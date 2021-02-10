Coming events for Feb. 11, 2021

Historian David O. Stewart will discuss his book “George Washington: The Political Rise of America’s Founding Father,” in a virtual discussion Thursday, March 4, at 7 p.m. The program is free for members and $10 for non-members. To register, visit www.montpelier.org.

Through March 5

WFS VIRTUAL EXHIBIT

Woodberry Forest School presents paintings and sculpture by John and Lena Murray in a virtual exhibit in the Baker Gallery of the Walker Fine Arts Center through March 5. The exhibition features paintings by local artists John and Lena Murray, presenting a range of subjects including landscape, still-life, figure studies, and portraiture, as well as several works of ceramic figurative sculpture. Due to current restrictions necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the works can be viewed online at: www.woodberry.org/arts/baker-gallery. To learn more about the artists and see more art, visit their websites art: www.johnfrancismurray.com and lenamurray.com.

March 10

Hospice end-of-life

discussion