Coming events for Jan. 13, 2022

Through Jan. 14

MONTPELIER CLOSED FOR WINTER MAINTENANCE

James Madison’s Montpelier will be closed to the public for its annual January maintenance schedule. This includes the gardens, grounds, and trails. Montpelier will reopen Saturday, Jan. 15.

Jan. 16

CONSTITUTION 101

Join James Madison’s Montpelier for the latest in its Constitution 101 series—a conversation with Beau Breslin, author of of “A Constitution for the Living: Imagining How Five Generations of Americans Would Rewrite the Nation’s Fundamental Law.” The program will be Sunday, Jan. 16, at 5 p.m. It is free for members and $5 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit www.montpelier.org.

WFS ART EXHIBIT

The Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School announces a new exhibit, “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. The exhibit will be on display through March 5. There is a reception, free and open to the public, with a gallery talk by the artist in the Baker Gallery at Woodberry Forest School on Sunday, Jan. 16 from 3 to 5 p.m. Masks are required. To see the virtual exhibition, visit www.woodberry.org.

JAN. 16-17

FOUR COUNTY PLAYERS’ AUDITIONS

Four County Players announce auditions for “It Shoulda Been You” Sunday, Jan. 16 and Monday, Jan. 17 at the Barboursville Community Theater. The auditions were rescheduled following last week’s snow storm. Director Edward Warwick White and music director Kristin Baltes are looking for a diverse, dynamic, fun, and funny cast of strong singers and actors ages 18 and up. To audition, sign up at http://shorturl.at/lpvD8. Questions about the show? Email the director at edward@fourcp.org. Questions about the audition process or having technical difficulties? Email auditions@fourcp.org.

Jan. 17

MLK DAY Food Drive

The Orange County Democratic Committee again is sponsoring a food drive in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy on Monday, Jan. 17. All non-perishable items are welcome. Drop off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Love Outreach Food Pantry, 252 Blue Ridge Drive, Orange (across the street from the Town of Orange Police Department). Items needed: cereal; mac and cheese; canned fruit, including applesauce, peaches, pineapple, pears, fruit cocktail; canned meat, including tuna, chicken, salmon, ham, Spam; canned vegetables, including mixed, spinach, asparagus, carrots, whole potatoes, okra, corn, green beans, peas, beets; tomato items, including stewed, whole, sliced, diced; canned beans, including black beans, pinto, garbanzo, kidney, baked, pork and beans; spaghetti sauce; canned soup; Cup of Soup; Oodles of Noodles; jelly; peanut butter; ketchup; mustard; mayonnaise; pancake mix; syrup; salt and pepper; rice; dry beans.

JAN. 19

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Jan. 19 for lunch at La Naranja at 11:30 a.m. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

JAN. 21-30

CHAMBER RESTauRANT WEEK

The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third Restaurant Week Jan. 21 through 30 with nearly two dozen participating establishments. The event celebrates local restaurants which are offering special menus during the promotion. For more information or to participate, call 672-5216 or email occcexec@gmail.com.

JAN. 22

BOY SCOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER

Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. The dine-in or take-out meal includes meat or vegetable sauce, and garlic bread. Each meal will be donation-based with no set price. All donations go toward Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 to help scouts pay their annual dues, for summer camp and annual recharter. For more information, call 672-8974.

JAN. 31

PCA/direct care class

The Orange County Department of Social Services adult education program is offering a personal care aid/direct care class Jan. 31 through Feb. 11. The class is 40 hours per week for two weeks. It will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. There are no make-up days. It is limited to six participants and all must have a COVID-19 vaccination and undergo a background check. The cost is $225. For more information or to register, call (540) 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

FEB. 2

FREE BUSINESS WORKSHOPS

The Orange County Economic Development Office, in collaboration with the Central Virginia Small Business Development Center (CVSBDC), is hosting two free business development opportunities. A virtual workshop, Build Your Social Media Plan for 2022, and virtual one-on-one counseling sessions will be offered on Wednesday, Feb. 2. This event is free to all local businesses. To reserve a seat at the workshop and receive dial-in credentials, businesses can register online at https://bit.ly/3343vzR.

LOW EMT COURSE

Lake of the Woods Volunteer Rescue Squad is sponsoring an emergency medical technician course starting Feb. 2. The cost is $600 (plus book) and is reimbursed by the LOW Squad for those who join and complete the course. Those interested should send an email to emtclass@lowfr29.com for more information.

FEB. 26

SAFE BENEFIT

Services to Abused Families (SAFE) will hold a limited-attendance Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Refinery at 120 West Culpeper Street, Culpeper. Only 120 tickets will be sold for $100 each, and participants will enjoy light refreshments, danicing, an open bar and the chance to win more than a dozen luxury prize packages. For more information, visit www.safejourneys.org or email info@safejourneys.org.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.