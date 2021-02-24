Coming events for Feb. 25, 2021

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
FEB. 25
UNDERSTANDING COVID SCAMS
Aging Together announces a virtual program Thursday, Feb. 25, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on scams related to the current public health crisis. AARP Community Ambassador Martin Bailey will discuss how to protect yourself from scams. Registration is required at https://pamunkeylibrary.libcal.com/event/7439303.
Feb. 27
CANDIDATE PETITIONS, VOTER REGISTRATION
The Orange County Democratic Committee is sponsoring a drive-by station to collect signatures for candidates petitioning to run for political offices. Voter registration services will also be available for change of address or new Virginia voters. The Democrats will be stationed at La Naranja Restaurant at 182 Byrd Street, Orange, Saturdays, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For everyone’s safety, COVID protocols will be observed. Online petitions for candidates can be signed at www.vadempetitons.org.
Battlefield history tour
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email: info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
Feb. 28
CARS SUP COMMUNITY FORUM
The board of directors of CARS and elders of Mountain View Community Church would like to invite those in the District 3 and True Blue area to a community forum to discuss the proposed addiction recovery special use permit application Sunday, Feb. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the church. The board will present its vision for a recovery home for women and address as many community concerns as possible. Information on the proposal before the planning commission is available at : http://orangecountyva.gov/agendacenter. There is no need to RSVP for this forum, COVID protocols will be followed, including social distancing, therefore space will be limited. Doors will be open at 4:45 pm. Masks are encouraged. More information regarding the organization’s vision is available at www.HeRestores.com. The church is located at 23540 Raccoon Ford Rd., Culpeper.
THROUGH FEB. 28
MONTPELIER WINTER SCHEDULE
James Madison’s Montpelier is open under its winter schedule through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, and Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
March 4
Montpelier Virtual Book Club: David O. Stewart
Historian David O. Stewart will discuss his book “George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father,” in a virtual discussion Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
Through March 5
WFS VIRTUAL EXHIBIT
Woodberry Forest School presents paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray in a virtual exhibit in the Baker Gallery of the Walker Fine Arts Center through March 5. The exhibition features paintings by local artists John and Lena Murray, presenting a range of subjects including landscape, still-life, figure studies, and portraiture, as well as several works of ceramic figurative sculpture. Due to current restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the works can be viewed online at: www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery.
March 8
CVSBDC FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROGRAM
Food and beverage producers in Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley have a unique opportunity to participate in the first cohort of the new Food & Beverage Accelerator hosted by the Virginia Small Business Development Center and Cureate Courses. This free, intensive six-week program is designed to help the founders and CEOs of growth-oriented food and beverage producers acquire the competencies required to grow and scale existing operations and to consider the next steps in strategic growth opportunities through wholesale, retail, and direct-to-consumer sales channels. Applications are due March 8. Visit www.cvsbdc.org for more information.
March 9
DANCE CLASSES AT 4CP
Beginning March 9, Four County Players is offering a six-week session of jazz or tap (from beginner to advanced) taught by Geri Carlson Sauls. There are in-person and virtual class options. For detailed information or to register, visit fourcp.org/dance. The deadline to register is March 6.
RRCS BOARD MEETING
The Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services (RRCS) Board of Directors will hold its regular board meeting on Tuesday, March 9, at 1 p.m. Visit rrcsb.org for additional information.
March 10
Hospice end-of-life
discussion
Hospice of the Piedmont will present “Finding Your Voice at the End of Life” the first in a series of virtual community discussions about end-of-life topics Wednesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. Community members will have the chance to learn more about Hospice of the Piedmont’s patient-centered options for comfort and care after a life-limiting diagnosis. A question-and-answer session will allow participants to ask their specific questions and get answers about end-of-life issues. For registration or more information visit www.hopva.org/community-conversations.
March 13
4-H VIRTUAL FOOD CHALLENGE
4-H is hosting a Virtual Food Challenge contest for youth and families across the Northern District March 13. This contest challenges youth or families (teams of youth and adults) to create a dish using a few assigned ingredients and what they have at home. From these ingredients, individuals or teams must prepare a dish, then briefly (five minutes or less) describe their dish, cooking techniques, food and kitchen safety practices and nutrition value of ingredients. See the contest pages for rules. The deadline to register is March 1. Visit https://sites.google.com/vt.edu/foodchallenge/home to register.
March 18
FALLS PREVENTION
Aging Together is offering a free informational webinar on fall prevention Thursday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Presenters will share information and tips on balance and fall-prevention for the aging population as they work to safely navigate their homes and communities. Register at www.agingtogether.org.
March 21
Constitution 101: Jonathan Gienapp
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Jonathan Gienapp about the origins of the U.S. Constitution Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
Through March 31
CHRONIC PAIN
SELF-MANAGEMENT
A free chronic pain self-management webinar will be held on Zoom each Wednesday from Feb. 24 through March 31. The class is limited to 12 participants and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The webinar will share techniques to deal with pain, fatigue and stress, as well as information on appropriate exercise and nutrition and more. To register, call Bonnie Vermillion at (540) 547-4824 or email bonnired@comcast.net.
May 1-2
Orange Uncorked
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is planning to host its annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 near The Market at Grelen in Somerset. Visit www.orangevachamber.com to celebrate local wines and ciders.
NOTICES
CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
AARP FREE TAX PREP
AARP is offering free tax preparation service to area residents with an annual income less than $125,000. AARP membership is not required to utilize the free service. Orange County sites include the Orange Public Works community meeting room (on Warren Street in Orange) which offers Tuesday, Thursday and some Wednesday appointments; and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse with Friday and Saturday appointments. This year, participants must fill out their intake form and have their tax documents ready before their appointment. Procedures for appointments will be provided when the taxpayer makes the appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments.To schedule an appointment, call (540) 661-5475 for the Orange location, or (540) 268-8837 for Lake of the Woods.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE
The Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, and accompanist Brittany Bache, appreciates the community’s support of its virtual 2020 Christmas concert and notes it is making preparations for a spring concert. Information about rehearsals will be forthcoming. All singers are welcome.
MISS ORANGE COUNTY CONTEST CANCELED
The Lake of the Woods Lioness Club announced it the annual Miss Orange County contest will not occur this year due to the pandemic. The LOW Lioness Lions would have been a first time host of this wonderful event for the community, and are looking forward to presenting the event next year.
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Someday; The Unexpected Story of School Integration in Orange County, VA.” Following the 1954 Supreme Court decision in the Brown vs. Board of Education case and the passage by Congress of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, schools across the south gradually began the process of integration. In some communities, this process was not without friction and violence. In Virginia, some schools actually closed rather than integrate. But not so in Orange County. Despite resistance from some of its citizens and pressure from outside groups, the desegregation of the Orange County Virginia public school system, albeit 11 years in the making, happened smoothly. Why? This documentary seeks to answer that question by exploring the process, from the creation of the first fledgling African American schools in the late 19th century through consolidation and resistance in the mid-20th century to full integration…a process that took almost 100 years. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
