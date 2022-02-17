Coming events for Feb. 17, 2022

Non-profit organizations and agencies are encouraged to submit coming events and activities to publish in the Review. Email jpoole@orangenews.com or news@orangenews.com by noon Monday for Thursday publication.

FEB. 17

EVENING WITH THE EXPERTS

Join James Madison’s Montpelier Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. for an “Evening with the Experts: Social Media.” This program explores recent research and work conducted by Montpelier staff. The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.

EVENING WITH GERMANNA: MICHAEL TWITTY TALK

Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m., Evening with Germanna presents a virtual lecture by Michael W. Twitty. Join James Beard Award-winning culinary historian and historic interpreter Michael W. Twitty for a presentation on the West and Central African roots of early Virginia foodways and how one goes about collecting the evidence and connecting the dots across an interdisciplinary spectrum. This is a donate-what-you-can event. Donations of any amount will go directly toward supporting this Germanna Foundation program and more programs like it as well as research, archaeology, and preservation of historic sites. Go to germanna.org to sign up.

FEB. 20

CONSTITUTION 101

Join James Madison’s Montpelier Sunday, Feb. 20, at 5 p.m. for “Constitution 101 with Robert Strauss.” Strauss is the author of The Final Founder: John Marshall, and Worst. President. Ever., a biography of James Buchanan. The program is free for members and $5 for non-members. Visit www.montpelier.org to register or for more information.

FEB. 20, 27

UPWARD SOCCER TRYOUTS

Abundant Life Christian Fellowship is now accepting registration for the upcoming Upward Soccer program in Orange. This program will run March 12 through May 22 for ages 4 through adult. Evaluation and practice to determine teams will start Sunday, Feb. 20 and continue Sunday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. in the old OCHS gym (go around the back of high school and up the stairs). For more information, visit the Abundant Life website at ALCF-Orange.com and click on the soccer link, call (540) 672-9867, or email ALCF@Comcast.net.

FEB. 22 -

MARCH 29

OUR CONSITUTION’S DNA

The James Madison Museum of Orange County Heritage announces a five-part series titled, “Our Constitution’s DNA.” The series is available in-person and via zoom. Sessions are held Tuesdays, from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 through March 29, with topics including: The Miracle Constitution, The Classical Constitution, The Republican Constitution, The Deliberative Constitution and The Enduring Constitution. RSVPS for in-person attendance are appreciated at (540) 672-1776.The museum is located at 129 Caroline Street, Orange and parking is available in the museum’s West Church Street lot.

FEB. 23

THE YOUNG AT HEART CLUB

Join the Young at Heart Club Wednesday, Feb. 23 for a speaker from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The club normally meets Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the East Orange Ruritan Building at the intersection of Route 20 and Route 522. The club is open to young at heart senior adults 50 and older and provides a social outlet. New members are always welcome. For more information, contact Barbara Morris (540) 672-0552.

RRRC MEETING

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Carver Center in Culpeper County, 9432 James Madison Highway, Rapidan. Public comment may be submitted at the meeting, or via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 10 a.m. Feb. 23. The agenda and supporting materials will be posted to the commission website at www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting.

FEB. 26

SAFE BENEFIT

Services to Abused Families (SAFE) will hold a limited-attendance Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at The Refinery at 120 West Culpeper Street, Culpeper. Only 120 tickets will be sold for $100 each, and participants will enjoy light refreshments, dancing, an open bar and the chance to win more than a dozen luxury prize packages. For more information, visit www.safejourneys.org or email info@safejourneys.org.

FEB. 27

WDF: WE WALK WITH HARRIET

We Walk with Harriet is a community organization that honors Harriet Tubman’s journey to freedom and liberation of others. Join the Women’s Diversity Forum for a special discussion about liberation, freedom, and Harriet Tubman’s enduring legacy. The program will be held Sunday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m. at The Arts Center in Orange. Visit www.artscenterinorange.com/events for additional information.

March 1 - 31

OES GIFTING FUNDRAISER

The Orange Elementary School Parents Group is hosting a March Gifting Calendar Fundraiser. Every weekday in March will be filled with gift certificates from Orange County and Central Virginia businesses to be given away in a daily drawing. View the fundraiser and purchase tickets at: www.go.rallyup.com/orange-elementary. One ticket will be drawn every weekday morning March 1 - 31 at the elementary school and the lucky winner will be gifted all items listed on that calendar day. There will be 25 winners and entries are $10 each and can be purchased through March 15. Drawings will be held at the Orange Elementary School every weekday morning, beginning March 1 at 9:30 a.m. Watch live on the OES Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OESCheetahChat/This is a parent-sponsored fundraiser. All proceeds go directly to Orange Elementary School.

THROUGH MARCH 11

DESEGREGATION IN O.C. SCHOOLS

The Orange County African American Historical Society is reprising an exhibition at The Arts Center in Orange showcasing Brown v. Board of Education’s (1954) impact in Orange County. This exhibition is open and free to the public. The OCAAHS, founded in February of 2000, commits to researching and preserving the African American impact in Orange County, Virginia. As they promote awareness of the African American cultural and historical heritage, this simultaneously highlights significant contributions to our community. More information on all upcoming events can be found on The Arts Center’s website at www.artscenterinorange.com/events.

MARCH 21

MEDICATION AIDE CLASS

The Orange County Department of Social Services Adult Education Program is offering a medication aide class March 21 through April 6. The class meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. at 146 Madison Road, Orange. This is a 68-hour class with no make-up days. The cost is $550 and all participants must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, call Bernice Washington at (540) 672-1155 ext. 8141 or email bernice.washington@dss.virginia.gov.

MARCH 31

OC JOB FAIR

The Orange County Economic Development Office and the Virginia Career Works Center in Orange County, will host a job fair Wednesday, March 30, from 9 to 11 a.m.The event will be held in the Orange Train Depot at 122 East Main Street, Orange. All participants are encouraged to register for the event at: https://forms.office.com/r/UzX7YCmsf4. For more information regarding this event, contact Bywaters-Baldwin at (540) 847-9238.

APRIL 9

ROTARY CLUB BBQ BENEFIT

The Rotary Club of Orange will host its our annual BBQ fundraiser Saturday, April 9, at 6 p.m. at Rounton Farm. Tickets will be $30 for all-you-can eat-and-drink and are available for purchase on the Rotary Club website and at some Orange business locations. There will be a silent auction and a few live auction items during an evening for fun that supports through scholarships and other contributions. Stay tuned for additional ticket information.

NOTICES

AARP TAX AIDE PLANS

The AARP 2021 tax preparation season starts Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Town of Orange public works building on Warren Street. Due to continuing COVID precautions, participants are asked to pick up and complete all preparatory material in advance. This material will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays starting Jan. 4, from about 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside the building’s glass enclosure. Since no walk-ins will be accepted, appointments are made by calling (540) 661-5475 starting Jan. 17. Callers should speak slowly and clearly so that calls are understood and returned. AARP membership is not a requirement for this free service but it is provided for older members of the community and those of low to moderate income.

WFS ART EXHIBIT

The Baker Gallery in the Walker Fine Arts Center at Woodberry Forest School announces a new exhibit, “From the Moment: Break on Through to the Other Side,” recent paintings by Darrell Rose. The exhibit will be on display through March 5. Exhibit viewing hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (masks required). To see the virtual exhibition, visit www.woodberry.org.