Coming events for Feb. 24, 2022

FEB. 27

WDF: WE WALK WITH HARRIET

We Walk with Harriet is a community organization that honors Harriet Tubman’s journey to freedom and liberation of others. Join the Women’s Diversity Forum for a special discussion about liberation, freedom, and Harriet Tubman’s enduring legacy. The program will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center in Orange. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com/events for additional information.

UPWARD SOCCER TRYOUTS

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is now accepting registration for the upcoming Upward Soccer program in Orange. This program will run March 12 through May 22 for ages 4 through adult. Evaluation and practice to determine teams will continue Sunday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the old OCHS gym (go around the back of high school and up the stairs). For more information, visit the Abundant Life website at ALCF-Orange.com and click on the soccer link, call (540) 672-9867, or email ALCF@Comcast.net.

WFS ART EXHIBIT RECEPTION AND ARTIST TALK

The Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School announces a new exhibit, “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. The exhibit will be on display through March 5 and a gallery reception and artist talk will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. (masks required). Exhibit viewing hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masks required). To see the virtual exhibition, visit www.woodberry.org.

FEB. 29 - MARCH 29

OUR CONSITUTION’S DNA

The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage announces a five-part series titled, “Our Constitution’s DNA.” The series is available in-person and via zoom. Sessions are held Tuesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 through March 29, with topics including: The Miracle Constitution, The Classical Constitution, The Republican Constitution, The Deliberative Constitution and The Enduring Constitution. RSVPS for in-person attendance are appreciated at (540) 672-1776.The museum is located at 129 Caroline Street, Orange and parking is available in the museum’s West Church Street lot.

MARCH 2

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, March 2 for bingo. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

MARCH 5

RAPPAHANNOCK HUNT RACES

After taking a year off because of Covid, the Rappahannock Hunt Races celebrate their return and the start of the 2022 Virginia Point-to-Point season on March 5 at The Hill, 13257 Durantes Curve (off Rt. 522), Boston. Post time is 1 p.m. and gates open at 10 a.m.. This “day at the races” makes for a great al fresco outing for families, friends and kids of all ages, complete with wide open spaces, fresh air, spectacular views, beautiful horses, and much more.

March 7

CITIZENS’ POLICE ACADEMY SIGN-UPS

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its Citizens’ Police Academy, to be held Mondays, March 21 through June 6, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The deadline to apply is March 7 at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Capt. Jason Smith at 672-7209 or jsmith@orangecountyva.gov, or Sarah Altman at 672-1200 or saltman@orangecountyva.gov. Application forms can be found at http://orangecountyva.gov.

THROUGH MARCH 11

DESEGREGATION IN O.C. SCHOOLS

The Orange County African American Historical Society is reprising an exhibition at The Arts Center in Orange showcasing Brown v. Board of Education’s (1954) impact in Orange County. This exhibition is open and free to the public. The OCAAHS, founded in February of 2000, commits to researching and preserving the African American impact in Orange County, Virginia. As they promote awareness of the African American cultural and historical heritage, this simultaneously highlights significant contributions to our community. More information on all upcoming events can be found on The Arts Center’s website at www.artscenterinorange.com/events.

March 12

Battlefield history tour

Join a Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) historian for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the August 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by General Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by General Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour will be held Saturday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. A A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is appreciated. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.

STAGE ALIVE PRESENTS: AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS

America’s Sweethearts, a powerhouse female vocal trio, are bringing back the tight-knit harmonies of famous groups like The Andrews Sisters in a Stage Alive concert at Culpeper County High School on Saturday, March 12, at 7:30 p.m. Limited single tickets are available at the door: $25 (adults) and $10 (students). Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 7 p.m. Due to recent changes in local COVID-19 policies, masks are now optional while on school property, however, Stage Alive strongly recommends that patrons act prudently and exercise caution while attending the concert. For more information, call (540) 972-7117 or visit the Community Concert Association’s website at www.stagealive.org.

MARCH 21

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class March 21 through April 6. The class meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. This is a 68-hour class with no make-up days. The cost is $550 and all participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

MARCH 31

OC JOB FAIR

The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County, will host a job fair Wednesday, March 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event will be held in the Orange Train Depot at 122 East Main Street, Orange. All participants are encouraged to register for the event at: https://forms.office.com/r/UzX7YCmsf4. For more information regarding this event, contact Bywaters-Baldwin at (540) 847-9238.

TAKING PRIdE IN AGRICULTURE SCHOLARSHIP DEADLINE

High School seniors who have applied to a college, university or vocational school with the intent of pursuing a degree in an agricultural-related field are encouraged to apply for the Orange County Farm Bureau’s Taking Pride in Agriculture Scholarship. The application can be found on the Orange County Farm Bureau Facebook page, at the Orange County Farm Bureau office, Orange County High School, and the Orange County Extension Office. The deadline to apply is March 31. For more information, call (540) 672-3447.

APRIL

POSTPONED: OES GIFTING FUNDRAISER

The Orange Elementary School Parents Group March Gifting Calendar Fundraiser has been postponed to April. Check back for new details.

APRIL 9

ROTARY CLUB BBQ BENEFIT

The Rotary Club of Orange will host its annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Rounton Farm. Tickets will be $30 for all-you-can eat-and-drink and are available for purchase on the Rotary Club website and at some Orange business locations. There will be a silent auction and a few live auction items during an evening for fun that supports through scholarships and other contributions. Stay tuned for additional ticket information.

April 26

BOY SCOUT SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER

Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 will hold a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Tuesday, April 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Orange American Legion Post 156 on Newton Street in Orange. The dine-in or take-out meal includes meat or vegetable sauce, and garlic bread. Each meal will be donation-based with no set price. All donations go toward Boy Scout troops 14 and 2020 to help scouts pay their annual dues, for summer camp and annual recharter. Cub Scouts Pack 14 will have cake and desserts for sale. For more information, call 672-8974.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.