Coming events for Feb. 18, 2021

CAREER WORKS CENTER OPEN
The Virginia Career Works Center, located at 127 Belleview Ave., Orange, is open for job search and resume writing assistance by appointment only. The center is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call661-3419 for an appointment. Questions can be directed to Tanya.Ocasio@FredGoodwill.org.
Feb. 18
From Trowel to Table
In this free, virtual presentation, Leslie Lambour Bouterie will lead an armchair tour of Montpelier, with a focus on the impressive collection of ceramics, to show how Montpelier’s “history detectives” collaborate to bring Montpelier and its residents to life. The tour is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
TIPS ON CAREGIVING
Aging Together will host a free informational webinar, “Prepare to Care: Tips on Caregiving,” Thursday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will help family caregivers connect, exchange tips and advice and learn about available resources. The Zoom-based program is free, but registration is required at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html or visit www.agingtogether.org.
Feb. 20
MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE
Friends of SAFE (Services to Abused Families) will hold a “Don’t Hide Behind the Mask” Mardi Gras masquerade virtual fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 20. A total of 400 tickets will be sold at $100 each with a grand prize of $10,000 to one lucky winner. In addition, throughout the event, random ticket holders can win prizes of at least $50. For tickets or more information, visit www.safejourneys.org.
Feb. 20, 27
CANDIDATE PETITIONS, VOTER REGISTRATION
The Orange County Democratic Committee is sponsoring a drive-by station to collect signatures for candidates petitioning to run for political offices. Voter registration services will also be available for change of address or new Virginia voters. The Democrats will be stationed at La Naranja Restaurant at 182 Byrd Street, Orange, Saturdays, Feb. 20 and Feb. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For everyone’s safety, COVID protocols will be observed. Online petitions for candidates can be signed at www.vadempetitons.org.
Feb. 21
Constitution 101: Amanda Frost
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Amanda Frost about her new book, “You are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers,” Sunday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
FEB. 23
VIRTUAL VETERAN’S BENEFITS SUMMIT
Aging Together will present a virtual veterans benefit summit Tuesday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but participants must register. Information will be posted on the Aging Together website soon at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. For more information or to request specific service information, email info@agingtogether.org
Feb. 24
RRRC BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically and will be available for viewing via the Commission’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channel/UCVg1Gl7iMDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ. Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. The agenda and supporting materials are posted to the www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting.
Feb. 24 – March 31
CHRONIC PAIN SELF-MANAGEMENT
A free chronic pain self-management webinar will be held on Zoom each Wednesday from Feb. 24 through March 31. The class is limited to 12 participants and will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day. The webinar will share techniques to deal with pain, fatigue and stress, as well as information on appropriate exercise and nutrition and more. To register, call Bonnie Vermillion at (540) 547-4824 or email bonnired@comcast.net.
FEB. 25
UNDERSTANDING COVID SCAMS
Aging Together announces a virtual program Thursday, Feb. 25, from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. on scams related to the current public health crisis. AARP Community Ambassador Martin Bailey will discuss how to protect yourself from scams. Registration is required at https://pamunkeylibrary.libcal.com/event/7439303.
Feb. 27
Battlefield history tour
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email: info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
THROUGH FEB. 28
MONTPELIER WINTER SCHEDULE
James Madison’s Montpelier is open under its winter schedule through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, and Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
March 4
Montpelier Virtual Book Club: David O. Stewart
Historian David O. Stewart will discuss his book “George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father,” in a virtual discussion Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
Through March 5
WFS VIRTUAL EXHIBIT
Woodberry Forest School presents paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray in a virtual exhibit in the Baker Gallery of the Walker Fine Arts Center through March 5. The exhibition features paintings by local artists John and Lena Murray, presenting a range of subjects including landscape, still-life, figure studies, and portraiture, as well as several works of ceramic figurative sculpture. Due to current restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the works can be viewed online at: www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery. To learn more about the artists and see more art, visit their websites art: www.johnfrancismurray.com and lenamurray.com.
March 10
Hospice end-of-life discussion
Hospice of the Piedmont will present “Finding Your Voice at the End of Life” the first in a series of virtual community discussions about end-of-life topics Wednesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. Community members will have the chance to learn more about Hospice of the Piedmont’s patient-centered options for comfort and care after a life-limiting diagnosis. A question-and-answer session will allow participants to ask their specific questions and get answers about end-of-life issues. For registration or more information visit www.hopva.org/community-conversations.
March 18
FALLS PREVENTION
Aging Together is offering a free informational webinar on fall prevention Thursday, March 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Presenters will share information and tips on balance and fall-prevention for the aging population as they work to safely navigate their homes and communities. Register at www.agingtogether.org.
March 21
Constitution 101: Jonathan Gienapp
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Jonathan Gienapp about the origins of the U.S. Constitution Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
May 1-2
Orange Uncorked
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is planning to host its annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 near The Market at Grelen in Somerset. Visit www.orangevachamber.com to celebrate local wines and ciders.
NOTICES
AARP FREE TAX PREP
AARP is offering free tax preparation service to area residents with an annual income less than $125,000. AARP membership is not required to utilize the free service. Orange County sites include the Orange Public Works community meeting room (on Warren Street in Orange) which offers Tuesday, Thursday and some Wednesday appointments; and Lake of the Woods Clubhouse with Friday and Saturday appointments. This year, participants must fill out their intake form and have their tax documents ready before their appointment. Procedures for appointments will be provided when the taxpayer makes the appointment. Masks are required for in-person appointments.To schedule an appointment, call (540) 661-5475 for the Orange location, or (540) 268-8837 for Lake of the Woods.
Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.
BLUE RIDGE CHORALE
The Blue Ridge Chorale, directed by C. Alexander Smith, with assistant director Melanie Bolas, and accompanist Brittany Bache, appreciates the community’s support of its virtual 2020 Christmas concert and notes it is making preparations for a spring concert. Information about rehearsals will be forthcoming. All singers are welcome.
MISS ORANGE COUNTY CONTEST CANCELED
The Lake of the Woods Lioness Club announced it the annual Miss Orange County contest will not occur this year due to the pandemic. The LOW Lioness Lions would have been a first time host of this wonderful event for the community, and are looking forward to presenting the event next year.
POST MEETINGS CANCELED
American Legion Post 156 has canceled its business meetings at least until March 18, due to the current COVID-19 surge.
THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Young at Heart Club will not meet until further notice. For more information, contact Barbara Morris at 672-0552.
CARVER MUSEUM EXHIBIT
The Carver 4-County Museum’s new exhibit, “Firsts As Citizens,” shares the stories of the first 16 women of color to register to vote in Culpeper following ratification of the 19th Amendment. The exhibit will be available in the Route 15 school until the end of February 2021. Because of COVID-19 precautions, until further notice, it is open by appointment only. Groups of up to 10 people are welcome. To schedule an appointment, call Charlotte B. Carpenter at (540) 547-2530. The exhibit also is available virtually on the museum’s website at www.carver4cm.org.
AL-ANON MEETING
If you are concerned about someone’s drinking, there is help in Al-Anon. Meetings are held each Thursday night at 7 p.m. and provide education and support for family and friends of alcoholics. Because the group is no longer able to meet indoors, it meets via Zoom. If weather permits, participants bring their own chairs to various outdoor locations in the Town of Orange, socially distanced and wearing masks. For more information, call 672-5696 (a private number) and leave a message. Your call will be returned.
NEW HISTORICAL SOCIETY VIDEO POSTED
As part of its ongoing “History To Go” program on YouTube, the Orange County Historical Society presents, “Buried Above Ground,” by Ray Ezell. The video introduces the fascinating tradition of people intentionally placing objects within building walls, and why they may have done so. To access the YouTube program, go to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvPfUSloS7GZW4Pce_17XQ, or go to www.orangecohist.org and choose from several “History-to-Go” programs recently made available. The research center at 130 Caroline St, Orange, is open Tuesday through Friday, from 1 to 5 p.m., except holidays.
WILDERNESS TOASTMASTERS
Are you afraid to speak in public? Then Toastmasters is the place for you. Wilderness Toastmasters meets on Zoom every first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. Not only is Toastmasters a great learning experience but it’s also a place to meet new people and have some fun. Do not let the fear of public speaking hamper your work and social life. Toastmasters is the answer. If interested, please contact them at wildernesstoastmasters@gmail.com.
AGING TOGETHER SUPPORT GROUP
Join in “Listening Together,” an Aging Together-sponsored Zoom series for anyone caregiving for a person with a chronic challenge such as dementia. Tell your own stories or just listen as others talk about what they are dealing with. The group meets weekly. Email info@agingtogether.org to join. This is a great way to “escape” and have a little time to yourself, while being immersed with others who understand the struggles of caregiving.
