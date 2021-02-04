Coming events for Feb. 4, 2021

FEB. 3
GORDONSVILLE FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING
The Gordonsville Friends of the Library will meet via ZOOM on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7 p.m. The public is invited to attend and requested to sign in to ZOOM prior to the start of the meeting, beginning at 6:45 p.m. The link for the ZOOM meeting, as well as a telephone number for anyone not able to participate via the internet, will be available on the Gordonsville Friends of the Library blog and Facebook page.
“Student Council V. Andi Johnson”
Four County Players presents “Student Council V. Andi Johnson” live on Zoom Feb. 3 - 7. An emergency online session of the student council takes a surprising turn when vice president Sam Rayburn brings controversial charges against popular president Andi Johnson. Her goal? impeachment. But she’s going to have to get her heckling colleagues and skeptical faculty adviser on board first, despite technical glitches, unreliable witnesses, and a treacherous younger sibling. To Sam, the path seems clear – but will it end in a new inauguration or some hard-won wisdom? To purchase tickets, visit wwww.fourcountyplayers.org. For more information, email 4countyplayers@fourcp.org.
RRCS PUBLIC HEARING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services Board will conduct a virtual public hearing on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m., to discuss prevention efforts in the five-county area. Check the RRCS website at www.rrcsb.org for a listing of the invitation information.
Feb. 6
COLLECTING SIGNATURES
Just Orange, the local civic action group, will be collecting signatures Saturday, Feb. 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at La Naranja (on Byrd Street) to get candidates on the ballot for the June Democratic Primary.
FEB. 9
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The RRCS Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
Feb. 13 – 15
Presidents’ Day Weekend at Montpelier
During Presidents’ Day weekend (Feb. 13 - 15), Montpelier offers a special schedule of guided outdoor tours, hybrid tours and private tours. Visit www.montpelier.org. to purchase tickets.
Feb. 18
From Trowel to Table: Ceramic Sherds Inform History Detectives at Montpelier
In this free, virtual presentation, Leslie Lambour Bouterie will lead an armchair tour of Montpelier, with a focus on the impressive collection of ceramics, to show how Montpelier’s “history detectives” collaborate to bring Montpelier and its residents to life. The tour is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
FEB. 19 – 28
RESTAURANT WEEK
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is asking local restaurants to participate in an upcoming Restaurant Week promotion Feb. 19 – 28. For details on participation, contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email orangevadirector@gmail.com. Visit www.orangechamber.com for additional information.
Feb. 20
MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE
Friends of SAFE (Services to Abused Families) will hold a “Don’t Hide Behind the Mask” Mardi Gras masquerade virtual fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 20. A total of 400 tickets will be sold at $100 each with a grand prize of $10,000 to one lucky winner. In addition, throughout the event, random ticket holders can win prizes of at least $50. For tickets or more information, visit www.safejourneys.org.
Feb. 21
Constitution 101: Amanda Frost
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Amanda Frost about her new book, “You are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers,” Sunday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
FEB. 23
VIRTUAL VETERAN’S BENEFITS SUMMIT
Aging Together will present a virtual veterans benefit summit Tuesday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but participants must register. Information will be posted on the Aging Together website soon at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. For more information or to request specific service information, email info@agingtogether.org
THROUGH FEB. 28
MONTPELIER WINTER SCHEDULE
James Madison’s Montpelier is open under its winter schedule through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, and Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
March 4
Montpelier Virtual Book Club: David O. Stewart
Historian David O. Stewart will discuss his book “George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father,” in a virtual discussion Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
March 21
Constitution 101: Jonathan Gienapp
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Jonathan Gienapp about the origins of the U.S. Constitution Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
NOTICES
MISS ORANGE COUNTY CONTEST CANCELED
The Lake of the Woods Lioness Club announced it the annual Miss Orange County contest will not occur this year due to the pandemic. The LOW Lioness Lions would have been a first time host of this wonderful event for the community, and are looking forward to presenting the event next year.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE
The Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, and accompanist Brittany Bache, appreciates the community’s support of its virtual 2020 Christmas concert and notes it is making preparations for a spring concert. Information about rehearsals will be forthcoming. All singers are welcome.
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Buried Above Ground,” by Ray Ezell. The video introduces the fascinating tradition of people intentionally placing objects within building walls, and why they may have done so. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.