Dementia Friends Training certification session Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. To register, visit www.agingtogether.org/upcomingprograms.html (www.agingtogether.org and go to the programs tab). Those who register will receive a Zoom link for the training session in a response email. The event is free and offered in partnership with the Piedmont Education Dementia Committee, Leading Age and Dementia Friends Virginia. Dementia Friends is a growing movement developed with the goal of creating awareness in communities about what dementia is, the many ways it is manifested, and how people can respond and help when they encounter someone who seems confused.
Jan. 30
SCOUT SPAGHETTI TAKE-OUT DINNER
Boy Scout Troop 14 will hold a take-out spaghetti dinner Saturday, Jan. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. All meals will be served to-go. There will be no eat-in meals served. Dinners include spaghetti with meat or meatless sauce and garlic bread. Each meal will be based on a donation with no set price. All donations will benefit the troop.
Feb. 23
Virtual Veteran’s Benefits Summit
Aging Together will present a virtual veterans benefit summit Tuesday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but participants must register. Information will be posted on the Aging Together website soon at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. For more information or to request specific service information, email info@agingtogether.org
NOTICES
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
Normally the Orange County Historical Society doesn’t have a December program, but this year, thanks to its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the society is offering, “Buried Above Ground,” by Ray Ezell. The video introduces the fascinating tradition of people intentionally placing objects within building walls, and why they may have done so. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
Montpelier closed for maintenance
James Madison’s Montpelier will be closed Jan. 1-15 for maintenance and repairs. The grounds and house will reopen under its winter schedule beginning Jan. 16. From Jan. 16 through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, plus Martin Luther King Day and Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
STEPPING THE COUNTY WELLNESS PROGRAM
Want to get rewarded for being healthy and visiting historic locations in Orange County? Orange County Parks & Recreation has partnered with Orange County Tourism to create “Stepping the County,” a free program in which participants log miles walked (or jogged, hiked, etc.) and sites visited to become eligible for rewards like t-shirts and tote bags. Recording began in August, but residents can still get involved and there’s still time to score prizes. Visit www.orangecountyva.gov/302/Events to learn more and register yourself (and/or your family) for the program. A limited number of commemorative iron-on patches remain, which will be distributed to the first 100 folks to sign up.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
