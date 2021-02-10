Coming events for Feb. 11, 2021

“EXUBERANT WISDOM” OPENS
The Arts Center In Orange announces the opening of “Exuberant Wisdom,” featuring artwork by Richard Nickel and his former student Anna V. Freeman. The exhibit opened Thursday, Feb. 4 and will continue through Friday, March 19. The exhibit can be viewed by appointment only. Exhibitions are always free and open to the public. The Arts Center In Orange is located at 129 East Main Street and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Arts Center can be reached by calling 672-7311 or online at www.artscenterinorange.com.
Feb. 13
Orange County Democratic Committee Monthly Meeting
The Orange County Democratic Committee will meet virtually on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m. Guest speakers include Senator Creigh Deeds, who will talk about the current session of the General Assembly, and JoAnne Speiden, a member of the Orange County Electoral Board who will talk about election-related legislation before the General Assembly. Those interested in participating should send an e-mail to ocvadems@gmail.com to request the virtual link.
Feb. 13 – 15
Presidents’ Day Weekend at Montpelier
During Presidents’ Day weekend (Feb. 13 - 15), Montpelier offers a special schedule of guided outdoor tours, hybrid tours and private tours. Visit www.montpelier.org. to purchase tickets.
Feb. 18
From Trowel to Table
In this free, virtual presentation, Leslie Lambour Bouterie will lead an armchair tour of Montpelier, with a focus on the impressive collection of ceramics, to show how Montpelier’s “history detectives” collaborate to bring Montpelier and its residents to life. The tour is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
TIPS ON CAREGIVING
Aging Together will host a free informational webinar, “Prepare to Care: Tips on Caregiving,” Thursday, Feb. 18, at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will help family caregivers connect, exchange tips and advice and learn about available resources. The Zoom-based program is free, but registration is required at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html or visit www.agingtogether.org.
FEB. 19 – 28
RESTAURANT WEEK
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is asking local restaurants to participate in an upcoming Restaurant Week promotion Feb. 19 – 28. For details on participation, contact the Chamber at 672-5216 or email orangevadirector@gmail.com. Visit www.orangechamber.com for additional information.
Feb. 20
MARDI GRAS MASQUERADE
Friends of SAFE (Services to Abused Families) will hold a “Don’t Hide Behind the Mask” Mardi Gras masquerade virtual fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 20. A total of 400 tickets will be sold at $100 each with a grand prize of $10,000 to one lucky winner. In addition, throughout the event, random ticket holders can win prizes of at least $50. For tickets or more information, visit www.safejourneys.org.
Feb. 21
Constitution 101: Amanda Frost
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Amanda Frost about her new book, “You are Not American: Citizenship Stripping from Dred Scott to the Dreamers,” Sunday, Feb. 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
FEB. 23
VIRTUAL VETERAN’S BENEFITS SUMMIT
Aging Together will present a virtual veterans benefit summit Tuesday, Feb. 23. The event is free, but participants must register. Information will be posted on the Aging Together website soon at www.agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html. For more information or to request specific service information, email info@agingtogether.org.
Feb. 24
RRRC BOARD MEETING
Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be conducted electronically and will be available for viewing via the Commission’s YouTube page at www.youtube.com/channelUCVg1Gl7i
MDhX3i8OVAJKqEQ. Public comment may be submitted via email prior to the meeting to planinfo@rrregion.org or by calling (540) 829-7450, ext. 11 by 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. The agenda and supporting materials are posted to the www.rrregion.org one week in advance of the meeting.
Feb. 27
Battlefield
history tour
Join Friends of Cedar Mountain Battlefield (FCMB) for a guided walking tour of the battlefield and learn about the Aug. 9, 1862, encounter in which Confederate troops led by Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson prevailed over Federal troops led by Gen. Nathaniel Banks at a cost of 3,800 men killed or wounded. The tour takes place from 10 a.m. to noon. A $10 donation to support battlefield preservation efforts is requested. Parking is available at the FCMB Meeting House, 9465 General Winder Road, Rapidan. To register or for more information, email: info@friendsofcedarmountain.org.
THROUGH FEB. 28
MONTPELIER WINTER SCHEDULE
James Madison’s Montpelier is open under its winter schedule through Feb. 28, Montpelier will be open on Saturday and Sundays, and Presidents’ Day. Visit www.montpelier.org for more information.
March 4
Montpelier Virtual Book Club: David O. Stewart
Historian David O. Stewart will discuss his book “George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father,” in a virtual discussion Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
Through March 5
WFS VIRTUAL EXHIBIT
Woodberry Forest School presents paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray in a virtual exhibit in the Baker Gallery of the Walker Fine Arts Center through March 5. The exhibition features paintings by local artists John and Lena Murray, presenting a range of subjects including landscape, still-life, figure studies, and portraiture, as well as several works of ceramic figurative sculpture. Due to current restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the works can be viewed online at: www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery. To learn more about the artists and see more art, visit their websites art: www.johnfrancismurray.com and lenamurray.com.
March 10
Hospice end-of-life
discussion
Hospice of the Piedmont will present “Finding Your Voice at the End of Life” the first in a series of virtual community discussions about end-of-life topics Wednesday, March 10, at 2 p.m. Community members will have the chance to learn more about Hospice of the Piedmont’s patient-centered options for comfort and care after a life-limiting diagnosis. A question-and-answer session will allow participants to ask their specific questions and get answers about end-of-life issues. For registration or more information visit www.hopva.org/community-conversations.
March 21
Constitution 101: Jonathan Gienapp
Join Montpelier for a virtual discussion with author Jonathan Gienapp about the origins of the U.S. Constitution Sunday, March 21, at 5 p.m. The program is free for members and $25 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.
May 1-2
Orange Uncorked
The Orange County Chamber of Commerce is planning to host its annual Orange Uncorked Wine Festival Saturday and Sunday, May 1-2 near The Market at Grelen in Somerset. Visit www.orangevachamber.com to celebrate local wines and ciders.
